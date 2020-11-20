It's Harder Than it Looks...

With coronavirus infection rates on the rise and distance learning here for the long haul, it's a very, very tough time for parents and kids.

The mental health of school-age children does not look good, no matter how much Zoom has enabled educators to stay somewhat connected with their students.

Isolation is tough.

New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof recently pointed out the potential benefit of keeping schools open but bars and restaurants closed.

There are a lot of moving parts to this public health equation, but personally, I will gladly eat and drink at home if my kids are able to return to a fulfilling in-person school life.