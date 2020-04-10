Less Traffic, More Elbow Room

Oakland officials announced they are going to transform 74 miles of city streets into essentially car-free paths for pedestrians and bicyclists.

The "Oakland Slow Streets" initiative is designed to allow people space to get outside in their neighborhoods without crowding into parks or on narrow sidewalks as the world tries to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Only local traffic will be allowed on streets that are included in the program.

In this time of social distancing, giving so much urban space to automobiles is looking even more ridiculous, I'm happy Oakland is taking a little elbow room back from cars.