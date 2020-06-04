The Other Deadly Virus

Massive non-violent rallies against police violence continued on Wednesday, with thousands marching on both sides of the bay.

It seems like just yesterday nearly all of us were hunkered down in our homes, keeping far away from anyone not in our household.

The United States has long been infected with the festering disease of racist oppression which will unfortunately outlast the current coronavirus pandemic.

March on to fight the virus of police brutality and racism – just remember to wear your mask!