After crowds descended on some Southern California beaches over the weekend, Gov. Newsom said, "this virus doesn’t take the weekends off."

I would have used slightly stronger language than Newsom did in his Monday briefing, probably words like, "idiots" and "selfish."

Believe me, I want to go to the beach as much as anyone but I also realize that crowd scenes like we've seen in Florida and Southern California only prolong this pandemic and the social distancing restrictions that come with it.