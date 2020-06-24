Being Locked Up Just Got Worse

In the span of a week, COVID-19 at San Quentin State Prison has increased exponentially to over 400 confirmed cases.

The growing outbreak has been traced to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation busing 121 inmates considered high-risk from the California Institution for Men in Chino to San Quentin.

Chino was having its own coronavirus outbreak, which is why medically vulnerable people were transferred to San Quentin.

CDCR apparently decided it was a good idea to take people from the location of a known outbreak, put them together in a bus for hours and redistribute them into a prison with no cases of COVID-19.

What did they think was going to happen?

It's just like a cruise ship, but without the drinks and good times.