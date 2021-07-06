KQED's Wildfire Resources: Prepare, Protect, Cope

Here's a list of KQED's resources, explainers and how-to posts around California wildfires. Bookmark this page, or send it to someone you think will benefit from this information.

(We've deliberately kept this page free of images so that it loads faster for you, which may be helpful in a situation where you're dealing with poor internet/cellphone coverage.)

Related: See all of KQED's wildfire coverage.

Evacuation and Emergency Communications

Information About Power Shutoffs

Protecting Yourself From Wildfire Smoke

Preparing Yourself, Family and Home For Wildfire

The Emotional Impacts of Wildfire on Survivors and Families