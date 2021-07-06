KQED's Wildfire Resources: Prepare, Protect, Cope

Here's a list of KQED's resources, explainers and how-to posts around California wildfires. Bookmark this page, or send it to someone you think will benefit from this information.
(We've deliberately kept this page free of images so that it loads faster for you, which may be helpful in a situation where you're dealing with poor internet/cellphone coverage.)
Evacuation and Emergency Communications
- What to Pack in Your Emergency Bag — With COVID-19 in Mind (leer en español)
- Fire Evacuation: What Actually Happens? And How Can You Plan?
- During a Wildfire, Your Phone Might Stop Working. How Can You Communicate?
- Animal Evacuation During a Wildfire: How to Plan And Where To Go
- MAP: See Where Wildfires Are Burning in California (leer en español)
- Post-Disaster Checklist: Returning Home After Evacuation Order Lifted
Information About Power Shutoffs
- PG&E Shutoffs: What to Know About Power Outages in the Bay Area
- Map: Current Power Outages in California
Protecting Yourself From Wildfire Smoke
- Map: Here's Your Current Air Quality Report for the Bay Area
- How Particulate Respirator Masks Work
- Is All That Wildfire Smoke Damaging My Lungs?
- Masks for Smoke and COVID-19 — What Kind Is Best? (leer en español)
Preparing Yourself, Family and Home For Wildfire
- How to Prepare for 2021 Fire Season
- MAP: Do You Live in a High-Risk Fire Zone?
- Wildfires Can Attack Your House From the Inside — Here's How to Prevent It
- Disaster Planning in Nursing Homes: The Questions to Ask Your Loved One’s Facility