Map: Potential PG&E Power Outage This Week

With a new onslaught of high winds forecast to sweep bone-dry Northern California starting Tuesday night, PG&E notified customers in 22 counties it's likely to impose another round of "public safety" blackouts this week. The utility said late Monday morning the preemptive power shutoffs could affect a total of 264,000 customers, or roughly 600,000 people, in an area stretching from the East Bay through the North Bay to the northern Sierra Nevada. Below is a map of the potential shutoff areas using the latest data available from PG&E. However, the company says customers should use its address lookup tool to find the most accurate current status as to whether they will be affected by an outage.



