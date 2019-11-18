Map: Potential PG&E Power Outage This Week
Search
X
Donate
PG&E Power Outages

Map: Potential PG&E Power Outage This Week

Kia Simon and Dan Brekke

With a new onslaught of high winds forecast to sweep bone-dry Northern California starting Tuesday night, PG&E notified customers in 22 counties it's likely to impose another round of "public safety" blackouts this week. The utility said late Monday morning the preemptive power shutoffs could affect a total of 264,000 customers, or roughly 600,000 people, in an area stretching from the East Bay through the North Bay to the northern Sierra Nevada. Below is a map of the potential shutoff areas using the latest data available from PG&E. However, the company says customers should use its address lookup tool to find the most accurate current status as to whether they will be affected by an outage.


Sponsored

Volume
KQED Live
Live Stream
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
Live Stream information currently unavailable.
Share
LATEST NEWSCAST
KQED
NPR
KQED Live

Live Stream

Live Stream information currently unavailable.