MAP: Here's Your Current Air Quality Report for the Bay Area

The Air Quality Index, or AQI, much like an air quality "thermometer", translates daily air pollution concentrations into a number on a scale between 0 and 500. The numbers in this scale are divided into six color-coded ranges, with numbers 0-300 as seen below.

(0-50) Good No health impacts are expected when air quality is in this range. (51-100) Moderate Unusually sensitive people should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion. (101-150) Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit outdoor exertion. (151-200) Unhealthy Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion; everyone else, especially children, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. (201-300) Very Unhealthy Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should avoid all outdoor exertion; everyone else, especially children, should limit outdoor exertion. (301-500) Hazardous Health warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected.