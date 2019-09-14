MAP: Here's Your Current Air Quality Report for the Bay Area

This map shows air quality in your area, updated hourly. The EPA also has the Air Quality Index for dozens of California cities. The BAAQMD has current and recent AQI from individual monitoring stations. The private company PurpleAir maintains an interactive, crowdsourced AQI map. Check here for a complete list of resources. Here is how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke.
|Current Air Quality
|Monday, August 20
|Monday, August 20
|Air Quality Index
|The Air Quality Index, or AQI, much like an air quality "thermometer", translates daily air pollution concentrations into a number on a scale between 0 and 500. The numbers in this scale are divided into six color-coded ranges, with numbers 0-300 as seen below.
|(0-50)
|Good
|No health impacts are expected when air quality is in this range.
|(51-100)
|Moderate
|Unusually sensitive people should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.
|(101-150)
|Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
|Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit outdoor exertion.
|(151-200)
|Unhealthy
|Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion; everyone else, especially children, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
|(201-300)
|Very Unhealthy
|Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should avoid all outdoor exertion; everyone else, especially children, should limit outdoor exertion.
|(301-500)
|Hazardous
|Health warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected.
|5 Day Forecast
|Air Quality Forecast
|Fri
|Sat
|Sun
|Mon
|Tue
|Northern Zone
|67
|51
|42
|46
|G
|North Counties
|Coast and Central Bay
|61
|49
|46
|53
|M
|Eastern District
|Eastern Zone
|126
|101
|49
|50
|G
|Eastern District
|South Central Bay
|77
|54
|42
|46
|G
|Eastern District
|Santa Clara Valley
|118
|101
|47
|48
|G
|Eastern District
SOURCE: AIRNow, Spare the Air