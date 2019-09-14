MAP: Here's Your Current Air Quality Report for the Bay Area
MAP: Here's Your Current Air Quality Report for the Bay Area

Teodros Hailye and Kevin Stark

This map shows air quality in your area, updated hourly. The EPA also has the Air Quality Index for dozens of California cities. The BAAQMD has current and recent AQI from individual monitoring stations. The private company PurpleAir maintains an interactive, crowdsourced AQI map. Check here for a complete list of resources. Here is how to protect yourself from wildfire smoke.

 

Air Quality Index
The Air Quality Index, or AQI, much like an air quality "thermometer", translates daily air pollution concentrations into a number on a scale between 0 and 500. The numbers in this scale are divided into six color-coded ranges, with numbers 0-300 as seen below.
(0-50) Good
No health impacts are expected when air quality is in this range.
(51-100) Moderate
Unusually sensitive people should consider limiting prolonged outdoor exertion.
(101-150) Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should limit outdoor exertion.
(151-200) Unhealthy
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should avoid prolonged outdoor exertion; everyone else, especially children, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion.
(201-300) Very Unhealthy
Active children and adults, and people with respiratory disease, such as asthma, should avoid all outdoor exertion; everyone else, especially children, should limit outdoor exertion.
(301-500) Hazardous
Health warning of emergency conditions: everyone is more likely to be affected.
5 Day Forecast
Air Quality Forecast
Map
Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue
Northern Zone 67 51 42 46 G
North Counties
Coast and Central Bay 61 49 46 53 M
Eastern District
Eastern Zone 126 101 49 50 G
Eastern District
South Central Bay 77 54 42 46 G
Eastern District
Santa Clara Valley 118 101 47 48 G
Eastern District

SOURCE: AIRNow, Spare the Air

 

 

