See Where Wildfires Are Burning in California

Lisa Pickoff-White, KQED and Chris Hagan, CapRadio

The map below shows the location and some perimeters of fires currently burning in California. Updated hourly, the map is based on data from local, state and federal agencies.


Hotspots are based on infrared imaging from NASA's Visible Infrared Imaging Radiometer Suite (VIIRS-I), which provides data from sensors aboard the joint NASA/NOAA Suomi National Polar-orbiting Partnership satellite. The identification of a "hotspot" does not necessarily mean the entire area represented is on fire.

