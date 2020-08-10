Disaster Planning in Nursing Homes: The Questions to Ask Your Loved One’s Facility

This guide is part of our Older and Overlooked series on the danger wildfires pose to California's older population, especially during COVID-19. Skip straight to:

The coronavirus pandemic is a sudden, new threat to assisted living and skilled nursing homes — and those facilities already are under increasing threat from wildfire in California.

A KQED investigation found thousands of long-term care homes at heightened risk for wildfire, and public records paint a murky picture about how well state agencies check that they’re ready for disasters.

“We are not at all prepared,” says state Sen. Hannah Beth Jackson.

But there are ways to help loved ones in a care home — or to advocate for them yourself, as their relative — during times of crisis.

Emergencies: Do Your Research, Know Your Rights

Experts recommend staying involved when a loved one moves to a residential community for the elderly or a skilled nursing facility — and they say to know your rights.