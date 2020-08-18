What to Pack in Your Emergency Bag — With COVID-19 in Mind

How can I prepare my home?

Fire preparedness is multifaceted — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you live in a fire-prone area, it's important to make sure your home is prepared though home hardening and maintaining a defensible space to increase the chance of your home’s survival in the case of a wildfire.

Normally, Cal Fire conducts defensible space inspections at households vulnerable to wildfires, but the pandemic has limited their ability to do so this year. So they've established a self-assessment that homeowners can complete to address where weaknesses may lie.

“This self-assessment helps our inspectors comply with social distancing recommendations while still collecting vital information,” said Chief Thom Porter, Cal Fire director, said in a press release. “We urge you to participate in the survey and do your part to protect your community by creating defensible space and hardening your home to increase its chances of surviving a wildfire."

For more information, see KQED's guide on how to prepare for fire season.

How will evacuation centers be different from previous years? What precautions will be taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19?

The American Red Cross — which is providing evacuees shelter due to recent California wildfires — established standard precautions based on guidance from health officials, FEMA and the CDC.

However, the Red Cross will prioritize providing refuge in individual hotel rooms, or dormitory style rooms, when a natural disaster affects less than 2,500 people.

"The biggest changes is that, when possible, we are trying to support people — who would otherwise need to be in a shelter — with non-congregant accommodations such as motel or hotel rooms. That won't always be possible, but it's our first option these days for obvious reasons," said Jim Burns, spokesperson for the Northern California American Red Cross, in an email.

The Red Cross has already provided more than 40,000 hotel stays across the country since April 16, according to Burns.

To ensure Red Cross emergency shelters are safe, here are additional precautions they are taking at evacuation centers:

Everyone coming into the shelter will undergo a health screening and be required to have an appropriate face covering.

Increasing wellness checks to identify potential illness, including self-monitoring and checking temperatures of both shelter residents and staff

Providing surgical masks, tissues and plastic bags throughout the shelter

Providing additional handwashing stations, in addition to normal restroom facilities

Planning for setting up an isolation care area in the shelter

Following social distancing practices by staggering meal times and adding extra spacing between cots, chairs, tables, etc.

Enhancing cleaning and disinfecting practices throughout the shelter.

What can I do if I can’t use my smartphone to connect with family and friends?

“We’ve become so reliant on smartphones. And when it fails us, there is that panic moment,” said Capt. Erica Arteseros of San Francisco’s Fire Department, who is the program coordinator for NERT. “So, we always recommend to identify an out-of-state person to be a check-in contact.”