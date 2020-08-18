KQED is a proud member of
What to Pack in Your Emergency Bag — With COVID-19 in Mind

Audrey GarcesErika Aguilar
Evacuations were ordered and the Oakland Fire Department is deployed fight the Marsh Creek Complex Fire in the Sunol area on Aug. 16, 2020. (Courtesy of Oakland Fire Department/Twitter)

Fire season is officially here — and it’s clear the pandemic poses unique challenges for first responders, emergency managers and evacuees going to socially distant evacuation centers.

"We have to have it in our minds that grouping people together and shoving them off in a hurry to one location might present an equal, if not greater life-threatening risk," L. Vance Taylor, part of the executive team for the California governor's Office of Emergency Services, told KQED.

In Sonoma County, for example, Director of Emergency Management Chris Godley said he was trying to prepare 10 emergency shelters, where before he would have prepped one. “That's ten times the amount of work and logistics and staffing levels and training for staffing,” he said. “So it's a significant cost. It's not just buying two bottles of hand sanitizer and calling it good."

As evacuation centers have been preparing with COVID-19 in mind, it’s important to pack your "go bag" with the same precautions.

We gathered tips on what should be in your emergency bag during the pandemic, with advice from San Francisco’s Neighborhood Emergency Response Team (NERT), Listos California Emergency Preparedness Campaign (guide available in English and Spanish), Cal Fire, the American Red Cross and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

What should be in my go bag?

Items for the pandemic:

  • Face masks or coverings (at least two per person)
  • Sanitation supplies such as hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol, soap and disinfectant wipes

People who are vulnerable to the coronavirus or are self-quarantining may want to take special mask precautions, such as using an N95 masks if you've been saving them. 

Regular emergency bag list:

  • Map marked with at least two evacuation routes
  • Medication, supplies and home-use medical devices
  • Medications list: include all prescriptions and other important medical information
  • An extra set of keys
  • Eyeglasses or contact lenses
  • A change of clothes
  • Cash in small bills
  • First-aid kit
  • Flashlight
  • A portable radio and batteries
  • Charging cables for your cellphone and a portable cellphone battery pack
  • A copy of your ID and other important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)
  •  Baby and pet supplies, if applicable
  • Water: one gallon a person, per day (three-day supply for evacuation, two-week supply for home)
  • Food: nonperishable, easy-to-prepare items (three-day supply for evacuation, two-week supply for home)

Items to take if time and space allow:

  • Easily carried valuables
  • Personal computer information on hard drives and disks
  • Extra chargers for cellphones, laptops, etc.
  • Family photos and other irreplaceable items
  • Emergency blanket, extra blankets or sleeping bags
  • Can opener
  • Games and activities for children

How can I prepare my home?

Fire preparedness is multifaceted — especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you live in a fire-prone area, it's important to make sure your home is prepared though home hardening and maintaining a defensible space to increase the chance of your home’s survival in the case of a wildfire.

Normally, Cal Fire conducts defensible space inspections at households vulnerable to wildfires, but the pandemic has limited their ability to do so this year. So they've established a self-assessment that homeowners can complete to address where weaknesses may lie.

“This self-assessment helps our inspectors comply with social distancing recommendations while still collecting vital information,” said Chief Thom Porter, Cal Fire director, said in a press release. “We urge you to participate in the survey and do your part to protect your community by creating defensible space and hardening your home to increase its chances of surviving a wildfire."

For more information, see KQED's guide on how to prepare for fire season.

How will evacuation centers be different from previous years? What precautions will be taken to reduce the spread of COVID-19?

The American Red Cross — which is providing evacuees shelter due to recent California wildfires — established standard precautions based on guidance from health officials, FEMA and the CDC.

However, the Red Cross will prioritize providing refuge in individual hotel rooms, or dormitory style rooms, when a natural disaster affects less than 2,500 people.

"The biggest changes is that, when possible, we are trying to support people — who would otherwise need to be in a shelter — with non-congregant accommodations such as motel or hotel rooms. That won't always be possible, but it's our first option these days for obvious reasons," said Jim Burns, spokesperson for the Northern California American Red Cross, in an email.

The Red Cross has already provided more than 40,000 hotel stays across the country since April 16, according to Burns.

To ensure Red Cross emergency shelters are safe, here are additional precautions they are taking at evacuation centers:

  • Everyone coming into the shelter will undergo a health screening and be required to have an appropriate face covering.
  • Increasing wellness checks to identify potential illness, including self-monitoring and checking temperatures of both shelter residents and staff
  • Providing surgical masks, tissues and plastic bags throughout the shelter
  • Providing additional handwashing stations, in addition to normal restroom facilities
  • Planning for setting up an isolation care area in the shelter
  • Following social distancing practices by staggering meal times and adding extra spacing between cots, chairs, tables, etc.
  • Enhancing cleaning and disinfecting practices throughout the shelter.

What can I do if I can’t use my smartphone to connect with family and friends?

“We’ve become so reliant on smartphones. And when it fails us, there is that panic moment,” said Capt. Erica Arteseros of San Francisco’s Fire Department, who is the program coordinator for NERT. “So, we always recommend to identify an out-of-state person to be a check-in contact.”

Here's How to Prepare for Fire Season

Arteseros said you should send a text message to that out-of-state person with the time and your location, even if you don’t have wireless service, because that text message will eventually get to that person. Phone calls will fail when cell towers are down for either you or your contact, but text messages work on a relay system between emergency beacons on cell towers, so they are more likely to reach people than voice messages and phone calls.

It's also a good idea to update your social media profiles on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to let friends and family know your status, including where you are and when you will update your status again. This allows people to know when to expect information from you and will save cellphone battery, allowing you to go without cell service and Wi-Fi for a little while, if you must.

Remember, some smartphones allow you to change settings to make calls over Wi-Fi, and some apps like Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp allow Wi-Fi phone calls.

You can’t take everything in an evacuation that’s important to you, so what can I do about those things?

Arteseros recommends building a special box that you can take with your go bag. Those items would include heirlooms, photos and scrapbooks — anything that you consider special in your life that you would be devastated to lose, but is not practical for the go bag.

We’ve heard so many stories of people knocking on doors to alert them to evacuate. What should I do about my neighbors?

"Make a plan," Arteseros said. She said it's important to know who your neighbors are. You can help them make a go bag if they don't have one, and make sure they have a way to escape, especially if they don't have a car. (Keep your gas tank full.)

“We don’t want anyone waiting for a neighbor that just can’t get ready,” she said. “But it is important for everyone to look out for each other when something happens.”

KQED's Molly Peterson and Danielle Venton contributed to this report.

