Prepping for the Next Big Quake, One Hour a Day. Four Days. Day Three

Which I did. I started by laying out my earthquake supplies on the living room floor. Satisfying as it was to look at, I still needed to put them somewhere that I could find them in a true emergency.

“Organize disaster supplies in convenient locations...Keep them where you spend most of your time, so they can be reached even if your building is badly damaged.” - Earthquake Country Alliance.

The U.S. Geological Survey and EarthquakeCountry.org provide an assortment of tips on preparing and storing your kits. Here are a few:

Use backpacks for personal survival kits because they’re easy to grab if you need to evacuate. You want one for each person in your household.

You can keep a larger disaster kit in a plastic bin or other waterproof container. These should have more food and water, first aid items and other supplies, like an emergency radio, for instance, you would need if you had to stay put for a while. They should also be easy to move around the house or load into a car if necessary.

Sifting through the bedroom closet, I found what I needed: a green plastic tub with a lid and handles for my household kit, and a black backpack with compartments for my to-go bag.

After packing my supplies into them, I scouted for storage locations. The bin slid nicely under the bench beside our bed, and I cleared out the bottom shelf of the hallway closet for the backpack, since it's centrally located in the house. I then stashed some extra gallon jugs of water alongside the bag in the closet.

Emergency experts recommend that you have additional survival kits for your car and workplace. For today, I focused mainly on home, though I did throw water, towels and a blanket in the car. I’m considering ordering online additional pre-packed kits for the car and work.

Bags for shoes and stuffed animals

Here’s something I hadn’t thought about: Say a big earthquake hits at two in the morning. Suddenly, I’d be in the dark with broken glass and debris all over the floor.

The aftermath of an earthquake is no time to wander around the house barefoot. That’s why experts recommend putting a pair of shoes or boots plus a flashlight in a plastic bag tied to the foot of your bed or nightstand. I didn't have any rope, so I used kitchen twine.

For my 4-year-old daughter, I prepped up a special bag to add to my to-go backpack. Emergencies can be scary, and they can also involve waiting around for long stretches of time without much to do. So USGS recommends including “comfort items, such as games, crayons, writing materials, and teddy bears” for the little ones.

With my daughter’s help, we picked out a soft blanket with butterflies on it, coloring pad, storybook and one of her favorite stuffed foxes.

Not just supplies, documents too

After I took inventory and shopped for supplies, I had tracked down most of the 15 essential survival items recommended by the American Red Cross, along with some additions, to populate my kit. I even found the Bay Area and California maps I was looking for in the glove box of my car.

So I’m done, right?

Nope.

When putting together survival supplies, it’s easy to obsess over gear and rations. But information matters in emergencies, too.

Remember these checklist items from Day Two?

Item 10: Copies of personal documents: medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies

Item 12: Family and emergency contact information

Well, my wife and I wrote out a list of our contacts and made sure we had them in our phones. But we didn't make a paper copy with the actual numbers, which is important in case cell service isn't available.

FEMA has a pre-made emergency contact form you can fill out on your computer and print for your wallet, survival kits and car.

As for the documents, we got as far as sorting through the file cabinet in which we keep these types of things.

So today I decided to fire up the old all-in-one printer-scanner-copier and take care of business. But if you’re like me, 9 times out of 10, your ink cartridge is empty. Today was no exception.

So I've got to get that ink, find a local copy shop or ask the good people of KQED if it’s okay to print out a few documents for a good cause.

That's was my hour for today. Tomorrow, I'll be getting out the tool box to make a few home improvements.

Day Two: Earthquake Kits, or Shopping for Survival

Yesterday, while my wife, Maureen, and I were mapping out our emergency plan, we took a quick inventory of our emergency supplies. That is, we rifled through the briar patch that is our hallway closet.

Our key takeaways: The first aid kit was pretty depleted. Why? Because we’ve been dipping into it for everyday scrapes and burns, rendering the "emergency" in "emergency supplies" meaningless. But there were a few good items, including a hand crank AM/FM radio that triples as both a flashlight and phone charger. We also located the student survival kit purchased from my daughter’s day care.

All in all, while we had the beginnings of an earthquake kit, we did not have an actual earthquake kit. There were some glaring omissions, like food and water, for instance, and our organization was lacking. Considering that the USGS forecasts the displacement of 77,000 to 152,000 households from a 7.0 earthquake on the Hayward Fault, this was not good.

I decided to break my kit preparation into two sessions. First day, shopping; second day, assembling. I used the American Red Cross list of 15 essential items as a blueprint for the minimum inventory of what we needed.

Water: one gallon per person, per day; three-day supply for evacuation, two-week supply for home Food: nonperishable, easy-to-prepare items; three-day supply for evacuation, two-week supply for home Flashlight Battery-powered or hand-crank radio, a NOAA Weather Radio, if possible Extra batteries Deluxe family first aid kit Medications, seven-day supply, and other necessary medical items Multipurpose tool Sanitation and personal hygiene items Copies of personal documents: medication list and pertinent medical information, proof of address, deed/lease to home, passports, birth certificates, insurance policies Cell phone with chargers Family and emergency contact information Extra cash Emergency blanket Map(s) of the area

Keep in mind the American Red Cross recommends additional items you should consider, like sleeping bags, work gloves and N95 masks.

We already had some of the essentials, so we just needed to track down the remaining items, plus a few more we thought were important. Our shopping list included water, food, cash, first aid kit, flashlights, batteries, cell phone charging pack, local maps, hygienic items, and the ever-popular all-purpose emergency standby, duct tape.

For this challenge, I headed to nearby 24th Street in Noe Valley to hit the Whole Foods, Walgreens and bank, all within a two-block radius. As on the first day, I limited myself to one hour.

Timer set.

Go.

Canned Goods and Venison Sea Salt Pepper Bars

The American Red Cross recommends you keep on hand at least one gallon of water per person per day, for three days. For me, my wife and daughter, that’s nine gallons. At 89 cents-a-gallon, I was able to cross that off the list for under 10 bucks. Felt like a pretty good deal.

For nonperishable food, I started with the canned goods aisle. I homed in on soups, refried beans and tuna fish, choosing in particular the brands that had pull-off tops so I wouldn’t need a can opener. True, I had a multiuse tool, which included a can opener (of sorts), but do I want to be attempting to poke holes through cans of refried beans during an earthquake emergency? No.

Next up: granola bars. Lots of options, of course, so I went for variety, making sure to accommodate my wife’s request for those that are peanut-butter flavored. The venison sea salt pepper bars looked classy, if somewhat pricey, so I decided to indulge.

Small Bills, Please

Next up was the bank for some cold, hard cash. With power and network outages likely in the event of a big earthquake or other emergency, the places where they still keep the actual money may prove to be inaccessible, and ATMs could very well go down, too. Not to mention credit card machines. So if you end up needing to pay for something, from a bottle of water to a hotel room, you are going to have to use existing cash on hand.

How much? That depends on the number of people in your family and where you live, according to Brian Ferguson, from the Governor's Office of Emergency Services. Emergency experts recommend small denominations, so you won’t have to worry about getting change from stores that may not be able to give it. So I went for a mix of 20s, 10s, fives and ones. And one two-dollar bill for good luck.

Drugstore

I found most of my other items at the pharmacy. Medications aren’t a major issue for my family, but I picked up some extra pain reliever, antihistamine and children’s Tylenol, just in case.

If you do take medications, the American Red Cross recommends having a seven-day supply, as well as a list of what they are.

Final Thoughts: Day Two

The shopping trip, when factoring in the ride to and from my house, took just about an hour and change. I was able to get most of the items on my list. Here’s where I came up short:

Local Maps: These are good to keep on hand if you need to evacuate while cell networks are down. Neither Whole Foods nor Walgreens carried them, but you can find maps at AAA or order online.

Cell Phone Battery Charging Pack: Walgreens had one, but I wasn’t sure it was right for me. So I’m planning to do some research before buying. There are several options available online.

Forgetting to check expiration on food: One could assume -- and by one, I mean me -- that if food is wrapped in plastic, it is nonperishable. This is not true.

While evaluating my haul my wife asked if I checked the “best by” dates on the food. I had not. We found that while the canned goods would remain edible for a number of years, about half the granola bars I picked out listed dates about six months from now.

Me: But what does date that mean?

Maureen: Could we get sick?

Me: Maybe. I don’t think so. But ...

In the end we removed these from the kit. Further research showed we probably would’ve been fine, even if our bars lost their flavor over time.

Here’s a breakdown from Consumer Reports on good rules of thumb for nonperishables.

But you should always check the expiration dates on your food items, and you’ll also want check your kit periodically to refresh any expired items.

In sum, it appears you can grab many of the basic necessities for a survival kit over the course of an hour or a little longer.

However, if convenience is a priority, both the American Red Cross and Amazon have a variety of survival kits available for a range of prices. Consider your time and needs -- this may be a good way to go.

Up next, I’ll organize my supplies into a proper earthquake kit!

Day One: Make a Plan

Earlier this month, I awoke to a sound like thunder. Was it a low-flying jet? A truck zooming past? In one, raucous jolt, the mattress, with me atop it, bobbled on its frame.