Animal Evacuation During the Glass Fire: How to Plan And Where To Go

As the Glass Fire in Napa and Sonoma counties has forced the evacuation of thousands of people, many have to make the difficult decision whether to bring their animals or leave them behind. When fire spreads rapidly, some residents don’t have the time or means to evacuate pets and livestock. That’s where local organizations like the Napa Community Animal Response Team (CART) step in. CART volunteers travel behind evacuation lines to rescue pets and livestock, coordinate donations of feed and supplies, and care for animals staying in shelters.

Dr. Claudia Sonder, the president of Napa CART and an equine veterinarian, says planning ahead is crucial.

“We talk about humans being prepared for disaster, but we don't often talk about preparing your animals for disaster," she said.

Preparing for Evacuation

Here are a few things you can do to prepare your animals before evacuating:

Make an evacuation plan for livestock and practice evacuating more than once ahead of time.

Fill out a luggage tag with the animal's name and your contact information. The tag can be braided into a horses mane and attached to a horn or an ear tag.

Prepare a go-bag for your pets and livestock with:

Food for at least three days

Leashes, halters or harnesses

Medication

Your vet’s contact information, instructions for feeding and any medical needs

Food for at least three days Leashes, halters or harnesses Medication Your vet’s contact information, instructions for feeding and any medical needs Microchip your pets, and make sure the microchip contact information is up to date.

Be sure to have photos of your animals for identification purposes.

Find more information from the ASPCA here.