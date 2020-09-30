KQED is a proud member of
Animal Evacuation During the Glass Fire: How to Plan And Where To Go
Alice Woelfle
Volunteers with the Napa Animal Response Team, walk two miniature donkeys onto a trailer after they survived the Glass Fire devastation through Napa Valley, California on September 28, 2020. (Samuel Corum/AFP via Getty Images)

As the Glass Fire in Napa and Sonoma counties has forced the evacuation of thousands of people, many have to make the difficult decision whether to bring their animals or leave them behind. When fire spreads rapidly, some residents don’t have the time or means to evacuate pets and livestock. That’s where local organizations like the Napa Community Animal Response Team (CART) step in. CART volunteers travel behind evacuation lines to rescue pets and livestock, coordinate donations of feed and supplies, and care for animals staying in shelters.

Dr. Claudia Sonder, the president of Napa CART and an equine veterinarian, says planning ahead is crucial.

“We talk about humans being prepared for disaster, but we don't often talk about preparing your animals for disaster," she said.

Preparing for Evacuation

Here are a few things you can do to prepare your animals before evacuating:

  • Make an evacuation plan for livestock and practice evacuating more than once ahead of time.
  • Fill out a luggage tag with the animal's name and your contact information. The tag can be braided into a horses mane and attached to a horn or an ear tag.
  • Prepare a go-bag for your pets and livestock with:
    Food for at least three days
    Leashes, halters or harnesses
    Medication
    Your vet’s contact information, instructions for feeding and any medical needs
  • Microchip your pets, and make sure the microchip contact information is up to date.
  • Be sure to have photos of your animals for identification purposes.

Find more information from the ASPCA here.

Moving horses and other farm animals out of danger requires a large truck and stock trailer. During fire weather warnings, hitch your trailer to the truck and keep it pointing towards the road to save time during evacuation. If you don’t have the equipment to move large animals, CART coordinates volunteers with trailers who will haul animals to shelters.

Sonder says it’s also important to make sure your animals practice evacuating so that they’ll get into the trailer when the time comes.

“We have a beautiful 34-year-old horse down in the shelter, Big Jim. He needed a ride and just gracefully got right on that trailer. At that same location, we had two other horses that we could not load," Sonder said.

If Evacuating With Your Animals Isn't an Option

Since the Glass Fire broke out, the CART team has evacuated dozens of horses, cows, sheep, goats and other farm animals. They also moved 150 cats out of a rescue facility. Volunteers expect more calls to come in as the fire continues to grow.

If animals can’t be evacuated, here are a few things you can do to keep them safe:

  • Remove blankets, collars, halters, and fly masks.
  • Give them as much space as possible, without allowing access to any roads.
  • Fill all water bowls or troughs.
  • Turn on any sprinkler so the animal has a moist refuge.
  • If possible give the animal access to an irrigated orchard, lawn or vineyard.

Sonder said animals are smart, and that if they're able to, they will go to safety. “The majority of animals that I find in the field after a fire that are deceased are the ones that couldn't get away from the fire directly," she said.

Jessica Sanders rounds up goats that escaped their enclosure as the Glass Fire burns nearby on September 27, 2020 in St. Helena, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Where to Evacuate Your Animals

Large Animal Evacuations

  • As of Sept. 28, the Sonoma County Fairgrounds is not accepting any more large animals.
  • Horses can be taken to Sonoma Horse Park 7600 Lakeville Highway, Petaluma.
  • Livestock and chickens can be taken to the Petaluma Fairgrounds at 100 Fairgrounds Drive, Petaluma.
  • For Assistance with livestock evacuations, call Sonoma County CART (707) 861-0699 or Napa county CART (707) 732-1555.

Small Animal Evacuations

Lost Pets and Livestock

If you find an animal that is lost, it's best to keep it in the county where it was found, if possible, for the best chance for reunification with its owner.

You can report found pets or search for lost ones through the County of Sonoma database. The county also has a map of lost dogs and cats.

Local shelter and community Facebook pages have become hubs for reuniting owners with lost pets: