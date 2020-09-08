PG&E Shutoffs Are Here Again: What to Know About Power Outages Today

Go to:
Dry, hot winds during a record setting heat wave increase the likelihood of a fire breaking out. Beginning Monday night, September 7, PG&E shut down electricity for about 172,000 customers in 22 Northern California counties, impacting at least 22,000 households and businesses in Napa and Sonoma counties.
PG&E says once the winds subside Wednesday the utility will inspect the lines it de-energized and then restore power.
There are a few reasons your power might go out, including public safety power shutoffs (PSPS) determined by your utility company, outages ordered by the power grid operator and unplanned outages.
How Will I Know About a Public Safety Power Shutoff in My Area?
To be notified of a public safety power shutoff in your area, update your contact information with PG&E. You can also call them at 1-866-743-6589 to update your contact information and to receive notifications. You can sign up to be notified by ZIP code or check their website for the most recent information.
Utilities are supposed to notify emergency responders of a potential power shutoff 48 to 72 hours in advance and notify regular customers somewhere between 24 to 48 hours beforehand. There should also be follow-up messages a few hours before a shutoff begins and again during the shutoff.