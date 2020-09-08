KQED is a proud member of
PG&E Shutoffs Are Here Again: What to Know About Power Outages Today
PG&E Shutoffs Are Here Again: What to Know About Power Outages Today

Lisa Pickoff-WhiteRaquel Maria Dillon
PG&E cut power to tens of thousands of Californians in 2019 during extremely windy and dry conditions. Now the utility may cut power to people again. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Dry, hot winds during a record setting heat wave increase the likelihood of a fire breaking out. Beginning Monday night, September 7, PG&E shut down electricity for about 172,000 customers in 22 Northern California counties, impacting at least 22,000 households and businesses in Napa and Sonoma counties.

PG&E says once the winds subside Wednesday the utility will inspect the lines it de-energized and then restore power.

There are a few reasons your power might go out, including public safety power shutoffs (PSPS) determined by your utility company, outages ordered by the power grid operator and unplanned outages.

How Will I Know About a Public Safety Power Shutoff in My Area?

To be notified of a public safety power shutoff in your area, update your contact information with PG&E. You can also call them at 1-866-743-6589 to update your contact information and to receive notifications. You can sign up to be notified by ZIP code or check their website for the most recent information.

Utilities are supposed to notify emergency responders of a potential power shutoff 48 to 72 hours in advance and notify regular customers somewhere between 24 to 48 hours beforehand. There should also be follow-up messages a few hours before a shutoff begins and again during the shutoff.

Why are These PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs Happening?

California is heading into what traditionally is the teeth of the wildfire season, and already it has set a record with 2 million acres burned this year.

The previous record was set just two years ago and included the deadliest wildfire in state history that swept through the community of Paradise and killed 85 people.

That fire was started by Pacific Gas & Electric power lines amid strong winds and tinder dry conditions. To guard against new wildfires and new liability, the utility last year began preemptive power shutoffs when conditions are exceptionally dangerous.

The California Public Utility Commission approved rules for how the state's major utilities should preemptively shut off the power during times of high fire danger last year. However, some utilities, such as San Diego Gas and Electric, had been shutting off the power to help prevent fires for years earlier.

PG&E received criticism for its handling of planned outages last year. The utility said it has learned from past problems, “and this year will be making events smaller in size, shorter in length and smarter for customers.”

Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon says the utility should find other ways to prevent its equipment from starting fires in windy conditions instead of planned outages.

"PG&E's had 3 years, and they've been working fairly diligently, to put in durable, resilient transmission and distribution lines and they have not completed that task," she said.

How Are Shutoffs Different From Rolling Blackouts?

Sometimes, Californians also lose power because of strains on the system. The California ISO manages the delicate balance of power supply and demand on the state’s electrical grid, and can order utilities to cut power to customers as it did

“It’s one big interconnected system,” said John Phipps, an operations director with the California ISO. “Energy being generated at one plant can feed homes completely on the other end of the state."

For example, Phipps says "if Diablo Canyon had problems in Northern California, that could impact San Diego."


If there is a power shutoff, here's what you need to know:

How Can I Prepare For a Power Shutoff?

After an alert about a potential power shutoff, PG&E suggests preparing to be without power for more than 48 hours. If a power shutoff affects a large number of customers, it can take multiple days for the utility to do safety checks and get the power turned back on. In some cases, it might be best to stay with family or friends during the outage.

Things to do in advance of a power shutoff, according to PG&E:

  • Create an emergency kit with enough water and nonperishable food to last up to a week. (Here's what we suggest goes in an emergency bag in case of a fire — with COVID-19 in mind.)
  • Charge your cellphone and any necessary devices. Have additional batteries for any medical devices that require electricity. If you don't have a landline or your landline won't work without power, then have backup batteries for any cellphones as well.
  • Have a list of emergency contacts prepared.
  • If you plan to use a generator, check it beforehand to ensure it is ready to go and will operate safely.
  • Have flashlights and extra batteries on hand. (Try to avoid using candles.)
  • Have extra cash on hand and a full tank of gas. ATMs and gas stations may not work during a power outage.
  • Make sure you know how to manually open any door that requires electricity, such as garage doors or building doors that require key cards.

If you rely on power for medical needs, you may need to talk to your doctor in advance about how to prepare with medications or mobility needs. If possible, you may want to stay with a family member or friend who has power. You can register for PG&E's medical baseline program, if you have a life-assisting medical device, which will qualify you for lower rates and provide you with additional advance notification.

What Should I Do During a Power Shutoff?

Once the power is off, keep in mind that emergency responders may be dealing with their own backup power needs and any emergency medical situations that come up. Do not call 911 unless it's an emergency. Additionally, infrastructure, such as traffic lights, may be impacted — so proceed with caution. San Jose has asked residents to avoid driving if the power is shut off and to stop at dark signals.

  • Unplug or turn off any appliances and equipment to prevent damage from surges when the power is restored. (PG&E recommends keeping one lamp turned on to alert you when the power is back, and to then turn each appliance back on one by one.)
  • A refrigerator can keep food cold for about four hours and a freezer for about 48 hours — if they're kept closed. Plan to rely on coolers with ice.
  • Use generators, camp stoves and grills outdoors only.
  • You may also want to check to see if there are cooling centers in your area.

As always, you should also consider checking on neighbors, especially those who may need assistance.

Power will be restored after the dangerous conditions have passed and once safety checks have been done for all the lines in that area. If there are a large number of people who have had their power shut off, then it may take multiple days before PG&E gets the power turned back on for everyone.

If you experience a loss due to extended power outages — such as the food in your fridge going bad — you can file a claim with the utility.

