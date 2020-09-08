PG&E Shutoffs Are Here Again: What to Know About Power Outages Today

Why are These PG&E Public Safety Power Shutoffs Happening?

California is heading into what traditionally is the teeth of the wildfire season, and already it has set a record with 2 million acres burned this year.

The previous record was set just two years ago and included the deadliest wildfire in state history that swept through the community of Paradise and killed 85 people.

That fire was started by Pacific Gas & Electric power lines amid strong winds and tinder dry conditions. To guard against new wildfires and new liability, the utility last year began preemptive power shutoffs when conditions are exceptionally dangerous.

The California Public Utility Commission approved rules for how the state's major utilities should preemptively shut off the power during times of high fire danger last year. However, some utilities, such as San Diego Gas and Electric, had been shutting off the power to help prevent fires for years earlier.

PG&E received criticism for its handling of planned outages last year. The utility said it has learned from past problems, “and this year will be making events smaller in size, shorter in length and smarter for customers.”

Napa County Supervisor Diane Dillon says the utility should find other ways to prevent its equipment from starting fires in windy conditions instead of planned outages.

"PG&E's had 3 years, and they've been working fairly diligently, to put in durable, resilient transmission and distribution lines and they have not completed that task," she said.

How Are Shutoffs Different From Rolling Blackouts?

Sometimes, Californians also lose power because of strains on the system. The California ISO manages the delicate balance of power supply and demand on the state’s electrical grid, and can order utilities to cut power to customers as it did

“It’s one big interconnected system,” said John Phipps, an operations director with the California ISO. “Energy being generated at one plant can feed homes completely on the other end of the state."

For example, Phipps says "if Diablo Canyon had problems in Northern California, that could impact San Diego."