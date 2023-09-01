Car Break-Ins: The Tips That Could Help Keep Your Vehicle Safe

And now, in the second of our two-part series on coping with car break-ins, we’re looking at possible strategies for reducing your chances of getting bipped in the Bay Area. But let’s get one thing out of the way first…

You can do everything ‘right’ and still get bipped

Unfortunately, a person can do everything they can to reduce their risk of a break-in, and still suffer one in the Bay Area.

The amount of “smash and grab” break-ins that happen all over the Bay Area — many times in very busy places in broad daylight — show that bipping doesn’t just happen in dark alleyways or to careless drivers. Nor do break-ins only happen to newer or expensive-looking cars.

Opportunistic thieves can still target people who purposefully park in well-lit, crowded areas and who strip their cars of anything that looks remotely valuable in an attempt to foil a break-in. And break-ins happen to people who’ve lived in the Bay Area all their lives as well as first-time tourists. Sometimes, all your effort just doesn’t pay off — and it’s not your fault.

“It’s not ‘if’, it’s ‘when’ you’ll get your car broken into if you live in the Bay Area,” said Ladan Sobhani, co-owner of Berkeley repair shop Auto Glass Express. Sobhani spoke to KQED to share advice on how to prevent getting bipped and she has also written a list of tips to reduce your risks of a break-in.

Sobhani estimates that “somewhere between 50% to 25%” of the work her shop does is related to auto break-ins. “As a South Berkeley resident who has experienced her share of break-ins,” she writes in her list of tips, “I know that no matter how careful you are you can still be a victim of car vandalism.”

But that doesn’t mean you can’t still try. And we hope the following tips might help you even lower your risks.

Be on guard in the areas — and tourist hotspots — most at risk for break-ins

Some cities and neighborhoods see more auto break-ins than others — and San Francisco has become particularly notorious among tourists and residents alike.

The San Francisco Standard reported that from July 2022 to July 2023, there were 2,432 thefts from vehicles in the city’s North Beach neighborhood alone — a 51% rise from the same 2018–2019 time period. The city’s Japantown neighborhood registered the second-highest number of break-ins, followed by the Presidio. You can also check out the San Francisco Chronicle’s SF Car Break-In Tracker tool, which shows the number of bips in any given neighborhood with data going as far back as 2018.