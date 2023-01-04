How to Prepare for This Week's Atmospheric River Storm: Sandbags, Emergency Kits and More

I need sandbags. Where can I get them?

In San Francisco, officials have stressed that only residents who have previously experienced flooding in their homes should seek out the free sandbags provided by city agencies. “If you have not experienced flooding in previous storm events, you are not likely to experience flooding,” said Carla Short, director of Public Works, at a press conference on Tuesday. “So please leave those sandbags for people who have had flooding issues in their homes.”

If your home has flooded in the past and you’re looking to pick up free sandbags, there are several options available. We’ll be updating this list as we receive information on more pickup sites.

Alameda County: In Alameda County, residents can pick up sandbags supplied by the County Public Works Agency from four sites. There is a limit of four sandbags per household.

4825 Gleason Drive, Dublin

951 Turner Court, Hayward

Castro Valley fire station, 20336 San Miguel Avenue, Castro Valley

Castro Valley fire station, 19780 Cull Canyon Road, Castro Valley

Contra Costa County: Residents can pick up sandbags at five locations. Keep in mind that some sites may ask residents to fill the bags themselves. Individual cities may offer additional locations.

2475 Waterbird Way, Martinez

2950 Walnut Boulevard, Walnut Creek

West County Detention Facility, 5555 Giant Highway, Richmond (sand and bags are kept separately in the facility parking lot)

3105 Willow Pass Road, Bay Point

500 Eagle Court, Byron

San Francisco: The San Francisco Department of Public Works began distributing free sandbags to residents at their operations yard at 2323 Cesar Chavez Street. Enter through the gate on Marin Street. Hours of operation for Tuesday have been extended to 8 p.m. and the site will reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday. Only five sandbags will be given per address.

San Mateo County: Residents can pick up sandbags from four sites:

752 Chestnut Road, Redwood City (enter on Spring Street)

1400 Broadway, Redwood City

203 Cornell Avenue, Half Moon Bay

Pescadero High School, 350 Butano Cutoff Road, Pescadero

Santa Clara County: Santa Clara County residents can pick up free sandbags from several locations managed by Santa Clara Valley Water.

1661 Senter Road, San José

5905 Winfield Boulevard, San José

George Mayne Elementary, 5030 North 1st Street, Alviso

El Toro Fire Station, 18300 Old Monterey Road, Morgan Hill

925 Embarcadero Road, Palo Alto

How can I drive safely in rain and strong winds?

Local officials are urging residents to limit unnecessary travel and stay home if at all possible, citing the potential dangers presented by downed trees and power lines in addition to flooding.

If you must drive, use your headlights, turn off cruise control, maintain a firm grip on the steering wheel and drive more slowly and cautiously than usual. Leave twice as much space between your vehicle and the one in front of it; wet roads might mean it takes longer to stop. Be alert for debris on the road. If your car begins to hydroplane, do not slam on the brakes. Remain calm, ease off the gas, steer in the direction you want to go and very lightly pump the brakes until you regain traction.

If flooding occurs, err on the side of caution. Don’t assume you know the depth of a pool of water or the conditions of the road underneath it, especially at night. Always turn around rather than drive through a flooded area — as few as 6 inches of water is enough to disable or stall a small car, while 12 inches can sweep away a vehicle. If floodwaters begin to rise around your car, abandon the car and move to higher ground on foot. According to the California Department of Water Resources, more people become trapped and die in their vehicles than anywhere else during a flood.

How can I receive updates about my area?

If you haven’t done so already, sign up to receive emergency weather alerts from your county. County officials use these notifications to inform residents of weather alerts, street and road closures, and evacuation orders. Find your county below:

In San Francisco, officials have asked the public to call 311 to report flooding inside homes, instead of 911. “We still have to run all our critical 911 calls whether it's a cardiac arrest, a car accident or a fire. If you add all these flooding issues that we've had earlier this week, it can really overtax the system,” Fire Chief Nicholson said. “So if you have a little bit of flooding in your home, call 311. If someone is having a heart attack or if someone is being swept by water, call 911.”

