Pajaro River Levee Breached: Where to Find Evacuation Shelters

The Pajaro River on the border of Monterey and Santa Cruz counties breached a levee early this morning and is now flooding the community of Pajaro — a small town of just over 1,200 people.

Jonathan Linden, a reporter for KAZU in Monterey County said he drove into town on Salinas Road at 2am. When he attempted to drive back the same way less than an hour later, it was submerged in water.

"A county spokesperson told me the entire town is under some level of water, but we can't say exactly how much," said Linden in an interview with KQED.

Linden said he also spoke with residents on the Watsonville side of the river which hasn’t flooded. Many residents there had evacuated their homes in the middle of the night, and many had slept in their cars.

One family he spoke to spent the night in their car because they couldn’t afford a motel and didn’t want to stay in a shelter. Linden said most of the residents he spoke with are concerned about their homes.

The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office, North Monterey County Fire, and CAL FIRE (California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection) said in a statement on March 11, that they are currently assisting community members who did not evacuate earlier.

The California National Guard said they conducted 56 rescues of people who were stranded by the flooding throughout the night.