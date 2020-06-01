KQED is a proud member of
Inform. Inspire. Involve.
How to Safely Attend a Protest in the Bay Area
News

How to Safely Attend a Protest in the Bay Area

Lakshmi Sarah
Demonstrators marched on Broadway in Oakland on May 29, 2020 during a protest over the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. (KQED/Beth LaBerge)

Protests have erupted around the country after the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Many people in the Bay Area have taken to the streets, for those newer to direct action and looking for guidance during a pandemic, this story is meant to provide some safety tips and reminders.

Have a Plan, and a Back-up Plan

Travel With Friends

Choose a meeting place beforehand in the event you get separated. You may also want to designate someone you can check-in with who is not at the protest.

Make sure that you can function without a phone. Consider writing down important phone numbers and keeping them with you.

Sponsored

Prepare to Keep Social Distancing
Screaming, chanting and singing all expel the particles that can cause the novel coronavirus. Prepare in the same way that you would to go to a crowded store. Here are guidelines on how to properly wear a face mask.

Many protest organizers are also asking that people maintain social distance, 6-feet apart, during marches.

Pack a Small Bag
Only bring essentials such as water, snacks, hand sanitizer and an extra phone charger.

The active component in tear gas adheres to moisture on your face. So it’s also good idea to pack an extra N95 mask or face covering in case you are exposed to tear gas.

Some people recommend bringing basic medical supplies and a bandana soaked in vinegar or water in a sealed plastic bag in case there is tear gas. Others recommend a small bottle of water, or even better a squirt bottle, to pour on your face and eyes.

Prep Your Phone Ahead of Time
Charging your phone is an obvious one. But some activist groups also recommend taking digital security measures, such as disabling the fingerprint unlock feature to prevent a police officer from forcing you to unlock the phone. Others also recommend turning off text preview on messages and use a more secure messaging app such as Signal.

Research the Intended Protest Route
This may be confusing since there's not always a clear stated route (a protest is, or course, not a parade), yet some have pre-planned routes.

By knowing where the protest is headed, you will be able to plan how you might avoid being caught in a kettle or other containment — and leave when you are ready.

Know Who Is Organizing the Protest
San Diego Black Lives Matter organizers have pointed to specific events recommending people refrain from attending, as they say it may coordinated by a white nationalist group.

Know Your Rights

You are entitled to free speech and freedom of assembly. However it can be unclear during curfews and shelter-in-place orders. "Know your rights" guides for protests can be found here. Notably, when police issue an order to disperse it is meant to be the last resort for law enforcement.

“If officers issue a dispersal order, they must provide a reasonable opportunity to comply, including sufficient time and a clear, unobstructed exit path,” according to the ACLU.

If you are photographing others, it is recommended to respect privacy, as some may not want to have videos or photos taken. This may also depend on context, location and time of day. In some cases journalists, or those documenting events have been the target of tear gas, and rubber bullets.

Additional information can be found from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the National Lawyers Guild (NLG) — the NLG has pocket-sized know-your-rights guides in multiple languages. Writing the number for the NLG hotline (and other important numbers such as emergency contacts), on your arm in case you lose your phone or have it confiscated is another suggested way to ensure you have phone numbers readily available — should you need them.

Be Aware of Your Surroundings

Fireworks, fires, rubber bullets, tear gas, flash-bangs and even gun shots have all occurred in the first few days of the George Floyd protests in the Bay Area. Being aware of your surroundings includes knowing about the possible actions that may occur around you. There could be property damage, graffiti and fires as well as tear gas and rubber bullets shot into the crowd.

If you get tear gassed, it is often recommended to:

  • Close your eyes
  • Hold your breath
  • Get out of the area as soon as possible
  • Rinse your eyes when possible (ideally using what you have packed with you)

Be Aware of Local Law and Ordinances in Place

Many counties in the Bay Area are still under shelter-in-place advisories until at least May 31. If you choose to break local shelter-in-place orders, be aware of local consequences such as fines or citations.

Some local cities have also imposed curfews, including San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose.

There Are Many Ways to Protest

As the disability community continues to remind others, there are many ways to show up. We are still in a pandemic, and you may need to weigh the risks and goals. You can participate in many meaningful ways.

This could include educating yourself, voting, talking to your community and supporting grassroots organizations as outlined by KQED’s Nastia Voynovskaya.

Lisa Pickoff-White contributed to this report.