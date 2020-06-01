How to Safely Attend a Protest in the Bay Area

Prepare to Keep Social Distancing

Screaming, chanting and singing all expel the particles that can cause the novel coronavirus. Prepare in the same way that you would to go to a crowded store. Here are guidelines on how to properly wear a face mask.

Many protest organizers are also asking that people maintain social distance, 6-feet apart, during marches.

Pack a Small Bag

Only bring essentials such as water, snacks, hand sanitizer and an extra phone charger.

The active component in tear gas adheres to moisture on your face. So it’s also good idea to pack an extra N95 mask or face covering in case you are exposed to tear gas.

Some people recommend bringing basic medical supplies and a bandana soaked in vinegar or water in a sealed plastic bag in case there is tear gas. Others recommend a small bottle of water, or even better a squirt bottle, to pour on your face and eyes.

Prep Your Phone Ahead of Time

Charging your phone is an obvious one. But some activist groups also recommend taking digital security measures, such as disabling the fingerprint unlock feature to prevent a police officer from forcing you to unlock the phone. Others also recommend turning off text preview on messages and use a more secure messaging app such as Signal.

Research the Intended Protest Route

This may be confusing since there's not always a clear stated route (a protest is, or course, not a parade), yet some have pre-planned routes.

By knowing where the protest is headed, you will be able to plan how you might avoid being caught in a kettle or other containment — and leave when you are ready.

Know Who Is Organizing the Protest

San Diego Black Lives Matter organizers have pointed to specific events recommending people refrain from attending, as they say it may coordinated by a white nationalist group.

Know Your Rights

You are entitled to free speech and freedom of assembly. However it can be unclear during curfews and shelter-in-place orders. "Know your rights" guides for protests can be found here. Notably, when police issue an order to disperse it is meant to be the last resort for law enforcement.

“If officers issue a dispersal order, they must provide a reasonable opportunity to comply, including sufficient time and a clear, unobstructed exit path,” according to the ACLU.

If you are photographing others, it is recommended to respect privacy, as some may not want to have videos or photos taken. This may also depend on context, location and time of day. In some cases journalists, or those documenting events have been the target of tear gas, and rubber bullets.