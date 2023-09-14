Where Can I Find the New COVID Vaccine Near Me?

But in a statement the same day, the California Department of Public Health said that “initial supplies” of the new vaccine were expected to roll out “in the coming weeks” for distribution through the state’s MyTurn.gov site.

Another big thing to know? This is the first time during the COVID pandemic that the federal government isn’t footing the bill for these vaccines. Instead, for most people with health insurance, their insurer will cover the cost of getting the new COVID vaccine. If you don’t have insurance, the White House will still cover your COVID vaccines through a federal program until December 2024 — but this means you’ll now have a narrower choice of places to get it, and potentially a slower rollout of appointments too.

Keep reading for what you need to know about the new COVID booster shots from Pfizer and Moderna and how to find a free COVID vaccine near you. Or jump straight to:

How is this new COVID vaccine different from the last one I got?

The last COVID booster shots were offered back in September 2022. This “bivalent vaccine” was so-called because it targeted both the original strain of the coronavirus and the widespread BA.4/BA.5 omicron subvariants, and was also referred to as “the omicron booster.”

This new fall COVID vaccine is an updated shot that supersedes and replaces the bivalent booster, which you should now consider outdated. The “recipe” for this new vaccine will address a single, newer target: The XBB.1.5 subvariant of omicron.

XBB.1.5 is no longer the dominant strain of the coronavirus in the United States — so what does that mean for how much this new COVID vaccine is going to protect you from the newer strains doing the rounds, like EG.5 (unofficially called “Eris” by some online)? Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at UCSF, says that because EG.5 and other strains like it are all subvariants of the omicron variant, this means that you should think of these most recent COVID variants as “all kind of flavors of XBB.”

“COVID hasn’t really changed too much. … since winter to now,” said Chin-Hong. And because recent strains have “just been variations on the theme,” he says, the fact that this updated vaccine is targeted towards XBB.1.5 means it “is going to be pretty decent at targeting these variants” too.

What about that other new variant, BA.2.86? Experts were initially worried that this new strain would be better at evading immunity from previous COVID infections and COVID vaccines, but new data suggests that BA.2.86 probably isn’t, in fact, any better than any of the other strains at evading your immune system.

Who can get the new COVID vaccine?

As of Tuesday, anyone age 6 months and up who got their last COVID vaccine shot at least two months ago — whether that was their primary vaccination series or their last booster shot — can get an updated COVID vaccine from Pfizer or Moderna, as soon as vaccination appointments become available. It’s important to note that appointments have not become immediately widespread and may not for a while, depending on your location. Jump straight to where you can find a new COVID vaccine near you.

“We have more tools than ever to prevent the worst outcomes from COVID-19,” said CDC Director Dr. Mandy Cohen when authorizing the shots on Tuesday, after review and approval by the FDA and the CDC’s advisory panel. The agency was, she said, “now recommending updated COVID-19 vaccination for everyone 6 months and older to better protect you and your loved ones.” Unlike with the bivalent booster, there is no specific guidance for certain age groups, but as with other vaccines children under 12 will be offered a pediatric (smaller) dose of this vaccine.

I know the new COVID vaccine is recommended for basically everyone. But do I really need it?

It’s a fair question, and it’s not like there’s even consensus within the medical community on the question of whether a younger person with no pre-existing health conditions or other risks for severe disease, hospitalization, or death truly needs to rush to get this new COVID vaccine.

The CDC endorsed vaccines for everyone pointing to data showing COVID still poses risks for people at any age, and how vaccination against the coronavirus continues to provide greater protection against illness and hospitalization for all age groups.

There’s also a practical element to the CDC’s decision to broadly recommend the vaccine for everyone over 6 months of age — because their recommendation means that now health insurers have to cover your 2023 COVID vaccine.

Those people that health officials are urging to get the new updated COVID shot are, as with previous vaccines and boosters, those age 65 and over, folks with weakened immune systems or certain other medical conditions that increase their risk of getting severely sick, hospitalized or dying from COVID, as well as pregnant people.

If you’re not a part of these groups,there are still other reasons you might consider getting your updated shot regardless. These include playing your part in reducing the community spread of COVID and protecting others most vulnerable to severe illness, and reducing the personal inconvenience to you and your family that an infection (and the isolation it requires) can bring to your household and your job.

As for long COVID, there’s mounting evidence that getting a vaccine reduces the risk of long COVID among both adults and children, as the CDC’s Sharon Saydah noted at Tuesday’s meeting (PDF) to discuss the recommendations for the new shot.

“If somebody’s timing their vaccine around the holidays, or a big trip? In addition to the chronic symptoms, that might be a justification for some young folks,” said UCSF’s Chin-Hong. “Risk is very personal.”

Ultimately, if you’re unsure whether you should get the updated COVID vaccine, or when you should get it, as with all matters relating to your health it’s best to speak directly to your health care provider about the best options available to you.

What’s the cost of the vaccine, whether I have insurance or not?

This is the first time during the COVID pandemic that the federal government isn’t footing the bill for these vaccines. Now that the White House’s public health emergency for COVID has ended, these COVID vaccines are no longer purchased or distributed by the federal government. Now, COVID shots are transitioning to the traditional health care market and will be increasingly considered the way that other preventative vaccines, like flu shots, are.

For most people with health insurance, their insurer will cover the cost of getting the new COVID vaccine.

But if you don’t have insurance, the White House will still cover your COVID vaccines through a federal program called the Bridge Access Program, which lasts through December 2024. This means you’ll now have a narrower choice of places to get your COVID vaccine because you’ll have to make sure the vaccination location you’ve chosen participates in the Bridge Access Program.

The CDC says people without insurance will be able to visit the federal government’s vaccines.gov site to find a location where they can get the new COVID vaccine for free. When searching for a vaccination location near you using this site, be sure to check the box marked “Participating in Bridge Access Program.”

Uninsured children ages 18 and under can still get free COVID vaccines — and other free immunizations — as part of the Vaccines for Children Program.

I got COVID recently. Do I have to wait before getting my new COVID vaccine?

Yes, the CDC advises that you “may consider delaying vaccination by 3 months from symptom onset. (PDF)” And if your case was asymptomatic, use the date of your positive test instead of the onset of your symptoms.

This means, that if you had a COVID infection after mid-July 2023, you may wish to delay getting your new COVID vaccine until you hit your three-month mark. But as with all matters relating to your health, it’s best to speak directly to your health care provider about the best option for you.

Should I get my 2023 flu shot at the same time as my new COVID vaccine?

It’s totally fine, and safe, to get your flu shot at the same time as your new COVID vaccine, and you’ll often find that COVID vaccine appointments will prompt you to “add on” a flu shot at the same session — especially at pharmacies. Although if you’re trying to schedule your kid’s vaccinations, the CDC advises that you first talk to your pediatrician about the best schedule for the COVID and flu vaccines (and now the RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — preventive treatment too.)

That said, the recommendations medical professionals make about when to get a flu shot are based on the fact that like with your COVID vaccine, it takes about two weeks after you get vaccinated for antibodies to develop and provide protection against the virus.

This 2023–2024 season, the CDC says that “ideally,” September and October are good months to get your flu shot. UCSF’s Chin-Hong says that his “optimal sweet point” for getting this shot is “sometime before Halloween” — but notes that this is based on traditional predictions of flu season starting in November and peaking around January or February. If flu cases start to rise earlier, you should seek out your flu shot sooner, he says.

All this means that if you can trust yourself to remember to seek out your flu shot by the end of October (or schedule an appointment for October in advance), you might consider getting your new COVID vaccine earlier, separately from your flu shot. And if not — or if life is getting hectic, and a two-for-one vaccination appointment ensures that you actually will get your shots rather than forgetting — go ahead and get your COVID and flu shots at the same time, when you can.

Is the Novavax COVID vaccine available as well as Moderna and Pfizer’s new vaccines?

No, not yet. The Novavax COVID vaccine is still under FDA review and could be approved soon.

Can I ‘mix and match’ COVID vaccines for my new shot?

Yes, according to the CDC, everyone except the under-5 age group can “mix and match” vaccine brands, regardless of whether you originally got Pfizer or Moderna for your previous COVID vaccine or booster.

So, for instance, someone 5 or older who originally got the Moderna vaccine can now get a new updated vaccine from either Moderna or Pfizer — and vice versa.

Where can I find a new Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine this fall?

Don’t assume you’ll be proactively contacted about getting the new COVID-19 vaccine.

Remember that a certain location may only be offering a certain brand of the new vaccine, whether that’s Moderna or Pfizer. So be sure that the location you’re walking into or making an appointment for offers the type of updated vaccine you need or want, particularly if you’re trying to find an updated COVID vaccine for a child under 5. Read more about “mixing and matching” COVID vaccines.

Also make sure the appointment you schedule for your new vaccine is at least two months after your last COVID vaccine shot, or three months after your last COVID infection. (When you’re making an appointment for a new vaccine, you’ll likely be asked for the date of your last COVID vaccine dose or booster dose for this reason, to ensure you’re not getting your shot too soon.)

If you’re making an appointment this week, soon after the CDC’s sign-off for the updated COVID vaccines, remember that these shots may take a while to roll out depending on location and your provider. For that reason, make sure you’re making the right appointment for a new updated Moderna or Pfizer vaccine — not a now-outdated older version of the COVID vaccine, like the 2022 bivalent booster. Look for wording that references the “new” or “updated” COVID vaccines, or that mentions Sept. 12, 2023 (the date the CDC authorized the new vaccines for everyone age 6 months and older in the U.S.)

1. Find a new Moderna or Pfizer COVID vaccine through a local pharmacy (now becoming available)

Pharmacies are usually the first place new vaccine shots become available when announced because pharmacies take their cue from the federal government, not the state. This means several pharmacy chains, including CVS and Walgreens, are already offering online appointments for the new COVID vaccine, and some may also soon accept walk-in appointments with no prescheduling required.

Remember that pharmacies can’t vaccinate kids under 3, except for CVS MinuteClinics, who are permitted to vaccinate kids as young as 18 months old.

2. Find a new Moderna or Pfizer COVID vaccine through My Turn (when available)

My Turn is the state’s site for Californians to schedule vaccination appointments, as supplies allow, and you can also try to find walk-in appointments through My Turn. As of Wednesday, appointments for the new COVID vaccine are not yet available on My Turn, but the California Department of Public Health says they’ll be rolling out in the next weeks.

For when appointments are available: If you visit the My Turn page, select “Make an Appointment.” My Turn will ask for your information, and the ZIP code or location you’d like to use to search for vaccine appointments. You can give your home location, or input other locations to see which sites might be available farther away.

You don’t need to be a resident or a worker in the particular county where your preferred vaccination site is located, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH), which manages My Turn. So don’t worry if the site suggests appointments in a different county.