Where Can I Get a COVID-19 Vaccine in the Bay Area? Your Questions Answered

The pandemic rages on, with both California and the nation recording a record number of cases. But with vaccines on the horizon, much of the Bay Area is wondering: Where, and when, can you get a COVID-19 vaccine? And how can you register to get one?

The list of vaccination sites and who is eligible is changing frequently. We will update the list as changes occur.

Am I Eligible for the COVID-19 Vaccine Now?

California has a statewide tiered system for who is eligible for vaccines, but some counties are further along in vaccinating various groups. Check the next section for more details on which group your county is ready to provide the vaccine to.

Statewide, vaccine eligibility is as follows:

Californians who are 65 and older are now eligible for the vaccine, which is the state's most recent change to its prioritization system. That's part of the Phase 1B rollout's first tier.

Health care providers have been advised by the state that they can also dispense the vaccine to workers in the following sectors: education and child care, emergency services, food and agriculture. Counties are expected to move to these groups after vaccinating those 65 and older.

California's Phase 1A vaccination availability was mostly for health care workers, with priority given to those providing acute care, psychiatric and correctional facility hospitals, skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, and those working in similar settings for older or medically vulnerable individuals.

Also included in Phase 1A were long-term care facility residents.

Where Can I Get the COVID-19 Vaccine?

Counties across the Bay Area are planning the activation of high-volume vaccination sites.

In San Francisco, those sites will be Moscone Center in South of Market, City College of San Francisco in the city's south side, and the San Francisco Wholesale Produce Market in the Bayview. The San Mateo County Event Center was just activated as another mass-vaccination site. Other proposed Bay Area sites include the Oakland Coliseum and Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara County.

For now, the following is a list of signup websites listed by county, with each containing details on where to go for vaccinations. Those with private insurance should also consider contacting their medical providers.

Alameda County COVID-19 Vaccines

Contra Costa County COVID-19 Vaccines

Marin County COVID-19 Vaccines

Visit Marin County's vaccination web page and vaccine signup form.

Who is currently being vaccinated: Marin County is still administering vaccines to those in Phase 1A, meaning only health care workers. However, some Marin County medical providers have begun scheduling patients 65 and older for vaccination appointments for the week of 1/18.

Napa County COVID-19 Vaccines

San Francisco County

Visit San Francisco's vaccination web page and "your turn" alert page, where starting Jan. 19 you can sign up to get notified of your vaccine eligibility.

Who is currently being vaccinated: San Francisco is partway into Phase 1B, vaccinating people 65 and older, as well as health care workers from Phase 1A.

San Mateo County COVID-19 Vaccines

Visit San Mateo County's vaccination web page.

Who is currently being vaccinated: San Mateo County is still in Phase 1A, prioritizing healthcare workers, and has not broadly moved on to Phase 1B to vaccinate people 65 and over. However, a limited number of providers in San Mateo County have vaccines available to people 65 and older and are listed here.

Santa Clara County COVID-19 Vaccines

Visit San Mateo County's vaccination web page, which has links to vaccine signup forms and phone numbers for various local medical providers.

Who is currently being vaccinated: Santa Clara County is partially into Phase 1B, vaccinating people 75 and older at some sites, and 65 and older at others.

Solano County COVID-19 Vaccines

Visit Solano County's vaccination web page.

Who is currently being vaccinated: Solano County is only partially into Phase 1A, prioritizing health care workers and residents of long-term facilities.

Sonoma County COVID-19 Vaccines