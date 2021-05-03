KQED is a proud member of
You Can Get a Vaccine in Contra Costa County No Matter Where You LIve

Come one, come all.

Contra Costa County is flush with COVID-19 vaccines, so much so that its public health clinics are now offering them to anyone 16 and older, regardless of where they live or work.

What previously had been reserved for county residents and workers is now up for grabs for people from other parts of the Bay Area, the state, or really anywhere in the world, health officials announced Monday.

"I think it's important to realize that we're not safe until everybody's safe, and the virus doesn't respect borders," said Dr. Chris Farnitano, the county’s health officer. "And so, if there's virus raging in surrounding counties, that's going to put our residents at risk."

The move comes at a turning point in the county's vaccine rollout, when "supply finally outstripped demand in the last few weeks," Farnitano said. At its peak, in mid-April, the county was administering about 14,000 doses a day, and it's now down to fewer than 12,000, he said, resulting in a growing number of unfilled appointments at county vaccine sites.

"We're actually starting to ask for fewer doses from the feds and the state ... to adjust for that decreased demand, but make sure we're still being good stewards of all these vaccine doses, and not letting open vials go unused," he said.

More than 650,000 people — 70% of those ages 16 and over — have been at least partially vaccinated, and over 50% have been fully vaccinated, according to county health data.

Reaching the remaining population, Farnitano noted, will be a big challenge.

More rural areas in the far eastern stretches of the county — including places like Bethel Island and Oakley — have among the lowest vaccination rates, he said. Rates have also lagged among residents in their 20s, he added, a cohort that is typically harder to convince to seek medical care. And, he said, lower vaccination rates among the county's Latino and Black populations remain, although the gap between those groups and the overall population seems to be narrowing.

"Really, it's moving from kind of a wholesale approach to a retail approach," Farnitano said. "And really working with trusted partners, working to address different barriers and different concerns."

Anyone can now schedule a vaccine appointment online or by calling 833-829-2626. They can also visit any county walk-in clinic without an appointment.

Matthew Green

San Francisco Public Library Main Branch Reopens to Cheers

The San Francisco Main Library opened its doors to cheering patrons today for the first time since March 13, 2020.

The reopening kicks off a new program called “Browse and Bounce,” offering limited indoor service on the library’s first floor, Monday–Saturday, 10:00am–5:30pm and Sunday, noon–5:30pm. Additional branches in Chinatown (May 17); Mission Bay (May 18); Ortega, Richmond, and Visitacion Valley (June 21); and Excelsior (June 22) will reopen within the “Browse and Bounce” program in the coming weeks.

For the time being, patrons can browse library books, music, movies and more, and access the public computers for 50-minute sessions, as well as use the printers and photocopiers. Visits are limited to 60 minutes each. The library will continue to offer SFPL To-Go, which lets people pick up holds at the front door.

Additional floors of the Main Library will reopen as soon as staffing allows, but history buffs, long denied access to the San Francisco History Center on the Main Library’s 6th floor, can visit that collection by appointment.

Capacity will be limited and patrons must maintain safety protocols, including social distancing and wearing masks. But even with these limitations (including no chairs for reading or study), today’s reopening was a joyous one for both library patrons and staff.—Sarah Hotchkiss

Kaiser Permanente Lays Off More Than 200 Workers in Northern California

Kaiser Permanente plans to lay off more than 200 workers throughout Northern California, including some in the Bay Area. The company plans to tell impacted workers on Monday, after informing union representatives earlier this week.

The positions eliminated are primarily non-clinical administrative support positions, according to Kaiser.

Georgette Bradford is a member leader with SEIU Healthcare Workers West, whose members are impacted by the cuts. She says the move feels like a slap in the face.

"It was very callous in its timing and context, considering we have not even come out of, we're just coming out of a pandemic right now," she says, calling it "a year of hell."

Bradford says, "our union members have been working through this pandemic, putting their lives on the line, putting their families at risk coming into work every day. Understaffed. Then to turn around and layoff notices when the company has made $6.4 billion in this year alone."

In a statement, Kaiser said it will work with employees to help transition them to other positions and that the 200 staffers were being laid off in a "reorganization" effort. Kaiser said it is always looking to "streamline and redesign work processes," which sometimes requires changing internal operations.

"We recognize the incredible contribution of all of our staff who have performed admirably especially throughout the past year and we are committed to providing comprehensive and personalized support," a Kaiser spokesperson wrote in a statement.

Union leaders and management have 60 days to negotiate over the proposed layoffs before they go into effect.

— Holly McDede

Monterey Bay Aquarium to Reopen on May 15

The Monterey Bay Aquarium announced on Friday it will welcome back all visitors on May 15 after an unprecedented 13-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Before reopening its doors for the general public, the aquarium will reopen for its members from May 1 through May 14.

Visitors are being asked to make online reservations on the aquarium's website in advance, as capacity inside the aquarium remains limited due to state guidelines.

"Social media and our online experiences have allowed us to stay connected with people virtually, but we know that people are looking forward to reconnecting with favorite exhibits and animals in person. Everyone can expect an outstanding experience that puts the well-being of our guests, staff and volunteers front and center," said Julie Packard, executive director of the aquarium, in a statement.

The aquarium will only be open Thursdays through Mondays, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., closing on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. After Memorial Day, May 31, the aquarium will resume a seven-day weekly schedule.

In addition, new safety measures will be in place, including face coverings for all visitors ages 3 and up. Also, visitors will be directed through the exhibit galleries along one-way paths to ensure social distancing and capacity limits are followed.

More information about the reopening, as well as ticket sales, can be found online.

— Bay City News

Santa Clara County Officials Raise Concerns About Declining Vaccine Demand

Santa Clara County leaders are urging members of the public to get vaccinated now, especially young people and members of the South Bay's Latino communities.

Just last month, Santa Clara’s biggest issue with the vaccine rollout was supply — the county’s doses were so limited, it briefly paused administering new first shots.

Now officials say Santa Clara clinics have more supply than demand and the county can offer additional walk-up shots, pop-up vaccine clinics and expanded in-home vaccinations.

“We have come a long way in this pandemic, but we are not done yet,” said Dr. Rocio Luna, deputy county executive, during a Friday press conference. “We're not done until the hardest-hit communities are vaccinated at the same rate as everyone else.”

Two of every three eligible Santa Clara County residents have received at least one dose, but vaccination rates among young people and Latinos is too low, officials say.

“Latinos, we've got some work to do. I'm calling on you to get your vaccine. We understand that everyone is working," Luna added, noting the county is switching its strategy. "We're coming to you, if you can’t come to us."

During the press conference, Luna and other officials described an effort to counter misinformation about the coronavirus vaccines, swatting down the idea that individuals who previously contracted COVID-19 don’t need shots.

Luna said individuals who have had COVID-19 should get vaccinated for expanded protection, including against variants.

Another idea officials tried to knock down: Young people don’t need to get vaccinated because studies show they are less likely to get very sick from the coronavirus.

“We've seen a lot of young people with long-term infections that go on for months, and months, and months," said Dr. Marty Fenstersheib, Santa Clara County's vaccine officer.

Andrea Hernandez, a senior at W.C. Overfelt High School, spoke during the press conference on how the idea that young people don't need vaccinations is circulating widely on social media.

“I believe that false narrative being spread around is causing the youth to not get our vaccines and to be reluctant about getting the vaccine,” she said. “Once more people my age are coming out about getting the vaccine and how it is important, I believe that more people will be able to get it.”

— Kevin Stark

Walk-In Vaccine Slots Available at Eight Contra Costa Sites

Contra Costa County's health services is offering walk-in coronavirus vaccinations at eight vaccination sites in five cities: Richmond, Concord, Bay Point, Brentwood and Pittsburg. The vaccinations are offered during specific hours on a first-come, first-served basis, with no appointment required, and some of the clinics are temporary.

All hours and locations are listed on the county website.

The county chose the walk-in locations in areas where COVID-19 has hit hard or where low vaccination rates have been logged, said Brittany Paris, a spokesperson for Contra Costa Health Services.

The county also has community ambassadors canvassing these communities, offering vaccine information and sign-up help.

Walk-in vaccinations are provided on the honor system to anyone who lives or works in Contra Costa County and is 16 or older. People under 18 must have a parent or guardian with them or available to contact by phone during the vaccination.

The county will also offer mobile clinics in Concord and Bay Point next week where no appointments are required, staffed by the California Governor's Office of Emergency Services in partnership with Contra Costa and Alameda counties.

The mobile clinics will offer vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday, at the Meadow Homes Elementary School at 1371 Detroit Ave. in Concord, and the Ambrose Recreation Center at 3105 Willow Pass Road in Bay Point.

A little more than 69% of the county's eligible residents have now received at least one vaccine dose, according to data from Contra Costa Health Services.

Katrin Snow and Bay City News

A Lot of People in Solano County Are Skipping Their Second Vaccine Dose

In Solano County, 15% of people who got their first dose of the coronavirus vaccine missed their appointment for a second dose. That's twice the national rate reported by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

More than half of the people who skipped completing their inoculation were scheduled to get it this month. Solano County Health Officer Bela Matyas says the no-shows are most likely younger people who became eligible for the vaccine more recently.

"That may be because they're just not in a hurry," Matyas said. "They feel healthy. They, they may feel that one dose was enough."

Matyas also believes the FDA pause of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine may have deterred people from getting the second dose of Pfizer or Moderna. But ultimately, he believes a lot of people will come back to complete their vaccination, which is what officials recommend for the strongest protection against COVID.

Meanwhile, health officials in San Mateo County say they were surprised to find 17,000 people were overdue for a second shot. Of those, almost 11,000, or more than 2% of everyone given a first dose, have passed the six-week point, after which vaccine efficacy is unknown, according to the CDC.

Officials in San Mateo attribute the drop off in part to limited vaccine supplies over the past few weeks. They say a new partnership with the federal government should increase supply.

In Marin County, about 1,000 people are overdue for their second shot. Other Bay Area counties are not tracking the number of people who have skipped a second dose.

April Dembosky and Kate Wolffe

