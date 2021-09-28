Where Can I Get a Pfizer COVID Booster Shot Near Me? Here's Who's Eligible

The basics on the Pfizer booster shot

Even if you're eligible for a Pfizer booster shot, you can only get one right now if you received the Pfizer vaccine for your first and second doses. That's because the Pfizer vaccine is currently the only COVID vaccine authorized by the FDA and CDC for this booster usage. "Mixing and matching" vaccine brands has not yet been approved, because of the lack of available data.

The CDC says that the agency will "evaluate with similar urgency available data in the coming weeks to swiftly make additional recommendations for other populations or people who got the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccines."

The White House's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said last week that an FDA review of the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines was "a few weeks away."

You may see the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine also referred to as Comirnaty. This is the brand name of this particular vaccine.

Your Pfizer COVID vaccine booster shot will be free. You do not need health insurance to be vaccinated. You also will not be asked for proof of citizenship or about your immigration status. Getting a COVID vaccine does not make you a public charge and won't impact any current or future Green Card applications.

The booster shot process has been an often controversial one. President Biden's August announcement originally stated that all Americans would be offered a booster shot starting the week of Sept. 20, and led to disagreement within the FDA and the CDC around who — if anyone — should be offered these extra shots.

Amid all this is also the ethical issue of Americans getting third shots of the COVID-19 vaccine while so many other people around the world have been unable to access even their first dose.

Top scientists at the World Health Organization met the White House's August announcement on booster shots with bitter objections. "We're planning to hand out extra life jackets to people who already have life jackets, while we're leaving other people to drown without a single life jacket," said Dr. Michael Ryan, executive director of the WHO's emergencies program.

Who is eligible for a COVID booster shot right now?

It's important to mention that the federal endorsement of Pfizer booster shots is split into two types: people who the FDA and CDC say should get a booster shot, and people who those agencies say may get one if they want one.

Who should get a Pfizer COVID vaccine booster shot?

According to the CDC and the California Department of Public Health, these are the people who should receive a Pfizer COVID vaccine booster shot:

People aged 65 and older

People residing in a long-term care facility (e.g. a nursing home)

People aged 50-64 with underlying medical conditions or at increased risk of social inequities.

The CDC says that these groups should receive a booster shot, because of how the risk of severe illness from COVID-19 increases with age but also from certain underlying medical conditions "for adults of any age."

Residents of long-term care settings should get a booster, says the CDC, because they "live closely together in group settings and are often older adults with underlying medical conditions," which increases this group's risk of infection and severe illness from COVID-19.

Who may get a Pfizer COVID vaccine booster shot?

The CDC says that you may receive a booster dose if you are:

Aged 18-64 years with underlying medical conditions

At increased risk being exposed to COVID because you live in an institutional setting, such a a correctional facility or a shelter for unhoused people

At increased risk being exposed to COVID because of where you work, including frontline essential workers and health care workers.

The CDC's list of eligible occupations (which the agency notes could be updated in the future):

First responders (healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff)

Education staff (teachers, support staff, daycare workers)

Food and agriculture workers

Manufacturing workers

Corrections workers

U.S. Postal Service workers

Public transit workers

Grocery store workers

So what's the difference between "you should get a booster shot" and "you may get one"? Basically, the CDC is leaving the choice for whether to get a booster shot up to you, after considering your "individual risks and benefits."

For example, if you're aged 18-49 with underlying conditions, the CDC says that while you're at "increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19, your risk "is likely not as high as it would be for adults aged 50 years and older who have underlying medical conditions."

When it comes to people whose jobs might put them at higher risk of COVID exposure, like teachers or health care workers, the CDC says "that risk can vary across settings" and how much COVID is spreading in a certain community.

The CDC says that it's possible that their recommendations on who "may" get a booster shot could change in the future "as more data become available."

Where can I find a Pfizer booster shot near me if I'm eligible?

Don't assume you'll be proactively contacted about getting your COVID-19 vaccine. Now that everyone is eligible for a vaccine, you should do the following.

1. Find a Pfizer booster shot through My Turn

My Turn is the state's tool that allows Californians to schedule vaccination appointments, as supplies allow.

Visit the My Turn page and select "3rd Dose Scheduling." My Turn will ask you for your information, and then for a ZIP code or location you'd like to search for vaccine appointments around. You can give your home location, or you can also input other locations to see what sites are available farther from your home.

When you find and schedule appointments for a vaccination site through My Turn, the California Department of Public Health says that you don't necessarily need to be a resident or a worker in that particular county where the vaccination site is based. So don't worry if My Turn is suggesting appointments a different county other than the one you live or work in.

If you can't travel to a clinic for your Pfizer booster shot because of health or transportation issues, you can note this when registering on My Turn, and representatives from the California Department of Public Health will call you to arrange an in-home visit or transportation.

If you're trying to find an appointment at a certain location and can't see it in the search results, try searching on My Turn for that site's exact ZIP code, rather than your own. Remember that if you're not seeing a specific site in the search results, it might just be because of low supply or lack of available appointments. You'll also be shown a lot of pharmacy results: Keep scrolling through them to make sure you're not missing clinic results hidden among them.

My Turn will ask you to provide a cellphone number and an email address. The state says this is so you can use two-factor authentication to doubly confirm your identity and make your appointment, and to prevent bots automatically scooping up available appointments online.

If you don't have an email address or a cellphone number, or have questions, you can call the California COVID-19 Hotline at 833-422-4255 (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m.-5 p.m PT) and sign up over the phone. Both English-speaking and Spanish-speaking operators are available. Callers needing information in other languages will be connected to translation service that offers assistance in over 250 languages.

2. Find a Pfizer booster shot through your county

Visit your county's public health website to learn how your county is vaccinating its residents. It's also likely that you can get vaccinated by the county you work in, if that is different to your county of residence. The availability of vaccination appointments will be based on the doses that the state has supplied your county with.

You can also sign up to receive notifications via email from your county to know when there is greater appointment availability. Find your Bay Area county in our list.

3. Find a Pfizer booster shot through your health care provider

If you have health insurance, check with your provider to see if they can offer you your Pfizer booster shot. If you don't have health insurance but get medical care through a city/county-run provider, you can check with that location.

As well as trying to talk with your health care provider directly, check the website of your provider to see if they're offering the ability to make appointments, and sign up for their vaccine notifications if they're offering them.

4. Find a Pfizer booster shot through a local pharmacy

Several pharmacy chains are offering online appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine, and some also offer walk-in vaccines with no appointment:

How is this different to the third shots that were already available?

Immunocompromised people who already got two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine can get a third shot to boost their protection from COVID-19. You might hear these also called booster shots, or additional shots, or third shots.

Right now, only a very small group of people with compromised immune systems qualify for the third dose, and people with other conditions like diabetes or heart disease are not currently included. Read the CDC's list clarifying exactly who is eligible.

If you qualify, you can receive a third shot of the Pfizer or Moderna COVID vaccine at least 28 days after your second Pfizer or Moderna shot. (This is different to the recently-approved Pfizer booster shots for more people detailed above, which are administered at least six months after a person's second Pfizer shot.)

If you're immunocompromised, you can make an appointment for a third shot through the state's My Turn site, by hitting the "3rd Dose Scheduling" button.

CVS and Walgreens are offering a third dose to eligible immunocompromised people. Make an appointment through CVS, or make an appointment through Walgreens.

Bay Area counties are also offering these third shots to eligible immunocompromised people. Check your county's vaccine webpage.

