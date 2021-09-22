COVID Vaccine Boosters For All Were Meant to Roll Out This Week. What Happened?

You're not imagining it.

Back in mid-August, U.S. health officials announced plans to offer COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans, starting as early as this week (Sept. 20).

That hasn't happened.

And while the Food and Drug Administration has now authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID vaccine for people aged 65 and older and certain other groups, you could be forgiven for wondering: What happened to this previous timeline? When could we actually see booster shots roll out? And who might get them first?

I thought booster shots for all were starting Sept. 20? What changed?

The original White House booster plan for the general public, announced on Aug. 18, called for an extra dose eight months after getting the second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines. (That time frame was since revised to six months.) The one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine was not included in the plan.

But in the last several weeks since the Biden administration's announcement, a lot has changed. According to the New York Times, the projected September time frame "set off alarm bells" among officials in the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Earlier this month, top federal health officials allegedly warned the White House that it should scale back its booster-shot plan, the NY Times reported. Representatives from the FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention purportedly told the Biden administration they would need more time to review all the available data.

What's happening with the booster review process so far?

COVID-19 vaccine manufacturers have been conducting their own research into the efficacy of booster shots for their particular vaccines. The next stage on the road to booster-shot approval is a review by an advisory panel of experts convened by the FDA. This panel is a part of the FDA's overall evaluation of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose, which is also being reviewed by a CDC advisory panel.

This FDA advisory panel met Sept. 17, and voted 16-2 against a plan to use Pfizer boosters for people 16 years and older. The same experts did, however, vote 18-0 in support of the FDA authorizing a booster for people 65 and older or at high risk of severe COVID-19.

The FDA typically follows the advice of its advisory committees — whose decisions are non-binding — although they're not required to. But even before the FDA's advisory panel delivered their judgement on the Pfizer vaccine, the FDA's own scientists were expressing their skepticism about the need for booster shots.

They said that "data indicates that currently US-licensed or authorized COVID-19 vaccines still afford protection against severe COVID-19 disease and death in the United States." As Matthew Herper and Helen Branswell wrote for STAT, an online publication covering health, medicine and scientific discovery news:

"On one side are drug companies and some researchers, who point to data showing the efficacy of the vaccines to protect all infections is waning and that a third shot will provide additional protection. "On the other are those who point out that these vaccines are still keeping people out of the hospital and preventing them from dying, indicating that a booster is not needed yet."

Remember, the FDA panel's vote specifically relates to whether a third shot of the Pfizer vaccine is necessary for most people. In voting against the plan, the panel was not saying the vaccine itself is unsafe, and was certainly not trying to cast any doubt on the general efficacy of the vaccines.

To reiterate, yet again, the COVID-19 vaccines work! And while breakthrough cases in vaccinated people do happen, the vaccines vastly reduce the risk of hospitalization or death. If you haven't got your first shots yet, here's how to find a COVID-19 vaccine near you.

Does this mean boosters won't happen for the general public at all?

We just don't know right now.

On Sunday, the White House's chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony Fauci, said that the FDA panel's vote rejecting the use of a Pfizer vaccine booster for the general public is "not the end of the story."

"I don’t think they made a mistake," Fauci told CNN’s State of the Union. "But people need to realize that data is coming in, literally on a daily and weekly basis, and they’re going to continue to look at this literally in real time."