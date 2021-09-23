The FDA OKs Pfizer-BioNTech Booster for People 65+ or at High Risk for Severe COVID

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration late Wednesday authorized a booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for people 65 and older and others at high risk of severe COVID-19.
The FDA says the vaccine can also be given to people ages 18 to 64 whose jobs or institutional exposure to the coronavirus puts them at high risk of serious complications of COVID-19.
A third shot of the vaccine can be given at least six months after completion of the two-dose regimen of the Pfizer vaccine, according to the authorization.
"After considering the totality of the available scientific evidence and the deliberations of our advisory committee of independent, external experts, the FDA amended the EUA for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to allow for a booster dose in certain populations such as health care workers, teachers and day care staff, grocery workers and those in homeless shelters or prisons, among others," said the FDA's acting commissioner, Dr. Janet Woodcock, in a statement. "This pandemic is dynamic and evolving, with new data about vaccine safety and effectiveness becoming available every day. As we learn more about the safety and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, including the use of a booster dose, we will continue to evaluate the rapidly changing science and keep the public informed."
The decision follows a contentious meeting on Friday of an FDA advisory panel who voted against broad approval of a Pfizer booster for people 16 and older.