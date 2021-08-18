COVID Booster Shots to Roll Out in September in the U.S., Health Officials Say

U.S. health officials Wednesday announced plans to offer COVID-19 booster shots to all Americans to shore up their protection amid the surging delta variant and signs that the vaccines' effectiveness is falling.
The plan, as outlined by the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other top authorities, calls for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. The doses could begin the week of Sept. 20.
"Our plan is to protect the American people, to stay ahead of this virus," CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said.
People who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will also probably need extra shots, health officials said. But they said they are waiting for more data. The overall plan is subject to a Food and Drug Administration evaluation of the safety and effectiveness of a third dose and a review by a CDC advisory panel.
Officials said it is "very clear" that the vaccines' protection against infection wanes over time, and they noted that Israel has begun seeing a worsening of infections among vaccinated people. They said the U.S. needs to get out ahead of the problem before it takes a more lethal turn here and starts leading to hospitalizations and deaths among the vaccinated.