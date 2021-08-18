COVID Booster Shots to Roll Out in September in the U.S., Health Officials Say

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's foremost expert on COVID-19, said that one of the key lessons of the virus is that it's better to "stay ahead of it than chasing after it."

Dr. Mark Mulligan of NYU's Langone Health center welcomed the announcement as a "proactive" response to signs that vaccine strength is eroding as the highly contagious delta variant spreads.

"Part of leadership is being able to see around the corner and make hard decisions without having all the data. It seems to me that's what they're doing here," he said.

Top scientists at the World Health Organization bitterly objected to the U.S. plan, noting that poor countries are not getting enough vaccine for their initial rounds of shots.

"We're planning to hand out extra life jackets to people who already have life jackets, while we're leaving other people to drown without a single life jacket," said Dr. Michael Ryan, the WHO's emergencies chief.

The organization's top scientist, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, said: "We believe clearly that the data does not indicate that boosters are needed" for everyone. She warned that leaving billions of people in the developing world unvaccinated could foster the emergence of new variants and result in "even more dire situations."

U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy rejected the notion that the U.S. must choose between "America and the world."

"We clearly see our responsibility to both, and we've got to do everything we can to protect people here at home while recognizing that tamping down the epidemic across the world is going to be key," Murthy said.

White House officials noted that the U.S. has donated 115 million doses to 80 countries, more than all other nations combined. They said the U.S. has enough vaccine to dispense boosters to the American people.

Israel is already offering booster shots to people over 50 to control its delta surge. And European medical regulators said they are talking with vaccine developers about the idea.

Last week, U.S. health officials recommended boosters for some people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and organ transplant recipients. Offering boosters to all Americans would be a major expansion of what is already the biggest vaccination campaign in U.S. history.