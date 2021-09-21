Johnson & Johnson Says Its COVID-19 Booster Shot Increases Protection — But Health Officials Have Yet to Approve

The company had previously shared earlier evidence from this trial that people who received its one-shot COVID-19 vaccine could benefit from a booster shot after six months. The information shared Tuesday was part of the company's Phase 3 trial.

"Our large real-world-evidence and Phase 3 studies confirm that the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine provides strong and long-lasting protection against COVID-19-related hospitalizations. Additionally, our Phase 3 trial data further confirms protection against COVID-19 related death," said Mathai Mammen, global head of Janssen research and development for Johnson & Johnson, in a statement.

Experts have said coronavirus boosters will be needed down the road because the efficacy of these vaccines, including the two-dose Pfizer and Moderna shots, wanes over time. Johnson & Johnson's trial data provides further support that a COVID-19 booster shot could go a long way in providing continued protection from the virus.

"Our single-shot vaccine generates strong immune responses and long-lasting immune memory. And, when a booster of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is given, the strength of protection against COVID-19 further increases," Mammen said.

Pfizer's own data indicates booster shots can restore its vaccine's efficacy to 95%. A third dose of the Moderna vaccine, given six months after the initial two doses, also significantly boosts immunity, according to the company's data.

