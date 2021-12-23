Omicron Cases Are on the Rise. But Booster Shots Are Still the Best Defense We Have

"We found that only 32% of people who received Moderna, even if it was recently, had detectable neutralization ability against omicron," says immunologist Wilfredo Garcia Beltran, who's a fellow at the Ragon Institute of Massachusetts General Hospital.

But after the booster shot, that percentage goes up dramatically, he says: "If you boost everyone, the numbers look amazing."

After the booster shot, the amount of neutralization potency against omicron rose to a level close to what Garcia Beltran observed against the delta variant. "I think this finding is suggestive that we're inducing really good neutralization against omicron with a booster," he says.

And those laboratory findings fit with what health officials have observed in the U.K.: "Moderate to high vaccine effectiveness of 70 to 75% is seen in the early period after a booster dose," the U.K. Health Security Agency reported two weeks ago.

Altogether, these studies show that a third dose gives you the best chance of preventing an omicron infection this winter. For some young and healthy people, catching a mild case of omicron might not be that big of a burden, but a booster still reduces your risk of spreading it to older loved ones or other vulnerable people.

"We definitely need to give this to everyone if we want to prevent omicron from spreading like wildfire — or at least, curtail its spread," Garcia Beltran adds.

I got my primary dose four months ago and was told to wait until six months for a booster. Do I have to wait, or can I get a booster now?

Officially, adults are eligible for a booster two months after the J&J vaccine and six months after your second dose of Pfizer or Moderna. Right now, that's still the official recommendation.

However, because two shots provide such little protection against an infection with omicron, doctors and scientists are shifting their recommendation a bit about the timing of the booster after the mRNA vaccines.

"In the setting of a new variant — and wanting a higher degree of protection for the holidays, then I do think that clinical judgment could involve boosting a bit earlier," says Dr. Daniel Barouch, who runs the Center for Virology and Vaccine Research at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston.

The original six-month recommendation is based on "the ideal spacing between three-dose vaccine regimens," Dr. Monica Gandhi, who's an infectious disease specialist at UCSF, said in an email to NPR. "Zero, one and six months is what we use for so many three-dose vaccines."

But with omicron about to surge, she says, getting a boost in antibodies earlier might be worth it.

"There is probably no harm in speeding up to boost antibodies," she writes, just as long as you wait at least three months from the second shot.

This is especially true for people who are at high risk for severe disease or live with someone who is.

In fact, Germany's vaccine authority recently recommended that Germans get their boosters after three months in light of omicron.

But Barouch cautions against speeding up the booster too much.

"I wouldn't boost too much earlier," he says. "For example, I wouldn't boost a month or two after the initial vaccine or vaccines. But if somebody is in the second half of the six-month time frame, and if they really feel like they would benefit from a higher level of protection, then I don't see a downside in getting boosted a bit earlier."

How does a booster work to improve protection against a new variant like omicron? And why do we have to wait several months to get one?

Improved immunity is not just about having more antibodies; it's also about having the kind of antibodies that can actually take down omicron. For your body to generate those specific antibodies, it takes time — at least three months after the first two shots.

You see, right after your first two shots of the vaccine, your immune system rushes and makes a burst of antibodies. But these antibodies aren't so great. They especially aren't good at fighting off new coronavirus variants, says immunologist Ali Ellebedy at the Washington University School of Medicine. "That initial group isn't very well trained."