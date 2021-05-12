COVID Vaccines for Ages 12-15 in California: Find an Appointment Near You

Go straight to:

Children and young people ages 12-15 will be eligible for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine starting Thursday, May 13.

If you're looking for a vaccine appointment for someone in this age group in the Bay Area, the California Department of Public Health says statewide appointments for children ages 12-15 will become available on the state's My Turn vaccination site on Thursday.

However, you may find that certain providers and locations will allow you to preschedule an appointment for Thursday and beyond right now. For example, CVS says appointments for ages 12-15 are now available online.

How Do I Find a Pfizer Vaccine for Kids Ages 12-15?

First of all, if you're looking for a COVID vaccine appointment near you for someone in this age group, you need to make sure that appointment is for the Pfizer vaccine, which is now authorized for people ages 12 and older. That's because the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are still only authorized for use in people 18 and older.

The good news is that with this age expansion, most vaccine appointments will be clearly labeled with the vaccine type or with the ages being served.

You may not even need an appointment. As supplies of COVID-19 vaccines are finally catching up to demand in California, there are many drop-in, no-appointment-required clinics now operating in the Bay Area. You can find your county's list of drop-in sites, or use My Turn's guide to walk-up clinics near you.

Some vaccination websites will allow you to filter appointments by vaccine type. For example, on Vaccines.gov (also known as Vaccine Finder) you can deselect Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines to see only sites offering Pfizer vaccines.

VaccinateCA, a California volunteer organization that aggregates and confirms details of statewide vaccination sites, has now expanded nationwide as part of the nonprofit Vaccinate the States. Their vaccine locator map below shows only Pfizer locations in the Bay Area, using information from Vaccines.gov and calls to individual locations:

Don't assume you or the young people in your care will be proactively contacted about getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

There are four major ways to find a COVID-19 vaccine.

1. Find a Vaccine Through My Turn

My Turn is the state's tool that allows Californians to schedule COVID vaccination appointments at mass vaccination sites, clinics and pharmacies.

2. Find a Vaccine Through Your County

Visit your county's public health website to learn how your county is vaccinating residents.

3. Find a Vaccine Through Your Health Care Provider

If you have health insurance that covers a young person in your care, check with your provider to see if they can offer a COVID-19 vaccine. If they don't have health insurance but get medical care through a city/county-run provider, you can check with that location.

4. Find a Vaccine Through a Local Pharmacy

Several pharmacy chains are offering online appointments for COVID-19 vaccines — and you can now find a shot without an appointment at any CVS pharmacy that offers them.

Do I Need to Make My Kid's Vaccine Appointment for Them?

Technically, yes. When using My Turn to find a vaccine appointment, people ages 12-17 will need a parent or legal guardian to make the booking, since My Turn asks you to "certify that I am at least 18 years of age, or the parent or legal guardian of the minor patient."