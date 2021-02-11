COVID-19 Vaccines: How to Volunteer to Help Distribution

We've been asking for your questions around the COVID-19 vaccine for weeks now. And one big question we're hearing: "How can I volunteer to help the vaccination effort?"

There are several available programs, either run by the state of California or by Bay Area counties themselves. As California expands its vaccination program and site capacity, new volunteer opportunities will likely continue to open up around the Bay Area. We'll add them as we find them here — and if you know of one that's not listed in this story, let us know.

Before taking a look at volunteer opportunities around the Bay Area, consider these quick questions:

Do You Have Medical Training?

Some organizations and locations are only looking for volunteers with a medical background. We've noted MEDICAL next to these opportunities.

Can You Volunteer Safely?

If you're in a group with a higher risk of contracting a severe case of COVID-19, or have have underlying conditions which increase your risk of complications from COVID-19, you may consider remote volunteering instead. We've noted REMOTE next to the opportunities we found which are virtual.

Are You Prepared to Wait?

Several counties are warning volunteer applicants of delays in vetting, and say it might be a while before you hear back from anyone about your application — either because of processing times, or because officials are waiting to hit a certain threshold of vaccinations when more volunteer support will be required. So, we'd recommend patience when waiting to hear back about volunteering. In the meantime, you might consider other volunteering opportunities that support your community, such as volunteering at a local food bank.