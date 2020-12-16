Can I Volunteer at a Food Bank During COVID-19?

The tasks volunteers are asked to perform in person might also be very different from the ones you'd expect or are used to. For example, Alameda County Community Food Bank is not accepting food donations right now to be able to prioritize the physical space for emergency food bags — so instead of sorting through food donations, its volunteers are being asked to assemble those bags instead.

It goes without saying that if you volunteer in person, you should be prepared to be asked to take extra precautions to reduce this risks of contracting — or spreading — COVID-19, and to follow rules on wearing face coverings and gloves and maintaining social distance.

Be Prepared to Take Your Volunteering Remote

Just because you can't work in a dining hall or warehouse this holiday season doesn't mean you can't get hands-on in different ways, and stay distanced.

GLIDE, for example, is seeking people to gather a group of friends or family for a virtual Care Item Drive, to collect new items for care packages. These items might include soaps and sanitizers for a Street Outreach Care Package, toys and diapers for a Shelter-In-Place Family Care Package or notebooks and pencils for a Distance Learning Care Package.

In addition to offering shifts at their warehouses in San Rafael and San Francisco packing senior boxes and building grocery bags, the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank's remote volunteer roles include staffing pop-up pantries in the community, offering bilingual support (Spanish and Cantonese are their most urgent needs right now) and delivering fresh groceries by car.

Consider Donating Instead

The pandemic has changed the way many food banks solicit and accept food donations, due to the risks of spreading COVID-19, which makes financial donations more necessary than ever.

Donating money rather than food gives places like food banks far more flexibility, as they're able to negotiate special deals for the food they buy. Basically, these organizations know how to make your cash go a long way when it comes to buying food — and almost certainly further than you'd be able to if you buy it yourself.

You might also be able to designate your dollars for a specific purpose. St. Anthony Foundation, for example, has taken its annual Holiday Curbside donation drive online — meaning you can make a donation via their website and use those dollars to "shop" for food and clothing for those who use St. Anthony's services. You can also, of course, donate straight-up cash.

Your money will also help organizations like GLIDE continue to keep the people who use their services safe from COVID-19, Mark said, as well as support an organization's staff. Put simply, endlessly adapting to a pandemic is an expensive task for a nonprofit: from purchasing new packaging and flatware to be able to serve meals to-go rather than in a dining hall, to acquiring rain wear for staff to be able to serve clients outside.

That said, some organizations are still accepting drop-off food donations, like the San Francisco-Marin Food Bank. Consult their list of most-needed foods first (think tuna, peanut butter and chili.)

Be Flexible and Patient

Mark advises that getting in touch with the organization of your choice to let them know you're even available to volunteer is a great way to get on their radar, especially at a time when some places — including GLIDE — are relying on a core of regular, known volunteers rather than a cycle of new ones during the pandemic. A dining hall or food bank might not be able to take advantage of your holiday availability straight away, but will be glad to do so in the coming weeks.

Mark also stresses the gratitude organizations like GLIDE feel toward people who wish they could volunteer, but don't feel safe or able to do so in person during the pandemic. So if your heart is telling you to volunteer but your head knows that your personal circumstances or health don't make that possible, these places will look forwarding to welcoming you in 2021. Speaking of which ...