CDC Vaccine Committee Votes to Recommend J&J Vaccine Use Again

Updated April 23, 2021 at 5:07 PM ET

The pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in the U.S. may soon come to an end after a panel of vaccine experts advising the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention voted Friday to recommend it for use once again.

For 10 days the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine has been in limbo as U.S. health authorities declared a recommended "pause" on administering the shot.

The CDC and the Food and Drug Administration may act on that recommendation to restart administering the single-dose vaccine and decide whether to add any warnings of a risk of a blood clotting disorder to women under age 50.

The CDC vaccine advisory committee did not recommend an additional warning. Several members expressed concerns that a warning could increase vaccine hesitancy, while others worried about the ramifications of not including a warning. That information will likely be added to the instructions and fact sheets for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.