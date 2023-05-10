How to Find COVID Tests, Care and Vaccines in California When Federal Emergency Ends

On April 10, the federal national emergency ended early. This emergency order, which was separate from the federal public health emergency that’s ending this week, was originally set to also expire on May 11 — but a bipartisan congressional resolution moved to bring this order to a close ahead of schedule.

Late last week, on May 5, the World Health Organization (WHO) ended the international global emergency status for COVID, saying that individual countries should now manage the coronavirus. It also recommended that the United Nations retire its characterization of COVID as a “public health emergency of international concern,” which has been in place since January 2020.

I’m hearing that free COVID tests and care are going away after May 11. Is that true?

No — at least not for people with health insurance in California, including people on Medi-Cal and Medicare. (Jump straight to how you’ll be affected if you are uninsured in California.)

It’s true that the end of these national emergencies will have big effects on nationwide funding for COVID vaccines and testing. This means that in other states, people with health insurance will find that their insurers no longer have to cover the costs of COVID care like testing and treatment.

But California has enacted several laws that force insurers to keep covering COVID care even after the state and federal states of emergency are ended (more on this below).

COVID vaccines will most likely remain free for people with insurance for all of the United States

The White House’s COVID-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish K. Jha promised that COVID vaccines will remain free in the U.S. for insured people as a preventive service covered under the Affordable Care Act of 2010.

In California, Senate Bill 510 requires insurers in California to keep covering COVID costs like testing and vaccination after the national public health emergency ends anyway.

People in California with health insurance can still get Paxlovid for free

Another California law — SB 1473 — requires insurers to keep covering the costs of COVID therapeutic treatments like Paxlovid. This also applies to people on Medi-Cal and Medicare. This law only keeps the current situation in place until six months after the end of the federal public health emergency, on Nov. 11.

Click here to find a prescription for Paxlovid.

People in California with health insurance can still get reimbursed for COVID tests

SB 1473 also requires insurers to keep reimbursing their members for the costs of up to eight over-the-counter COVID tests a month. This also applies to people on Medi-Cal, but again, this law is only in effect until Nov. 11.

Read about how to get reimbursed for COVID tests by your insurer.

If you see signs in your local pharmacy saying that May 11 is your last chance to get the cost of your COVID tests reimbursed by your insurer, remember: If you live in California, this isn’t accurate.

If you’re on Medicare Part B (medical insurance), you can keep getting eight free over-the-counter COVID tests after May 11 covered by Medicare. This means people on Medicare Part A (hospital insurance) will lose access to those free tests.

What happens after Nov. 11? If you want Paxlovid or to get reimbursed for COVID tests by an insurer after that date, you’ll have to make sure you are obtaining these services “in network.” Right now, specific details about what that will look like in practice come November are still lacking.

After May 11, how can people in California without health insurance access COVID care?

Thanks to state legislation from 2020, California has offered uninsured state residents free COVID testing, hospital care and treatment via Medi-Cal providers during the pandemic — if they signed up for the state’s COVID-19 Uninsured Group program, managed by the Department of Health Care Services. But this program is ending on May 31, 2023.

The state is now asking uninsured people that were enrolled in the Uninsured Group program (PDF) to instead “apply for no-cost or low-cost health coverage through Medi-Cal or Covered California.” You can visit coveredca.com and use the calculator tool on the home page to see whether you qualify for Medi-Cal or Covered California coverage.

The state’s materials for uninsured people state that Covered California has a special enrollment period “due to the COVID-19 Public Health Emergency.” This special enrollment period “will end 60 days after the last day of the month when the Public Health Emergency ends” — which is July 30.

To enroll by the end of this special pandemic enrollment period, the state suggests to visit coveredca.com/apply and choose “Pandemic (COVID-19)/Public Health Emergency” as your qualifying life event from the “Special Enrollment” drop-down menu. The date of your qualifying life event should be the current date. You can also enroll in Covered California if you have another qualifying life event.

Accessing COVID vaccines in California when you’re uninsured

The state’s Department of Health Care Services is advising uninsured people enrolled in their COVID-19 Uninsured Group program that “after this program ends, you can still get vaccinated for free (PDF),” and to visit California’s vaccines site myturn.ca.gov for more information.

The White House has also promised that COVID vaccines will stay free for people without insurance nationally, thanks to a program that the Biden administration says should be funded through the end of 2024.

Finding Paxlovid and other COVID treatments in California when you’re uninsured

Californians without insurance currently have several options to get a free prescription for the COVID antiviral drug Paxlovid, or other COVID therapeutics — including using Sesame Care, the state’s free COVID telehealth service.

Right now, it’s not clear how the end of the federal public health emergency might affect how that current service works. The California Department of Public Health has not yet responded to repeated requests by KQED for the agency’s guidance on how uninsured people in California should continue to access their COVID care after May 11.

That said, the White House has promised that the same program that will fund free COVID vaccines for uninsured people through 2024 will also allow people without insurance to still get Paxlovid for free at certain participating pharmacies.

Finding COVID tests in California when you’re uninsured

The White House website covid.gov/tests has been offering separate orders of free COVID antigen tests for each household during the pandemic. It’s still unclear whether this program will continue after the federal public health emergency ends on May 11, so if your household hasn’t ordered any free tests since Dec. 15, 2022, consider placing your order for another four free COVID tests ASAP.

Currently, there are still some sites offering free COVID testing around the state; see them at myturn.ca.gov/testing by applying the “Free Sites” filter from the drop-down menu. It’s not yet clear how many of these will continue operating in the coming months. For more ideas on how to find a free or low-cost COVID test near you, see our KQED guide.

Tell us: What else do you need information about?

At KQED News, we know that it can sometimes be hard to track down the answers to navigate life in the Bay Area in 2023. We’ve published clear, practical explainers and guides about COVID, how to cope with intense winter weather and how to exercise your right to protest safely.

So tell us: What do you need to know more about? Tell us, and you could see your question answered online or on social media. What you submit will make our reporting stronger, and help us decide what to cover here on our site, and on KQED Public Radio, too.