California's COVID Emergency Ends Feb. 28. What Does That Actually Mean for You?

After that date, if you want Paxlovid or to get reimbursed for COVID tests by an insurer, you’ll have to make sure you are obtaining these services “in-network.” And at this stage of the year, specific details about what that’ll look like in practice come November are lacking.

For uninsured people, COVID care will probably get (even) more confusing

As with so many aspects of the pandemic, it looks like things will become less clear — and often plain harder — for uninsured folks. Jha has given assurances that “[o]n May 12, you can still walk into a pharmacy and get your bivalent vaccine. For free,” and that the same will hold for obtaining Paxlovid.

But he also wrote that, longer term, “likely over the summer or early fall,” the country would “transition from US government distributed vaccines and treatments to those purchased through the regular healthcare system,” and that the White House was “committed to ensuring that vaccines and treatments are accessible and not prohibitively expensive for uninsured Americans.”

Which does not necessarily mean they will be free.

Some California cities also have their own public health emergencies — with their own effects

California ending its state of emergency may well spur the remaining cities that have kept their own states of emergencies to end theirs, too — which may have effects of their own upon residents.

For example, San Francisco still has its own Public Health Emergency Declaration for COVID in effect. And several programs for San Francisco residents (and people who work in the city) are dependent on that declaration being in effect.

As of Oct. 1, 2022, San Francisco's Public Health Emergency Leave (PHEL) offers employees who work for certain San Francisco employers up to 80 hours of paid leave for COVID-related reasons — but when San Francisco’s public health emergency ends, unless the city makes provisions to extend the PHEL program, that paid sick leave will expire, too.

The same goes for San Francisco’s local eviction protections, which are tied to the city’s emergency proclamation. San Francisco tenants who have been unable to pay rent from July 1, 2022, due to the pandemic cannot be evicted for non-payment. But when the city’s emergency status ends, these protections will end, too.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health has not yet announced when it might end the city’s own emergency status, even as California’s Feb. 28 state of emergency expiry draws near. Officials say they are “continuing to analyze next steps regarding our local health emergency declaration and local health orders,” and are incorporating the federal emergency end of May 11 “in our decision making.”

Not everyone thinks this is a good idea

In the announcement about California ending its state of emergency on Feb. 28, administration officials acknowledged the crucial role played by these emergency powers in fighting the pandemic — but framed the expiration as a logical step that was coming at the right time.

Gov. Newsom called the state of emergency “an effective and necessary tool that we utilized to protect our state,” saying that now, “with the operational preparedness that we’ve built up and the measures that we’ll continue to employ moving forward, California is ready to phase out this tool.” Dr. Mark Ghaly, secretary of the California Health and Human Services Agency, spoke of California moving “into this next phase” with the winding down of the state of emergency, and how “the infrastructure and processes we’ve invested in and built up will provide us the tools to manage any ups and downs in the future.”

But some disagree it’s the right time to end the state’s emergency powers. Carmela Coyle, head of the California Hospital Association, told The New York Times earlier this month that February was “a terrible time to end the public health emergency,” because of ongoing strain on California’s hospitals.

Coyle said that Newsom’s emergency declaration had helped state hospitals better cope with high numbers of patients — by permitting facilities to temporarily expand treatment spaces to deal with larger numbers of patients — and also staffing shortages, by allowing hospitals to hire workers from out of state.