At-Home COVID Test Reimbursement: From Blue Shield to Kaiser, How to Get Your Health Insurance to Pay You Back

If you have private health insurance, how you get your reimbursement and your tests — and whether you get reimbursed after purchase or have costs covered up-front — totally depends on which insurer you have.
Each insurance company is doing this differently, so make sure you know what’s available for you according to your plan before you buy a test.
People covered by Medicare are currently not eligible to get reimbursed for at-home COVID-19 tests. However, Medicaid and Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) plans are required to cover the costs of at-home tests. In California, this includes all Medi-Cal plans as well. If your Medi-Cal plan is provided by any of the major insurers we include in our guide, you can request a reimbursement by following the same format.
Some insurers will reimburse for the tests you've purchased
Some insurance companies, like Kaiser Permanente, Aetna and Blue Shield of California, are asking policyholders to request a reimbursement after purchasing a COVID-19 test by filling out a claim form.
These forms are usually returned by mail, and you'll most likely find the address for where to mail it on the form itself.
These reimbursement forms request that you also submit a receipt of these purchases — so if you buy the tests at a pharmacy, be sure to keep your receipt.
Some insurers will cover the cost of your tests up-front when you buy them
Cigna will cover the full cost of at-home tests, regardless of whether you buy them from providers inside or outside their network.
Anthem Blue Cross
How to get at-home test costs covered: Submit a reimbursement claim form online.
Sign into anthem.com using your Anthem insurance plan credentials. Once logged in, click on the Claims & Payments tab (located in the upper-left portion of the screen), and then select the Submit a Claim option.
You'll then see an electronic form that asks you for certain information, including whether you bought the test within the U.S. or abroad, the location and date of your purchase and a photo or scan of the receipt to verify your purchase.
Aetna
How to get at-home test costs covered: Submit a reimbursement claim form (but details on how not yet available)
Currently, Aetna's FAQs on reimbursement confirm that "in most cases, OTC tests will be covered under your pharmacy benefits" and recommend you check your benefits card to find your prescription benefits manager ...
Each person covered in your plan is eligible for eight free tests each month. Insurance companies are quick to point out that this means eight individual tests, not eight packs of tests.
Some tests are being sold as a two-pack, where one box includes two tests. If you buy one of these boxes, your insurance will count that as two from your eight available monthly tests.
Most insurance companies are defining a "month" as a 30-day period, so it's also a good idea to keep track of the dates of your purchases to make sure you don't exceed the cap and miss out on a reimbursement.