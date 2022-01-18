You Can Now Order Free COVID at-Home Tests via USPS

You can now order free at-home COVID-19 tests online from the federal government and the United States Postal Service.

The White House program, which went live Tuesday — a day earlier than previously announced – offers four at-home COVID tests to every household in the United States, to be shipped by USPS. The tests and shipping are completely free of charge.

Keep reading for what you need to know about these at-home tests.

How many free COVID tests can me and my family get through USPS?

You can currently place an order for four free COVID tests through the White House's program.

No payment or credit card details are required to place an order. You also don't need to provide any I.D. or health insurance information. You can, however, supply an email address if you'd like to receive shipping notifications from USPS via email.

You also will not be asked for proof of citizenship or about your immigration status. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service says that accessing free COVID testing (or getting a COVID vaccine) does not make you a public charge and won't affect any current or future green card applications.

Something very important to note: every residential address in the United States is eligible to receive the four home COVID tests — not every person or every family. This means multiple orders to the same address under different names won't be processed.

For example, if you live with several roommates, or in a large multi-generational household, only one person can place an order for that address. Realistically, this might mean that four tests are not enough to cover everyone in your household.

On its website, USPS states that it "will only send one set of 4 free tests to valid residential addresses" and that it's "unable to process duplicate orders for the same address."

Tests are also available for residential addresses in U.S. Territories and overseas military and diplomatic addresses (APO/FPO/DPO).

There were isolated reports Tuesday of issues relating to the website’s address verification tool erroneously enforcing the four-per-household cap on apartment buildings and other multi-unit dwellings, but it was not immediately clear how widespread the issue was.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the website was in “beta testing” and operating at a “limited capacity” ahead of its official launch. The website will officially launch mid-morning Wednesday, Psaki said.

When will my free COVID at-home tests arrive?

Orders placed Tuesday through the USPS site are getting a USPS Postal Store Order confirmation that says tests "will ship free starting in late January."

The White House's free COVID test homepage says that your order "will usually ship in 7-12 days."

What kind of tests are these at-home COVID tests?

These at-home COVID tests are antigen tests that you can use whenever and wherever you prefer, without requiring the assistance of a clinic. Your test results are usually available within 30 minutes, and these types of tests are good for telling you if you're actively infectious.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend that you use an at-home test if:

You begin to have COVID symptoms

It's been at least five days since you came in close contact with someone who has COVID

You're gathering indoors with a group of people who are at risk of severe disease, or who are unvaccinated

Read more about the difference between at-home antigen tests and PCR tests.