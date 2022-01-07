COVID Tests: From Rapid Home Tests to PCR, Here's What to Know Right Now

So you might test negative on a home test even if you are infected — at the beginning or the end of your illness, for example, when you don't have a lot of virus.

The more urgent question, says Butler-Wu, is: "Which test can you get?"

If you have symptoms and likely have been exposed to the virus by traveling or socializing, a positive antigen test is probably enough evidence that you have the virus, says Dr. Abraar Karan, an infectious disease physician at Stanford University.

As for PCR tests, availability depends on the demand in your community. Some testing facilities are slammed, with few appointments available and hours-long waits even if you can snag an appointment. And it can take several days to get results from a PCR test.

When should I test?

The answer depends on whether you can get a test — and what you're using it for. A test can be used to tell you whether you have COVID-19 — for instance, if you have symptoms or you've been around someone who tested positive. And they also can be used as an added precaution before socializing (which we'll discuss a couple of questions down).

If you've been exposed to someone with COVID-19, you should self-test. But not right away.

"If you've been exposed, wait a few days because testing right away could be negative," Karan says. After you wait, "then we'll be able to detect virus."

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends self-testing either when symptoms develop or, if you aren't showing symptoms, five to seven days after exposure. That would give enough time for the body to develop a viral load that can be detected by a home test.

With the omicron variant, there have been reports that rapid tests are negative during the first day or two of symptoms. So even if you're showing symptoms, you might want to wait a day or two to take the first test, especially if you have a limited supply of tests.

How many tests should I take?

At least two.

Why test twice? Home tests are most accurate when you use them serially — at least two over the course of a few days. And if you have a limited supply of home tests, you will want to aim for the time when you are most likely to get an accurate result — say, on Day 5 and Day 7 after exposure.

"These tests absolutely have to be used serially, to be perfectly honest. They don't have the sensitivity to be used one-and-done if they're negative," Butler-Wu says. "By repeating it, you're allowing the virus to potentially grow more to the point, essentially, where now you can detect it."

"If that test is negative, all that's telling you is: At this point in time, you don't have a ton of virus in you," Karan says.

Should I get tested before seeing people?

"If you're going to visit Grandma or something, yeah, I would probably rapid-test before that," Karan says. "Or if I'm going somewhere where there's going be a lot of people. If I'm contagious that day [and don't know it], I could infect tons of people."

A positive test result will tell you to cancel your plans and stay home and isolate.

But negative results don't mean it's time to rip the mask off in social settings. Rapid tests could be negative before a party and positive during it, just a few hours later — even if you're vaccinated and boosted.

"To say that the negative test means being indoors unmasked — I think that needs to get rethought, pronto," Butler-Wu says.

"Omicron has changed the game completely," she says. "We know from Christmas soirees that occurred in European places that those exact scenarios happened: vaccinated people, negative tests and there was still spread."

If I test negative, how accurate is that result?

There can be false negatives, especially soon after exposure when not much virus is present in your body, or if the virus is replicating somewhere other than where you were swabbed — for instance, in your throat instead of your nose.

However, that doesn't mean you should use an at-home test to swab in other places that aren't your nose. A recently viral TikTok video encourages viewers to swab their throat instead, but emergency physician Mary Mercer says that is not necessary. She's part of the COVID-19 Task Force with the San Francisco Department of Public Health.

"You need to follow the directions for whichever at-home test you have," she said. "You do not need to swab your throat in addition to your nose if it's a nasal test."

But if you tested negative and feel the result isn't accurate, it may be a good idea to test again.