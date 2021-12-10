Where to Find a COVID Test Near You in the Bay Area

Skip to:

Almost 70% of Californians are fully vaccinated, and over 30% of residents have now received their COVID booster shot.

But the arrival of the omicron variant in the Bay Area and the ongoing transmission of the delta variant — including breakthrough infections in fully vaccinated people — continue to remind us that COVID testing remains crucial to ending this pandemic.

Health experts stress that getting tested for COVID, even after you’re fully vaccinated, is an effective way to stop the spread of the coronavirus faster. But what if you're struggling to find a timely COVID test in the Bay Area — especially when you need the results as soon as possible?

Keep reading for how to find a COVID test near you, and your options depending on your reason for getting tested.

How soon should I get tested?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that if you’re fully vaccinated and get a known exposure to someone with confirmed or suspected COVID, you should get tested five to seven days after that last exposure. (The previous recommendation for vaccinated people was three to five days after exposure.) The CDC says that unvaccinated people should get tested immediately when they find out they've been exposed. Even if this test comes back negative, unvaccinated people should then test again five to seven days after that last exposure, or immediately if symptoms develop.

The CDC also recommends you wear a mask in public indoor settings for 14 days or until you receive a negative test result.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, professor of medicine and an infectious disease specialist at UCSF, stresses that the timing of your exposure definitely matters for whether you get a test, and when. If you’ve been in close contact with someone with a COVID diagnosis (that means you were together, unmasked, for more than 15 minutes and less than six feet apart), "we usually start thinking of exposure as around two days before the diagnosis of the friend," Chin-Hong said.

"For example, if somebody went to a party with somebody five days ago, but then didn't hang out with that person since five days ago, but that person got diagnosed two days ago, they wouldn't need to worry about it," Chin-Hong said.

If you're getting tested to travel internationally, be sure to check the rules for that specific country, as they may have recently changed due to the omicron variant. Also, be sure of the time frames required to test for international travel, and be careful of time limits expressed in calendar days vs. hours (for example, "two days before your flight" rather than "48 hours before your flight").

Where to find a COVID test in the Bay Area

If you're looking for COVID-19 testing in the Bay Area, you have several options — and for many testing sites you don’t need health insurance.

Unless otherwise noted, testing sites use nasal or oral swabs to determine whether you have the virus — not an antibody (serology) blood-based test to determine whether you've been exposed.

Most sites require appointments, and test results should be available within three days. If you need results sooner, be sure to select a rapid test.

Find a COVID test through your health care provider

If you have health insurance and get health care through a regular provider, such as Kaiser Permanente, you may find it easiest to get a COVID test through that provider.

Log into your provider's website or app and look for COVID testing options to make an appointment.

You may find that certain providers offer testing to nonmembers. For example, Sutter Health's California Pacific Medical Center says it can schedule tests for nonmembers as long as they have an order for the test from their physician.

Find a COVID test through the state's map

For a complete list of COVID test providers throughout California, use the state's map that says it shows all public and private COVID testing providers.

Find a COVID test through a pharmacy

Find a COVID test through your school district

If your child attends a public school in the Bay Area, or if you're a school district employee, you may find that COVID testing is offered through that school district. For example, Oakland Unified School District offers COVID testing for all its staff, including employees, contractors and volunteers. Students and OUSD family members also are eligible.

Find a COVID test through your Bay Area county

The Bay Area county where you live or work will offer you a COVID test through their public health department. Use the links below to find community testing sites in your area.

Find a COVID test through one of these providers

These results may be duplicated on your county's public health website (see above). Many of these testing sites offer no-cost testing for people with insurance as well as uninsured folks. Always check the billing details when making an appointment.

Test the People COVID testing

Sites in Oakland and San Francisco

COVID Clinic COVID testing

Sites in South San Francisco (for SFO Airport), San Mateo, Palo Alto, San José, Oakland (Fruitvale), Hayward, Pleasanton and Pleasant Hill

Fulgent Genetics COVID testing

Sites in Oakland and Hayward

Carbon Health COVID testing

Multiple sites in San Francisco, plus Oakland, Berkeley, San Leandro, San José and San Mateo

Color COVID testing

Sites in Oakland, San Francisco and Fairfield

Curative COVID testing

Multiple sites around the Bay Area

Virus Geeks COVID testing

Sites in San Francisco, San Mateo, Redwood City, Woodside, Portola Valley and Foster City

LHI/OptumServe COVID testing

Sites around the Bay Area

CityHealth COVID testing

Sites in San Francisco, Oakland, Livermore, Dublin, El Cerrito and San José

Stanford Health Care COVID testing

Sites in Redwood City, San José, Palo Alto, Emeryville and Livermore (open to the public as well as Stanford Health patients)

Using a COVID self-test at home

The CDC advises that while a negative result from a home COVID test "indicates that you may not be infected," it "does not rule out an infection." It's therefore recommended that you repeat the test for certainty, especially if you're getting tested to be able to attend an event.

Doing two or more tests over several days with at least 24 hours between tests — with one test as close as possible to the event you're hoping to attend — "improves the reliability of testing and reduces your risk of transmitting disease to others even further," says the CDC.

There are many types of home COVID testing kits available. One of the most well-known is the BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test. If you suspect you've been exposed to COVID, or are experiencing symptoms and are quarantining yourself to avoid risking exposure for others, you might consider asking a friend or community member to purchase a COVID home testing kit for you, or to use the services of a delivery company from a pharmacy like CVS or Walgreens.

The cost to diagnose COVID-19 is an eligible medical expense for tax purposes, which means you can use your health flexible spending account (health FSA), health savings account (HSA), health reimbursement arrangement (HRA), or Archer medical savings account (Archer MSA) to pay for or get reimbursed for an at-home COVID test kit.

Earlier in December, President Biden announced a plan to reimburse people with private health insurance for the cost of COVID home test kits. Guidance will apparently be issued by Jan. 15 on how this will work. For now, it's probably worthwhile keeping any receipts for COVID home test kits you've purchased, in case you're able to later submit them.

Yes, getting a COVID test is still important if you're vaccinated

As 2021 draws to a close, we know that breakthrough COVID infections — when a fully vaccinated person tests positive for the coronavirus — aren't as rare as we once thought. But even though it might feel like everybody knows somebody who got a breakthrough infection, these cases are still statistically uncommon. And most importantly, these cases are very unlikely to result in hospitalization or death — which is the whole point of a vaccine against disease.

So if you get COVID when you're vaccinated, your mind might be less on your personal health risks and more on the danger of spreading it to others, Chin-Hong says.

"As a vaccinated person, you are very unlikely to go to the hospital, get in a breathing tube and die," Chin-Hong says. "What I can tell you is you potentially could transmit it to others."

Knowing with certainty that you are not infected, he stresses, can make a huge difference for those who are much more vulnerable to the coronavirus — like children under 5 who aren't yet eligible for a vaccine, or the immunocompromised — especially over the holidays, where gathering with friends and family is common.

"Knowledge is power,” he says. “Not knowing you have [COVID-19] is much worse than knowing you have it." And if your test comes back positive, you can then let those with whom you’ve been in close contact know so they can also get tested and take preventive measures over the holidays.

"You may break the chain of transmission," Chin-Hong said.

A reminder of COVID symptoms to watch out for

As of November, the CDC recommends you keep an eye out for symptoms of COVID including:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

Sneezing also is now being seen among some fully vaccinated folks as a COVID-19 symptom.

"Sneezing hadn’t been seen before until delta, among vaccinated folks," Chin-Hong explains. He notes that sneezing could be mistaken for allergies or a mild cold, which could dissuade folks from getting tested. But it’s best to be completely sure of your own status, he said.

Fully vaccinated people may avoid the worst symptoms thanks to the vaccine, "but in the meantime, you probably are exposing a lot of other people to COVID-19 unknowingly," he said.

We don't yet know enough about the omicron variant to have a clear picture of whether symptoms differ greatly from delta. The CDC's website has a symptoms self-checker, which you can use to gauge whether your symptoms could be COVID.

No symptoms or known exposure? Reasons you still might want to find a COVID test

You'll be visiting vulnerable or unvaccinated people

Dr. Yvonne Maldonado, professor of pediatrics and of epidemiology and chief of the Division of Pediatric Infectious Diseases at the Stanford University School of Medicine, said that the COVID-19 delta variant produces a viral load that is much higher than other variants.

Even though the infection rate among vaccinated people is low, vaccinated people who are infected with the delta variant still carry the same amount of the virus in their nose and throat compared to people who are unvaccinated and infected with the delta variant. What this means is that those who are vaccinated “don’t tend to be as sick as the unvaccinated,” Maldonado explains. “But they could potentially spread [COVID] more.”

You have unvaccinated kids in your home

If you have children under 5 in your home, who aren’t eligible yet for COVID vaccination, you might want to regularly test them yourself to ensure they’re not bringing COVID home from a caregiver or day care — or that you’re bringing COVID into the home and infecting them. Read more on keeping children safe from the delta variant.

You'll be traveling to a country that demands a test

Many countries are requiring entrants to present a negative COVID test taken within a certain time frame of departure — rules and time frames that may have recently changed with the news of the omicron variant. Airlines may ask for proof of this test before you’re allowed to board a flight.