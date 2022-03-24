KQED is a proud member of
Finding a Free COVID Test Without Insurance Just Got Harder. Here's How to Get One

Carly SevernCarlos Cabrera-Lomelí
A woman wearing a pink shirt and a long flowing black skirt walks past a sign saying "no cost to you COVID-19 testing"
A person walks past a COVID-19 testing location. (Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

Starting Wednesday, March 23, the federal program that’s been funding COVID testing and care for people without health insurance has ended.

This means that finding a test if you’re uninsured just became a little more complex.

Until now, the providers of COVID tests and care could bill the COVID-19 Uninsured Program from the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for the costs of giving these services to uninsured folks. This change – which was announced only one week ago, on March 16 – means COVID testing sites can no longer bill the federal government for testing uninsured people. In some cases, this means they’ll no longer be able to provide those services to people without insurance.

With the potential of another COVID surge ahead from the new BA.2 omicron variant, it’s important to know how your testing and care options might have changed if you don’t have health insurance. Keep reading for what you need to know.

Your county will almost certainly still offer you a free COVID test with no insurance

While private providers are most affected by this change because they are now unable to bill the federal government for COVID tests for uninsured people (more on that below), your Bay Area county is most likely unaffected by this change. So far, Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara, Sonoma and Marin counties have all confirmed to KQED that there’s no change in their ability to offer uninsured folks free COVID testing.

This is because counties usually draw their funding for testing and vaccination from non-federal sources. For example, Contra Costa County says that its Board of Supervisors "allocated funding from the American Rescue Plan Act for Health Services for COVID-19 activities, including supporting vaccination and testing services for the community."

This means that if you need a COVID test quickly, and don’t have health insurance, going to a county-sponsored site might be your most reliable route.

Use the links below to find your county's community testing sites:

Other testing sites might have stopped offering free COVID tests for uninsured people

Now that providers can no longer claim back the costs of testing uninsured folks for COVID from the federal government, you might find that the testing site down the street from you has stopped offering free tests to people without insurance. But different testing providers are handling it in different ways.

Some sites may continue offering free COVID tests to those without insurance. In the Bay Area, the provider Virus Geeks promises that now that the HRSA funding has ended they will cover the costs of free testing for uninsured people. "Everyone who does not have insurance is welcome to get testing at any of our sites for free," said Virus Geeks CEO Frank Lee in an email.

Virus Geeks has sites across the Bay Area, including in San Francisco, Oakland, Redwood City and San Pablo. The full list of testing centers is available here.

Other testing sites may now ask you to pay an out-of-pocket fee to get a test if you don’t have health insurance. Total Testing Solutions, for example, say they will "be moving to self-pay testing, but are doing our best to keep it as low as possible," and offering rapid testing for $49 or virtual testing (at-home tests done with the assistance of a testing expert provided through videocall) for $25.

Some testing sites may make changes to their eligibility criteria for uninsured people. This includes Test the People, which has sites in Oakland and San Francisco where – starting Friday, March 25 – only uninsured people who have COVID symptoms will be able to get a free COVID test.

Test the People CEO Craig Rouskey estimates that currently 16-20% of people using the organization’s sites are uninsured. As of Friday, these patients without insurance will be asked to attest to having symptoms before getting their test.

Rouskey says that Test the People is "currently reaching out to our partners in public health and nonprofit sectors to support the testing of asymptomatic uninsured individuals," and that focusing on testing symptomatic people will allow the organization to at least "sequence those positive results from symptomatic people and help track the next variants of concern, which is really where we're going with the pandemic."

All of this is to say: getting a COVID test without insurance from a non-county testing site has now become far less straightforward. So we strongly advise that you check the provider’s website before heading to their testing site – because you might find that if you don’t have insurance, they might charge you for the test, or not provide it at all.

Find a non-county testing site near you.

You can still get free at-home COVID tests from the federal government via USPS

You can order up to eight free at-home COVID-19 antigen tests online from the federal government and the United States Postal Service. Previously, the federal government only provided four free tests per household but, as of March 7, people who have already received their original you can make a second order.

The tests and shipping are completely free of charge. Find out more about ordering your free COVID at-home tests via USPS.

Sign up for California’s Uninsured Group Program

California is still covering tests for some residents without coverage through the Uninsured Group Program, managed by the Department of Health Care Services. Thanks to state legislation from 2020, the program offers free COVID-19 testing, hospital care and treatment to anyone without insurance.

Any uninsured Californian can apply to the program, regardless of income or immigration status. Once you’re enrolled, your coverage lasts for either twelve months or until the end of the state’s health emergency order. During that time, you can get tested for free at select Medi-Cal providers, also known as qualified providers or QPs.

Although the program application is available online, it can only be processed through a QP. There are dozens of QPs across the Bay Area that can help you process your application so it reaches Medi-Cal. However, KQED contacted various QPs on how they’re processing program applications and found that several were unaware of this process.

You can find an interactive map of all the QPs in the Bay Area, along with their contact information here. KQED is currently reaching out to legal advocates to better understand how uninsured individuals can better advocate for themselves when speaking to a QP to make sure that their application to the Uninsured Group Program is processed. We’ll be frequently updating this section.

