COVID Sick Pay in California: How to Claim This New Paid Leave

Many California workers can once again start claiming COVID sick pay starting Feb. 19.

This new option to claim up to 80 hours of paid leave for reasons related to COVID is due to a deal approved by California lawmakers and signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom Feb. 8 amid the continued omicron surge. According to a California Budget and Policy Center analysis of census data, the number of Californians who were not working in the last month because they or a family member had COVID was up by 320%.

Keep reading to find out who can claim this new COVID sick pay, what you can use it for, and how it works. We’ll be updating this guide as we learn more information.

Who can access this new COVID sick leave?

Starting Saturday, Feb. 19 you can claim paid COVID sick leave if you work in California for an employer that employs 26 or more people.

You can claim paid COVID sick leave for one or more of the following reasons:

You have COVID

A family member has COVID and you need to care for them

You need to attend a vaccination appointment (includes boosters)

You need to recover from getting vaccinated (includes boosters)

You need to take care of a family member who needs to get a vaccination, or recover from a vaccination or booster

You need to take care of a child who cannot attend school because of virus-related closures or quarantines

You can access this COVID sick leave regardless of your immigration or documentation status. If you anticipate entering any future immigration processes — such as applying for a green card — claiming COVID sick leave does not make you a public charge.

If this all sounds pretty straightforward so far … hold up. It’s going to get slightly more complicated than California’s COVID sick leave last year.

How does the new paid COVID sick leave work?

Like the 2021 version of California’s COVID sick leave laws, the 2022 bill allows you to claim up to 80 hours of paid sick leave for COVID-related reasons.

Unlike the 2021 version, this new bill splits those hours into two types (or "banks") of up to 40 hours each – and which bank you draw from will depend on why you’re claiming these hours.

Bank A: The more flexible option offering up to 40 hours

This bank is more flexible, because you can use these 40 hours for a wide range of COVID-related reasons, like:

You have COVID

A family member has COVID and you need to care for them

You need to attend a vaccination appointment (includes boosters)

You need to recover from getting vaccinated (includes boosters)

You need to take care of a family member who needs to get a vaccination, or recover from a vaccination or booster

You need to take care of a child who cannot attend school because of virus-related closures or quarantines

Steve Smith, communications director at the California Labor Federation, says it’s helpful to think of Bank A as the one that’s "pretty broad in terms of how applicable it is to many different situations that would cause workers to miss work as a result of COVID."

One important thing to note about using Bank A to claim hours for you or a family member to get a COVID vaccine or a booster, or recover from getting a vaccine or a booster: for each vaccine or booster, your employer can limit the number of hours you can claim to 24 working hours (three days.) To claim more leave in this situation, you’ll need a note from a health care provider that verifies that you or the family member is continuing to experience symptoms related to the vaccine or booster.

Bank B: The less flexible option also offering up to 40 hours

The other type of paid COVID sick leave — Bank B — is more restrictive, as these hours can only be accessed when you or a loved one has COVID.

In order to draw hours from Bank B, you will need to prove to your employer that you or someone in your family has tested positive, by submitting proof of that positive test result.

Think of Bank A and Bank B as two separate doors that allow you to access paid COVID sick leave — except that you need a key (a positive test result for COVID) to open the Bank B door.

Do I need to use up all my paid sick leave from Bank A before drawing from Bank B?

No — you can draw from either bank any time, depending on the reason for needing it. "You can use both banks in the same week potentially," confirms Smith.

If you’re wondering how a person could variously draw from Bank A and Bank B in the space of a few months, the Los Angeles Times's guide to COVID sick leave has this helpful example:

A full-time worker tests positive for COVID-19 in March. The worker takes three days, or 24 hours, of time off to recover and submits a positive test to their employer, which allows the employee to take this sick leave from Bank B. A few weeks later, the worker’s daughter needs to go to a vaccine appointment. The worker uses one day, or eight hours, from Bank A to take the child to the appointment and another eight hours the next day, also from Bank A, to care for the child, who wakes up with flu-like symptoms. In June, the worker’s father catches COVID-19. Now the worker uses their last two days from Bank B to care for their parent. The employer may require the worker to provide a positive test from the father. After two days, the worker’s father is still really sick. The worker has three days, or 24 hours, of Bank A left to care for their parent.

Can I claim this new COVID sick leave retroactively?

Yes. If you took paid time off or sick leave for COVID-related reasons any time on or after Jan. 1, 2022, you can claim those hours back from your employer starting Feb. 19. This also applies to any unpaid sick leave you took on or after Jan. 1, for which you can now "either get paid for that time or get credited those sick days that you used," says Smith.

Any hours you claim retroactively can be drawn from either bank. However, keep in mind that if you choose to take hours from Bank B, you may still have to verify with your employer that you or a loved one was sick with COVID when you took unpaid sick leave, and provide a positive test from that period.

What if I don’t work full time?

These two banks of COVID sick leave are framed as up to 40 hours each — up to 80 hours total — because that’s the maximum amount you can claim based on a full-time work schedule. If you don’t work full time, explains Smith, "the leave is pro-rated based on how many hours a week you do work" by looking at the number of hours a week you worked over the last six months.