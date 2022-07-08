Monkeypox in the Bay Area: From Symptoms to How to Find a Vaccine, Here’s What We Know

KQED spoke to physicians, public health officials and LGBTQ+ health groups to create this guide that includes the latest information on the disease, its transmission and available treatment, and what to do if you become infected.

What is monkeypox?

Monkeypox is a disease that is caused when a person is infected with the monkeypox virus. As the name might suggest, the monkeypox virus is related to the smallpox virus but it’s generally less severe and “much less contagious” than smallpox, according to the California Department of Public Health (CDPH).

Although you might assume monkeypox is also related to chickenpox, it’s not.

The disease is called monkeypox because it was first found in 1958 in monkeys. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that the first human case of monkeypox was recorded in 1970.

How dangerous is monkeypox?

While it’s less severe than smallpox, monkeypox can still be a serious disease. The good news is that according to the CDC, monkeypox is “rarely fatal” – and that “over 99% of people who get this form of the disease are likely to survive.”

However, “people with weakened immune systems, children under 8 years of age, people with a history of eczema, and people who are pregnant or breastfeeding may be more likely to get seriously ill or die.”

Being sick with monkeypox typically lasts 2-4 weeks. The symptoms of monkeypox are similar to smallpox symptoms, but luckily are milder.

What are the symptoms of monkeypox?

The CDC says that symptoms of monkeypox can include:

A rash (also known as lesions) that can look like pimples or blisters that appears on the face, inside the mouth, and on other parts of the body, like the hands, feet, chest, genitals or anus. The rash goes through different stages before healing completely Fever Headache Muscle aches and backache Swollen lymph nodes Chills Exhaustion



Much like with COVID, symptoms can present quite differently in different people. According to the CDC, some people get a rash first, and other symptoms follow. Other folks will only experience the rash itself.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health says that usually, a monkeypox rash will start in the form of red, flat spots which then become bumps. The bumps then become filled with fluid, which will then break and crust over into a scab.

In addition to the itch they can cause, monkeypox lesions can be very painful, especially in genital areas or the anus. The CDC notes that people can also have permanent scarring after the rash.

Who can get monkeypox?

Anyone can get monkeypox.

As more details emerge of the outbreak in the U.S., it appears that monkeypox infections are particularly impacting communities of gay and bisexual men, and men who have sex with men.

The World Health Organization notes that trans people and gender-diverse people “may also be more vulnerable in the context of the current outbreak.”

San Francisco Health Officer Susan Philip says that LGBTQ+ folks being currently at higher risk for monkeypox has “nothing to do with sexual orientation or gender identity,” but is more about “being part of these networks and having having close contact within those networks.” People in these networks “will likely then have expanded eligibility, expanded access to a [monkeypox] vaccine,” she says.

How does monkeypox spread?

According to the CDC, the monkeypox virus can spread from person to person in the following ways:

From contact with an infected person:

This could be direct contact with the infectious rash, scabs or body fluids, or during intimate physical contact, such as kissing, cuddling or sex. It could also spread via respiratory droplets during prolonged, face-to-face contact (ie. even talking with someone at very close range.)

The CDC says that right now, it’s “not known” if monkeypox can spread through semen or vaginal fluids.

From contact with an item that’s previously touched the rash or fluids of an infected person:

This could include touching or sharing clothes, bedsheets or towels. SFDPH notes that according to the CDC, studies show the monkeypox virus can live on surfaces for as long as 15 days and still infect someone – but that you’d need to touch that surface “for a pretty long time.”

You can get monkeypox from an infected animal, either through a scratch or bite, or by preparing or eating meat or products from an infected animal. Pregnant people can also spread the virus to their fetus.

How you cannot get monkeypox:

From casual conversations, or by passing someone with monkeypox (say, in a store) or briefly touching surfaces like doorknobs.

How contagious is monkeypox?

The California Department of Public Health says that monkeypox is “far less contagious” than COVID.

You can be contagious with monkeypox – i.e. you can spread the virus to another person – from the time your symptoms start until the time any scabs have fully dropped off and the rash has fully healed (i.e. until a fresh layer of skin has formed over them.) The illness typically lasts 2-4 weeks.

Can you have – and spread – monkeypox without having symptoms (also known as being asymptomatic)? This is an area where what we know about monkeypox is still evolving.

The CDC’s current guidance says that people who don’t have monkeypox symptoms cannot spread the virus to others. But the World Health Organization also says “the extent to which asymptomatic infection may occur is unknown.”

Is monkeypox a sexually transmitted infection (STI)?

Monkeypox can spread through close, skin-to-skin contact and coming into contact with objects and fabrics used by somebody infected with monkeypox. This also includes coming into contact with the rashes and sores that can develop on an infected person's skin and even inside their mouth. The virus can also spread through respiratory droplets and saliva.

This makes it possible for monkeypox to spread during sex and other intimate actions, like kissing and cuddling. But it can also spread through non-sexual behavior, like using a towel or bedsheets previously used by an infected person that have not been washed yet.

When someone tests positive for monkeypox, health officials will work with them to contact their close contacts, similar to the contact tracing method used for sexually transmitted infection, says Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at UCSF.

"That's the highest priority for vaccines right now," he says, "the contacts of people who are known cases."

Dr. Chin-Hong also encourages sexual partners to talk about monkeypox before having sex.

"Whenever you have a new partner, you should have a very frank and open conversation that's health positive, and open-ended," he explains. This can include things like possible HIV exposures and HIV test results, and asking about any potential monkeypox symptoms.

"'Have you noticed any rash or anything like that recently or have you been in contact with anyone [with symptoms]?'," he suggests as possible questions. "They are the people who are weighing the risks and benefits in different ways. So I think that with that open and honest conversation is really important, not just to monkeypox, but just as a good practice in general."

How widespread is monkeypox in California and in the Bay Area right now?

As of July 8, the CDC reports 136 cases of monkeypox in California – the most cases in any U.S. state, with New York just behind at 131 cases.

In its most recent weekly report, on July 5, the San Francisco Public Health Dept. reported an additional 24 monkeypox cases in the last week, bringing the total number of cases (both confirmed and probable) in San Francisco residents to 40.

What should I do if I suspect I have monkeypox?

If you’re experiencing the symptoms of monkeypox, or you’ve been informed you could have been exposed to monkeypox, it’s important you take action as soon as possible. Here are the steps:

Contact a health care provider right away

If you have health insurance, reach to your regular provider ASAP, or call your provider’s medical hotline if they have one.

If you don’t have health insurance, you should contact your county’s public health department to ask for their guidance:

The San Francisco Department of Public Health recommends that if you live in the city and you don’t have a provider, or have difficulty scheduling an appointment, you can be seen at SF City Clinic at 7th Street San Francisco (628-217-6600) or at Strut located 470 Castro Street (415-581-1600).

Learn if you can get tested for monkeypox

The test for learning whether you have monkeypox is a swab test, in which a swab is rubbed on your skin and then sent to a specialized laboratory.

The test results will take a few days, during which period you should isolate from other people and animals, and take steps to reduce the chances of spreading the disease yourself.

But right now, you may need to meet certain criteria to get a monkeypox test – San Francisco, for example, says that SF residents must have a rash or spots present to get a monkeypox test.

“Monkeypox is circulating here in our community,” says Tyler TerMeer, CEO of the San Francisco AIDS Foundation, but he stresses that testing isn’t available for everyone who wants it – yet. “This is different than some other viral infections,” says TerMeer. “You actually have to have an active lesion or rash that we can take a sample from in order to test to confirm whether it's monkeypox or not.”

Find out whether you can get a monkeypox vaccine

A vaccine for monkeypox is being offered to people who may have been exposed to the virus, which is most effective given within the first four days of infection. Jump to more information about the monkeypox vaccine.

Contact anyone you’ve had close physical contact with

Ask health providers about formal contact tracing, but in the meantime, reach out by calling or texting anyone you’ve been physically close to since your symptoms started.

What is the monkeypox vaccine, and who can get it?

The monkeypox vaccine being offered in the United States right now is called Jynneos. This vaccine is given in two doses, administered 28 days apart. It's only available for people age 18 and older.

Right now, the monkeypox vaccine is only being offered to the public after exposure to monkeypox (not pre-emptively before exposure). You might hear it referred to as Post-Exposure Prophylaxis, or PEP.

Getting a first shot of monkeypox vaccine after you’ve been exposed to the virus can both help prevent developing the disease itself, or reduce the symptoms you get if the disease does develop – but how effective the vaccine is can depend on how quickly you get it after exposure.

The CDC recommends that the monkeypox vaccine is first given to a person within four days from the date they were exposed to monkeypox, for the best chance to prevent onset of the disease.

If a person gets the vaccine between four and 14 days after being exposed, the vaccine may reduce the symptoms of monkeypox, but may not prevent the disease altogether. This timeliness is another reason it’s important to stay vigilant for possible exposure to monkeypox and to watch for symptoms – and to act quickly.

Supplies of the monkeypox vaccine in the Bay Area are distributed directly from the California Department of Public Health. And right now, availability is not good.

San Francisco currently has “a limited vaccine,” says Philip, noting that 560 doses were given initially by the state to the city – “and just this week, we are getting over 2,000 additional doses.”

Until supply increases from the state, San Francisco Public Health says that in the city, health authorities are prioritizing people for the vaccine only if they:

Are identified as a close contact of someone who has monkeypox (suspected or confirmed)

Self-reported as a close contact of someone who has monkeypox (suspected or confirmed)

Received a notification from a venue or event of a potential exposure to someone who has monkeypox (suspected or confirmed)

A laboratory worker who routinely handles monkeypox virus samples for diagnosis or testing purposes or any clinician who has a high-risk occupational exposure

If you’ve been to an event or a party recently where you had close contact with other attendees, it’s important to look out for any messages from organizers or other people present about potential exposure to monkeypox.

Philip says that as long as San Francisco doesn’t have the vaccine supply it wants and needs, “we are asking other people who don't fall into those categories of either being a contact or being at an event and having lots of contact to wait.”

“We do anticipate that we will get more vaccine coming,” says Philip.

What monkeypox treatments are available?

Currently, the drug Tecovirimat (also known as TPOXX or ST-246) is being used to treat those experiencing very severe monkeypox. The Food and Drug Administration has already approved Tecovirimat to treat smallpox, and has recently expanded its use for monkeypox among adults and children.

Tecovirimat is usually a two-week treatment and can be administered either through a capsule or an intravenous (IV) injection. The drug works by making it harder for the virus to infect new cells, therefore limiting the infection growth.

“Most people will get better on their own but some people will require treatment,” says Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, infectious disease expert at UCSF. Those considered for treatment include immunocompromised people, pregnant people and children under 8.

People who don't have those particular risk factors but still develop severe monkeypox can also receive treatment, Chin-Hong says. This includes those who develop extensive oral disease, as that makes it very difficult to eat and drink. “It's like having a bunch of ulcers in your mouth,” he says. Those who develop the disease extensively in the rectal area or near the eyes can also receive treatment.

The blisters and sores that develop can be quite painful, he adds. “Treatment is not only about vaccines and drugs treatments but also about what specific symptoms the patient's having.”

He recommends to talk to your physician about what pain you're feeling and where. If the disease is in the rectal area, it can be painful to defecate. But there are many options available that can alleviate, or at least reduce, the pain you may be feeling.

Do we know how monkeypox interacts with COVID?

The California Department of Public Health stresses that monkeypox is “a completely different disease” to COVID, and that this outbreak is unrelated to COVID.

Monkeypox is much less contagious than COVID and the way it spreads is also very different. SFDPH says this is “partly because people with monkeypox are generally thought to be contagious to people with whom they've had very close contact over a long period of time, and when they have symptoms like a rash.” COVID, on the other hand, spreads through the air and can be spread even when people do not have COVID symptoms.

However, UCSF's Dr. Peter Chin-Hong affirms that it's completely possible to contract COVID-19 and monkeypox at the same time and adds that the impact that a double infection has on the body are still being studied.

How can folks protect themselves against contracting monkeypox?

The CDC says the following activities will increase your risk for being infected with monkeypox, and should be avoided to reduce the risk of infection:

Close, skin-to-skin contact with someone’s monkeypox rash

Touching the rash or scabs of someone with monkeypox

Kissing, hugging, cuddling or having sex with someone who has monkeypox

Sharing eating utensils or cups

Handling or touch the bedding, towels or clothing of someone with monkeypox

Wash your hands often with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer, especially after contact with people who’ve been infected with monkeypox. Read the CDC’s guide to disinfecting spaces to prevent the spread of monkeypox.

Additionally, the San Francisco Department of Public Health advises you cover exposed skin in crowded settings (whether that’s indoors, like in a bar, or outdoors at a festival or a parade).

They also recommend you don’t share bedding or clothing with others generally, even if you aren't sure if they have monkeypox, and talk to your close physical and sexual contacts about their health generally, including whether they’re seeing recent rashes or sores on their body.

What are health officials doing to prevent and combat stigma about monkeypox?

The San Francisco AIDS Foundation’s CEO Tyler TerMeer says that vaccine equity is also very much on the minds of advocates right now: “Ensuring that we don't repeat any mistakes of the past so that communities of color or other communities that have traditionally been furthest from access and opportunity in the health care space don't get left out of the conversation.”

“Our predominant advocacy at the moment is just ‘we need vaccines and we need them now,’” says TerMeer. “We are really pushing to try and get at least 1,000 doses of vaccine in the next 30 days so that we can get ahead of the issue and are really hoping to be able to respond effectively – before it grows into a larger issue.”

