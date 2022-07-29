Monkeypox in San Francisco: City Declares State of Emergency as 'An Epicenter for the Country'

Much of the consternation stems from the dearth of available vaccines and testing capacity. Unlike COVID, the two-shot monkeypox vaccine has existed for years, but remains in extremely short supply nationwide, leaving disproportionately impacted cities like San Francisco and New York unable to meet growing demand.

Earlier this week, San Francisco had to shut down its primary monkeypox vaccination clinic at SF General Hospital for the second time this month after it again ran out of doses, turning away long lines of people. SFDPH said it was expecting to receive an additional 4,220 doses of the vaccine this week, bringing the total number of vaccines received to roughly 12,000 – about a third of the supply they've requested from the federal government.

Members of the city's LGBTQ community expressed anger and frustration at a Board of Supervisors' Government Audit and Oversight Committee hearing on the monkeypox response last week, saying they were relying on social media because San Francisco health officials had not dispensed basic information on testing or vaccine availability.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman excoriated the department at the hearing, saying it was unclear why it could not staff phone lines, especially after telling people to call those phone numbers for information, even as the San Francisco AIDS Foundation was able to quickly staff an information hotline.

“It’s a bad look for San Francisco,” he said.

“San Francisco in the '80s pioneered a national model for the response to the AIDS crisis. We pioneered a model for the COVID crisis. But we are not pioneering a response to the monkeypox crisis,” said Tom Temprano, political director for Equality California, a statewide LBGTQ civil rights organization, at the hearing.

Monkeypox spreads through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, which can include sex, kissing, breathing at very close range, and sharing bedding and clothing, officials said. It's related to smallpox, but much less severe and "rarely fatal," according to the CDC, which says "over 99% of people who get this form of the disease are likely to survive."

Monkeypox symptoms are similar to that of smallpox, but generally much milder — often manifesting in painful skin lesions that can last from two to four weeks, according to the CDC.

Breed's public health declaration comes less than a week after the World Health Organization declared the disease a public health emergency, a designation it's only used to describe two other diseases: COVID-19 and polio. The Biden administration is expected to follow suit in the coming days.

“San Francisco was at the forefront of the public health responses to HIV and COVID-19, and we will be at the forefront when it comes to monkeypox," said state Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat who represents San Francisco. "We can’t and won’t leave the LGTBQ community out to dry."

Breed and public health officials are scheduled to give a news conference at 5 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story that includes reporting from The Associated Press. Check back for updates.