Monkeypox in San Francisco: City Declares State of Emergency as 'An Epicenter for the Country'

Matthew Green
Demonstrators standing outside a large building holds signs that say 'Nurses demand action' and 'Monkeypox is not just a gay thing'.
Demonstrators rally outside the San Francisco Federal Building on July 18 to demand a faster federal response to the recent monkeypox outbreak in the city, where vaccines and testing have been in short supply. (Marlena Sloss for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

San Francisco Mayor London Breed announced a state of emergency Thursday over the rapidly growing number of monkeypox cases in the city.

The legal action, which goes into effect Monday, allows officials to mobilize personnel and resources and cut through red tape to get ahead of the mounting public health crisis.

"San Francisco showed during COVID that early action is essential for protecting public health," Breed said in a press release.

News of the declaration — which comes amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic — was welcomed by LGBTQ advocates who have grown increasingly frustrated by what they call a lackluster response from the city and the federal government to a virus that can infect anyone, but has so far primarily impacted communities of gay and bisexual men, and men who have sex with men.

"We know that this virus impacts everyone equally – but we also know that those in our LGBTQ community are at greater risk right now," Breed said. "Many people in our LGBTQ community are scared and frustrated. This local emergency will allow us to continue to support our most at-risk, while also better preparing for what’s to come."

As of Thursday, the city Dept. of Public Health reported a total of 281 confirmed and probable cases — more than a third of all reported cases statewide — with officials noting that actual case counts are likely higher, given the lack of testing availability. Nationwide, there are more than 4,600 reported cases, and 19,000 globally (in 76 countries), according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"San Francisco is an epicenter for the country. Thirty percent of all cases in California are in San Francisco," said the city's Public Health Officer Dr. Susan Philip in Thursday's press release.

Much of the consternation stems from the dearth of available vaccines and testing capacity. Unlike COVID, the two-shot monkeypox vaccine has existed for years, but remains in extremely short supply nationwide, leaving disproportionately impacted cities like San Francisco and New York unable to meet growing demand. 

Earlier this week, San Francisco had to shut down its primary monkeypox vaccination clinic at SF General Hospital for the second time this month after it again ran out of doses, turning away long lines of people. SFDPH said it was expecting to receive an additional 4,220 doses of the vaccine this week, bringing the total number of vaccines received to roughly 12,000 – about a third of the supply they've requested from the federal government.

Members of the city's LGBTQ community expressed anger and frustration at a Board of Supervisors' Government Audit and Oversight Committee hearing on the monkeypox response last week, saying they were relying on social media because San Francisco health officials had not dispensed basic information on testing or vaccine availability.

Supervisor Rafael Mandelman excoriated the department at the hearing, saying it was unclear why it could not staff phone lines, especially after telling people to call those phone numbers for information, even as the San Francisco AIDS Foundation was able to quickly staff an information hotline.

“It’s a bad look for San Francisco,” he said.

“San Francisco in the '80s pioneered a national model for the response to the AIDS crisis. We pioneered a model for the COVID crisis. But we are not pioneering a response to the monkeypox crisis,” said Tom Temprano, political director for Equality California, a statewide LBGTQ civil rights organization, at the hearing.

Monkeypox spreads through prolonged skin-to-skin contact, which can include sex, kissing, breathing at very close range, and sharing bedding and clothing, officials said. It's related to smallpox, but much less severe and "rarely fatal," according to the CDC, which says "over 99% of people who get this form of the disease are likely to survive."

Monkeypox symptoms are similar to that of smallpox, but generally much milder — often manifesting in painful skin lesions that can last from two to four weeks, according to the CDC.

Breed's public health declaration comes less than a week after the World Health Organization declared the disease a public health emergency, a designation it's only used to describe two other diseases: COVID-19 and polio. The Biden administration is expected to follow suit in the coming days.

“San Francisco was at the forefront of the public health responses to HIV and COVID-19, and we will be at the forefront when it comes to monkeypox," said state Sen. Scott Wiener, a Democrat who represents San Francisco. "We can’t and won’t leave the LGTBQ community out to dry."

Breed and public health officials are scheduled to give a news conference at 5 p.m. Thursday.

This is a developing story that includes reporting from The Associated Press. Check back for updates.