The New COVID 'Eris' Variant and Rising Cases: What You Need to Know

However, the arrival of widespread antigen tests has now given more people a way to test themselves for COVID at home without having to find a PCR test (albeit in a way that’s different from how a PCR test “detects” the virus.) But while public officials have urged at-home testers to report positive results to their local health authority, very few people still do so.

All of this goes some way to explain why the “true” number of people who currently have COVID in 2023 is a very difficult number to report — and why any official number from PCR testing almost certainly represents a big undercount.

Is this ‘summer surge’ of COVID a surprise?

UCSF’s Chin-Hong says that in the context of previous rises in COVID cases over summer — and winter — he “kind of expected” this latest surge for several reasons.

The first, he said, is the amount of summer travel people have done — and are still doing: “More people moving around, record number of travelers, mixing people from more risky with less risky areas.”

The second is the presence of recent heat waves around the U.S. — and to some extent, within the Bay Area — and how they’ve driven people to seek shelter and moderate temperatures indoors: “Just like winter drives people indoors,” Chin-Hong noted.

Thirdly, there’s the fact of waning immunity. Whether people gained immunity from getting a COVID infection back in the winter or by getting their vaccine booster in the late fall of 2022, that’s about “six months and change” ago, said Chin-Hong, “so people are losing immunity.”

“And we know that immunity wanes the fastest, from CDC data, in those who are over 65,” he said. “So that is all contributing to just a lot of more susceptible hosts.”

What are the symptoms of this new EG.5 ‘Eris’ COVID variant?

This latest variant doesn’t have any surprising wild card symptoms, confirms Chin-Hong — they’re the same COVID symptoms you’re used to hearing about from previous variants, or at least that’s how it looks right now.

He advises you to particularly look out for a runny, stuffy nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing, sore throat, cough and smell changes. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), this is the full list of the possible symptoms of COVID:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

What about pink eye? The most dominant COVID variant in California right now is still the omicron subvariant XBB.1.16, unofficially called “Arcturus” — which is also the one that might cause you to have pink eye symptoms, in addition to the COVID symptoms above.

Remember, you might have a combination of these symptoms, or just one. They might be mild, or feel more severe. But if you’re experiencing any of these, take a COVID test (more on this below).

How different is EG.5 to previous omicron subvariants?

A good way to think about EG.5 and omicron subvariants like it, Chin-Hong says, is “instead of thinking of how different they are from the last thing, you think about how similar they are.” The most recent COVID variants, he says, are “all kind of flavors of XBB.”

“The interesting thing is: COVID hasn’t really changed too much … since winter to now,” said Ching-Hong. “It’s just been variations on the theme.”

“Of course, every time you see a successive generation, they are just a little slipperier than the rest,” he acknowledged — but right now, he’s seen “no evidence” that EC.5 is more virulent or causes more serious disease. The main thing to know about EG.5, said Chin-Hong, is that “it’s slightly more immune evasive,” meaning that we’re simply seeing more people getting infected.

The upside of EG.5’s similarity to previous subvariants? The new COVID booster that’s coming some time in the fall — with latest predictions for a widespread rollout by October — is formulated to target XBB, which means that this vaccine “is going to be pretty decent at targeting these variants,” like EG.5, says Chin-Hong.

Should I be altering my behavior with this rise in COVID cases?

Everyone should consider taking extra or new steps to protect themselves from COVID infection during a rise in cases — even if it feels like “a step backward” for you, at this stage of the pandemic.

This might include bringing a well-fitting N95 mask along to indoor spaces that you know could be crowded, like the grocery store. Or if you’re hosting people indoors in your home, ensure the space has good ventilation by taking measures like opening windows.

You might also consider favoring outdoor hangouts and meetups with friends and family at this current time, to help reduce the potential risks of COVID transmission. The chances are good that the folks you’re meeting up with could also be feeling a little anxious right now about the recent rise in cases, but might not feel able to articulate it for fear of killing the social vibe. Consider doing the quieter folks in your circle a favor and be the person that raises the issue first, to keep everyone safer. Remember: It’s not weird to not want to get COVID.

If you’re at higher risk for serious illness or hospitalization from COVID, it’s an especially good idea to take extra precautions against the virus right now. These groups can include older people, immunocompromised and disabled folks, and people who “haven’t been recently vaccinated, in the last six months or so,” advises Chin-Hong.

Another reason you might consider being extra cautious about COVID right now: if you’ve got summer travel plans. Even if your symptoms are mild, a COVID infection can require isolation from other people for well over a week — and you can double that timeline if you get a rebound (i.e., second) infection, which are surprisingly common even in people who don’t take the antiviral treatment, Paxlovid.

I think I was exposed to COVID. When should I take a COVID test?

If you’ve heard that incubation times for the virus are getting shorter — that is, the amount of time between getting exposed to COVID and testing positive for COVID — it’s true. People are testing positive for COVID more quickly than they were in 2020 when the average incubation period was five days, because the incubation period has changed with each new variant, confirms Chin-Hong.

While “we don’t have a ton” of up-to-date information on incubation times at this stage of the pandemic, notes Chin-Hong, given this general trend, it makes sense to take a COVID test as early as two days after exposure if you’re already having symptoms. And if you test negative at that time, test again the next day if symptoms persists.

Where can I still find a free COVID test?

Good question. Finding a quick, free COVID test — whether an at-home antigen test or a PCR test — has gotten progressively harder at this stage of the pandemic, as more sites and services have been shuttered. The federal government has also ended its free at-home COVID-test-ordering service through USPS back in June.

So what do you do now if you don’t already have a supply of antigen tests for COVID at home? Try the following:

Purchase a COVID at-home antigen test at a pharmacy near you

The quickest option will also be one of the most expensive up-front: Purchasing an at-home antigen test at a nearby pharmacy. (Ideally, ask someone to purchase one for you, so you don’t potentially expose other people at the pharmacy — and if you really have to go yourself, wear a well-fitted N95 mask to help lower the risk you pose to others.) These at-home test kits are usually around $20 for a pack of two antigen tests.

If you have health insurance, you will be able to request reimbursement from your health insurer for the cost of up to eight at-home tests per month, so don’t throw away your receipts.

Find a COVID PCR testing site near you

PCR testing is more accurate than an antigen test — because it’s more sensitive at picking up traces of the coronavirus in your body — but it may take longer to get your results than with an at-home test.

Currently, there are still some sites offering free COVID testing around the state. Try using:

If you have health insurance, you may be able to get a PCR test ordered by your health care provider with the costs covered. Having a test ordered by a provider is — usually — the only way to get your testing costs covered if you have Medicare, too.

If you have health insurance, contact your provider

If you are insured with major Bay Area providers, such as Kaiser Permanente or Sutter Health, the easiest option to secure a COVID test may be to make an appointment through your particular provider. Most providers offer sign-ups online through a member’s login and appointments can also be made by phone.

For more ideas on how to find a free or low-cost COVID test near you, see the KQED guide, which includes finding a test through your Bay Area county’s public health department, or at a private testing site.

You can also read our guide to using at-home antigen tests in 2023 and how effective they are.

Tested positive for COVID? Consider asking for a Paxlovid prescription

Paxlovid (pronounced “pax-LOH-vid” or sometimes “PAX-loh-vid”) is a highly effective antiviral treatment for COVID, available free by prescription in California.

The treatment is fairly simple and entails taking a pill orally twice a day, for five days. There’s evidence that it could help lower your risks of developing long COVID, and as well as helping to reduce your risks of severe illness or hospitalization, it can also help ease symptoms during an infection.