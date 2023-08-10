The New COVID 'Eris' Variant and Rising Cases: What You Need to Know

If it feels like everyone you know suddenly has COVID again … you’re not alone.
COVID numbers are on the rise once more in the Bay Area, around California and nationwide in what’s being called a “summer surge” by many. And to complicate matters, there’s a new omicron subvariant — EG.5, unofficially named “Eris” — that’s risen to become the dominant strain in the United States, and is poised to do so in California.
So what do you need to know about spotting symptoms of the new EG.5 variant? When should you take a COVID test, and where can you even find a free COVID test now? And if you do test positive, who can get Paxlovid?
Keep reading for what you need to know about the current state of COVID in the Bay Area.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the EG.5 variant has now risen to become the dominant strain in the United States, surpassing XBB.1.16. “Arcturus” currently remains the dominant strain in the Western region that encompasses California, Arizona and Nevada, but current CDC predictions appear to show EG.5 is soon poised to become the most prevalent variant in the region.
What are the current COVID cases in the Bay Area right now? Is ‘Eris’ already here?
In the absence of widespread data on positive COVID test results (more on that below), watching for the presence of the coronavirus in human sewage has become increasingly important for gauging the levels of COVID spread in a particular area.
“Using all the data we have to date for the Bay Area, the regional trends for the Bay Area are significantly upward,” WastewaterSCAN’s Ali Boehm told KQED in an email. Right now these COVID levels, she noted, are at a medium level (as opposed to high or low).
Boehm also said that Stanford has “begun to see sequences of EG.5 sublineage in the Bay Area wastewater.”
A great deal of people who suspect they have COVID will test themselves at home with an antigen test kit, not a PCR test — but the California Department of Public Health still tracks only the people who do get a diagnostic test result from a lab after taking a PCR test. The state’s COVID test positivity rate — that is, the percentage of people who take a PCR test that is then found to be positive — currently stands at 12.3%, as of pending data from July 31. The state’s test positivity rates have been rising since late June, and are currently the highest they’ve been throughout 2023.
In California, the number of people hospitalized with COVID fell greatly throughout the year after this winter’s surge, from a high of 4,616 people on Dec. 30, 2022. But those numbers are rising again, albeit at a slower rate than around the U.S. As of July 29, there were 906 currently hospitalized with COVID in California — a 4.9% increase from the previous week. Nationwide, hospital admissions for COVID rose 12.5%, by comparison.
Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, infectious disease expert at UCSF, says that on a more local level, the number of hospitalizations for COVID at UCSF are currently “at around close to 20, from around ten in early July” — but that this “pales in comparison” to the peak of winter numbers, when that was up around 100.
Why don’t we have firmer numbers on how many people are actually testing positive for COVID right now? Earlier on in the pandemic most people were getting diagnostic PCR tests through official sites, which were then tracked through their laboratory processing and had their numbers reported — the way that the state’s official test positivity rate is still tracked.
However, the arrival of widespread antigen tests has now given more people a way to test themselves for COVID at home without having to find a PCR test (albeit in a way that’s different from how a PCR test “detects” the virus.) But while public officials have urged at-home testers to report positive results to their local health authority, very few people still do so.
All of this goes some way to explain why the “true” number of people who currently have COVID in 2023 is a very difficult number to report — and why any official number from PCR testing almost certainly represents a big undercount.
Is this ‘summer surge’ of COVID a surprise?
UCSF’s Chin-Hong says that in the context of previous rises in COVID cases over summer — and winter — he “kind of expected” this latest surge for several reasons.
The first, he said, is the amount of summer travel people have done — and are still doing: “More people moving around, record number of travelers, mixing people from more risky with less risky areas.”
The second is the presence of recent heat waves around the U.S. — and to some extent, within the Bay Area — and how they’ve driven people to seek shelter and moderate temperatures indoors: “Just like winter drives people indoors,” Chin-Hong noted.
Thirdly, there’s the fact of waning immunity. Whether people gained immunity from getting a COVID infection back in the winter or by getting their vaccine booster in the late fall of 2022, that’s about “six months and change” ago, said Chin-Hong, “so people are losing immunity.”
“And we know that immunity wanes the fastest, from CDC data, in those who are over 65,” he said. “So that is all contributing to just a lot of more susceptible hosts.”
What are the symptoms of this new EG.5 ‘Eris’ COVID variant?
This latest variant doesn’t have any surprising wild card symptoms, confirms Chin-Hong — they’re the same COVID symptoms you’re used to hearing about from previous variants, or at least that’s how it looks right now.
Remember, you might have a combination of these symptoms, or just one. They might be mild, or feel more severe. But if you’re experiencing any of these, take a COVID test (more on this below).
How different is EG.5 to previous omicron subvariants?
A good way to think about EG.5 and omicron subvariants like it, Chin-Hong says, is “instead of thinking of how different they are from the last thing, you think about how similar they are.” The most recent COVID variants, he says, are “all kind of flavors of XBB.”
“The interesting thing is: COVID hasn’t really changed too much … since winter to now,” said Ching-Hong. “It’s just been variations on the theme.”
“Of course, every time you see a successive generation, they are just a little slipperier than the rest,” he acknowledged — but right now, he’s seen “no evidence” that EC.5 is more virulent or causes more serious disease. The main thing to know about EG.5, said Chin-Hong, is that “it’s slightly more immune evasive,” meaning that we’re simply seeing more people getting infected.
The upside of EG.5’s similarity to previous subvariants? The new COVID booster that’s coming some time in the fall — with latest predictions for a widespread rollout by October — is formulated to target XBB, which means that this vaccine “is going to be pretty decent at targeting these variants,” like EG.5, says Chin-Hong.
Should I be altering my behavior with this rise in COVID cases?
Everyone should consider taking extra or new steps to protect themselves from COVID infection during a rise in cases — even if it feels like “a step backward” for you, at this stage of the pandemic.
This might include bringing a well-fitting N95 mask along to indoor spaces that you know could be crowded, like the grocery store. Or if you’re hosting people indoors in your home, ensure the space has good ventilation by taking measures like opening windows.
You might also consider favoring outdoor hangouts and meetups with friends and family at this current time, to help reduce the potential risks of COVID transmission. The chances are good that the folks you’re meeting up with could also be feeling a little anxious right now about the recent rise in cases, but might not feel able to articulate it for fear of killing the social vibe. Consider doing the quieter folks in your circle a favor and be the person that raises the issue first, to keep everyone safer. Remember: It’s not weird to not want to get COVID.
If you’re at higher risk for serious illness or hospitalization from COVID, it’s an especially good idea to take extra precautions against the virus right now. These groups can include older people, immunocompromised and disabled folks, and people who “haven’t been recently vaccinated, in the last six months or so,” advises Chin-Hong.
Another reason you might consider being extra cautious about COVID right now: if you’ve got summer travel plans. Even if your symptoms are mild, a COVID infection can require isolation from other people for well over a week — and you can double that timeline if you get a rebound (i.e., second) infection, which are surprisingly common even in people who don’t take the antiviral treatment, Paxlovid.
I think I was exposed to COVID. When should I take a COVID test?
If you’ve heard that incubation times for the virus are getting shorter — that is, the amount of time between getting exposed to COVID and testing positive for COVID — it’s true. People are testing positive for COVID more quickly than they were in 2020 when the average incubation period was five days, because the incubation period has changed with each new variant, confirms Chin-Hong.
While “we don’t have a ton” of up-to-date information on incubation times at this stage of the pandemic, notes Chin-Hong, given this general trend, it makes sense to take a COVID test as early as two days after exposure if you’re already having symptoms. And if you test negative at that time, test again the next day if symptoms persists.
Where can I still find a free COVID test?
Good question. Finding a quick, free COVID test — whether an at-home antigen test or a PCR test — has gotten progressively harder at this stage of the pandemic, as more sites and services have been shuttered. The federal government has also ended its free at-home COVID-test-ordering service through USPS back in June.
So what do you do now if you don’t already have a supply of antigen tests for COVID at home? Try the following:
Purchase a COVID at-home antigen test at a pharmacy near you
The quickest option will also be one of the most expensive up-front: Purchasing an at-home antigen test at a nearby pharmacy. (Ideally, ask someone to purchase one for you, so you don’t potentially expose other people at the pharmacy — and if you really have to go yourself, wear a well-fitted N95 mask to help lower the risk you pose to others.) These at-home test kits are usually around $20 for a pack of two antigen tests.
PCR testing is more accurate than an antigen test — because it’s more sensitive at picking up traces of the coronavirus in your body — but it may take longer to get your results than with an at-home test.
Currently, there are still some sites offering free COVID testing around the state. Try using:
If you have health insurance, you may be able to get a PCR test ordered by your health care provider with the costs covered. Having a test ordered by a provider is — usually — the only way to get your testing costs covered if you have Medicare, too.
If you have health insurance, contact your provider
If you are insured with major Bay Area providers, such as Kaiser Permanente or Sutter Health, the easiest option to secure a COVID test may be to make an appointment through your particular provider. Most providers offer sign-ups online through a member’s login and appointments can also be made by phone.
Because of good supply, the drug is no longer reserved for people most at risk of severe illness from COVID, and everyone is encouraged to contact a health care provider to see whether they qualify.
As of February 2023, you no longer need proof of a positive COVID test to get a prescription for Paxlovid either. But for it to be effective, health officials recommend starting a course of Paxlovid within five days of a positive test. This means that taking a test as soon as you suspect you have COVID is still very important.
If your first initial COVID test is negative, remember that because incubation periods can vary, it can take a little while longer to get a positive COVID test — even if you have symptoms already. Keep re-testing as much as you’re able to, to be sure it’s not COVID.
What if you’re still feeling sick and it’s not COVID? Whether you’re suffering from a bad cold instead, it’s still a very good idea to stay home as much as you possibly can, to avoid infecting other people.
So tell us: What do you need to know more about? Tell us, and you could see your question answered online or on social media. What you submit will make our reporting stronger, and help us decide what to cover here on our site, and on KQED Public Radio, too.
