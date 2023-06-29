Worried About COVID Symptoms After Bay Area Celebrations? What to Do Now

“Is my sore throat, slight cough or runny nose COVID?”

It’s a concern that’s familiar to many of us, after over three years of the ongoing pandemic. You go out, perhaps in a more crowded space than you’d normally brave, and a few days later, you start to feel … a little off. (Or maybe you just start to feel immediately sick and gross.)

Since many folks in the Bay Area gathered with friends and chosen family this past weekend to celebrate San Francisco Pride 2023, perhaps you’re one of those people waking up this morning wondering if you have COVID symptoms.

If that’s you, keep calm and keep reading for everything you need to know about COVID symptoms and what to do next. You can also jump to:

COVID symptoms to know in 2023

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), these are the possible symptoms of COVID:

Fever or chills

Cough

Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing

Fatigue

Muscle or body aches

Headache

New loss of taste or smell

Sore throat

Congestion or runny nose

Nausea or vomiting

Diarrhea

What about pink eye? The most dominant COVID variants in the United States right now are the omicron subvariants XBB.1.5 and XBB.1.16 — and the latter is the one you might have heard of being dubbed “arcturus.” It’s also the one that might cause you to have pink eye symptoms, in addition to the COVID symptoms above.

Remember, you might have a combination of these symptoms, or just one. They might be mild, or feel more severe. But if you’re experiencing any of these, take a COVID test (more on this below).

How soon after exposure can I get COVID?

If you’ve heard that incubation times for the virus are getting shorter — that is, the amount of time between getting exposed to COVID and testing positive for COVID — it’s true. People are testing positive for COVID more quickly than they were in 2020 when the average incubation period was five days.

That’s because “the incubation period is definitely changing with the variants,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease expert at UCSF. With every new variant, the incubation period keeps going down a little.