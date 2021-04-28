Recording the Police: What to Know, and How to Stay Safe Doing It

When it comes to private property, if you have permission to be there, Fowler says you also have the right to record police there, just like you have the right to record anybody on private property. "If you're in someone else's space, they could ask you to stop, [because] you could be violating somebody's privacy by doing so." If you're unsure about this, "err towards filming," says Fowler, "if this is a police officer doing their job."

Know What the Police Can Ask of You ...

"You can't get in the way of a police officer doing his or her job," says Fowler.

So you can expect a police officer might ask you to move away, or stand back, "and you have to do that." If they put up yellow tape, you can't then cross that line, he says.

That said, the police shouldn't ask you to "stand so far back that you can't bear witness," says Fowler. "That is your right as an American."

... But Also Know How Police Might Treat You

Brendesha Tynes says it's crucial to recognize that in reality, people often experience "a different system of policing for Black and brown people" in the U.S. — and that any recommendations for recording the police as a Black or brown person must take this into consideration.

By suggesting that a white person filming the police will get the same response as a Black or brown person doing the same thing, "we're assuming that police know our rights and will respect them," says Tynes. "And we're assuming that they don't see Black and brown people as threats."

Always prioritize your personal safety.

Secure Your Phone First

If you're heading into a situation that may potentially become intense or volatile, like a protest, Fowler recommends you investigate ways to temporarily turn off your phone's ability to be unlocked with face ID or your fingerprint. These, says Fowler, "are techniques that police could use to try to access your phone without your explicit permission, by holding it up to your face or handcuffing you and putting your thumb on it."

Instead, he recommends you use only a six-digit passcode to unlock your phone. "As long as that's on there, the police officer can't force you to tell them your code so that they can access it," says Fowler.

Think About Whether You're Going to Stream

Streaming a video live to a social media platform like Facebook, says Fowler, has pluses: For one thing, a copy of your video will at least be stored online automatically. "That means that that the police could not delete it even if they got your phone and they got into it," says Fowler.

But on the other hand, once you begin streaming live, you've lost control of where that video goes, and who sees it (more options for choosing how you release a video are below). You also might decide that you actually don't want the video out there, perhaps "because it doesn't serve the purposes of the person you're trying to help," says Fowler.

Consider Using an App to Record

Using a specialized app to film is a way of instantly sharing it with other people without necessarily sharing it publicly.

You might use an app like the American Civil Liberties Union's Mobile Justice app, which allows you to record video while streaming to your closest contacts and your local ACLU, as well as providing information about your rights.

Fowler also recommends the Just Us app created by Los Angeles-based clinical psychologist Charmine Davis, which can be activated by voice and allows broadcasting to a chosen group of contacts. This voice activation may be particularly relevant in situations like traffic stops, says Fowler, when "it may be very unsafe for you to try to reach for your phone or to hold your phone to record the police officer while it's happening."

While You're Filming

Prioritize Your Personal Safety in the Moment

Always, always consider your own safety before you start filming, urges Tynes.

If you feel safe to do so, make it very clear that your phone is out in front of you, instead of partially hidden, so it cannot be mistaken for a weapon. This, says Fowler, is something Darnella Frazier took particular care to do. "She made it very obvious that she was filming. She didn't try to hide it in her jacket," Fowler says.

Record Clearly

What Darnella Frazier did exactly right in her filming, says Fowler, was that "she acted like a journalist in this situation."

Frazier chose a clear vantage point, and "she stood back from the police to keep herself safe" as she did so, notes Fowler. She also "used a very steady hand as she recorded for a long period of time, so that the evidence would really make an impact."

Frazier also did not narrate the video she was recording — something Fowler says is a plus. By not providing her own commentary, she allowed the footage to speak for itself — and also did not draw the police's attention to the footage she was capturing, and risk engaging them herself.

It might feel incredibly hard not to react in the moment to something you're seeing, and verbalize that in your footage, but "if you do start engaging with a police officer, then you become part of the story," says Fowler.

"Your job in this instance is to bear witness and that can have a really powerful impact," he says.