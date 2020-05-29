5 Ways to Show Up for Racial Justice Today

The scope of systemic racism in this country is overwhelming and infuriating. Race affects everything—how seriously your doctor evaluates your symptoms, your quality of education, your job and housing prospects. And, of course, your likelihood of being harassed, arrested or killed by police, who, in the vast majority of cases, walk away with impunity.

In the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday, anti-police brutality protests have reignited across the country, including in Oakland and Hayward, the latter of which had two police shootings this month. Meanwhile, many people are struggling with ways to contribute to the fight for racial justice at a time when health authorities advise that the best way to help the world right now is to stay at home.

If that's you, then here are some concrete ways to be helpful while sheltering in place.

Support On-the-Ground Activists

Activists attending physical protests during the pandemic are putting themselves on the line in numerous ways, especially if they are people of color who are likelier to be taken to jail, where the risk of COVID-19 transmission is incredibly high. The Minnesota Freedom Fund is bailing people out of jail who were arrested in the ongoing Minneapolis street protests with the help of the National Lawyers Guild and Legal Rights Center. In Oakland, the Anti-Police Terror Project, a black-led, multi-racial coalition of activists, is organizing several actions in solidarity.

Help When It’s Not an Emergency

A police killing is an extreme example of the ways racism manifests in America, but there are ways to support black and brown communities even when it’s not a state of emergency. Equal access to housing, food, medical care and education are also crucial in the fight for racial justice.