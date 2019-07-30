So when the smiling face of 6-year-old Stephen Romero spread across the news as a victim of Sunday’s mass shooting at the Gilroy Garlic Festival, it prompted a conversation about how, again, to talk with kids about tragedy. A 13-year-old was also killed by the gunman, but that child’s name has not been released.

“The most helpful thing for parents to share with their kids is that these events are rare and that adults are there to protect them,” said Dr. Stephen Brock, professor of psychology at CSU Sacramento. “We can’t deny the reality of these things, but kids need to be reassured with these facts.”

Some kids find out about the news by seeing it themselves or hearing it discussed at school, home or in their communities. Young children can especially be harmed by this exposure, so experts recommend restricting their access to traumatic news. Kids old enough to have smartphones will likely get misinformation on the internet and social media, so it’s even more important for parents and caregivers to support their kids. Here are some key steps they can take:

Remind Kids That They Are Safe

Children need to be reassured by their caregivers that they are safe. The American Psychological Association says, above all, reassure:

“...reassure your children that you will do everything you know how to do to keep them safe and to watch out for them. Reassure them that you will be available to answer any questions or talk about this topic again in the future. Reassure them that they are loved.”

Limit Young Childrens’ Exposure to Traumatic News

Young children have less developed skills to separate facts from fears, so psychologists recommend minimizing a child’s exposure to traumatic news.

“When kids see the news, even if they are not a resident of Gilroy, they have the mistaken perception that they could be shot at any time,” said Brock. “For little ones, turn [the news] off.”

And sometimes, that fear is transferred to children through adult behavior. If adults are behaving in an anxious or fearful manner, kids will pick up on that, especially those in primary grades and younger.

“Kids will look to adults to see how scared they should be,” said Brock.