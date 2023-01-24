KQED is a proud member of
7 Killed in Monday Shooting Massacre in Half Moon Bay

KQED News Staff and Wires
Sheriff's deputies stand behind caution tape, in front of their vehicles at night.
Law enforcement personnel cordon off one of the crime scenes in Half Moon Bay on Jan. 23, 2023. Seven people were killed in two related shootings, officials say, and the suspect is now in custody.  (Jeff Chiu/AP)

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Seven people were killed and another was critically injured in a related pair of shootings Monday afternoon in two different locations in Half Moon Bay, officials said.

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine said four people were killed at a mushroom farm and three at the trucking business on the outskirts of the small coastal community 30 miles south of San Francisco.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the locations were connected.

The police have arrested 67-year-old Chunli Zhao in connection with the shooting, Pine said.

Pine said the suspect worked for one of the businesses, and referred to him as a “disgruntled worker.

In a statement, the sheriff's office confirmed that authorities had found Chunli, of Half Moon Bay, in his car in the parking lot of a sheriff’s office substation in Half Moon Bay, the sheriff's office said in a statement.

“Chunli was taken into custody without incident and the weapon was located in his vehicle,” the statement said.

Television footage from the area showed officers taking a man into custody without incident.

“The motive for the shooting is currently unknown,” the sheriff’s office said.

Aerial television images also showed police officers collecting evidence from the mushroom farm, which has dozens of greenhouses.

A family reunification center had been set up at the IDES Hall in Half Moon Bay, on Main Street.

The shooting followed the killing of 11 people late Saturday at a ballroom dance hall in Southern California.

“We are sickened by today’s tragedy in Half Moon Bay,” Pine said in a statement. “We have not even had time to grieve for those lost in the terrible shooting in Monterey Park. Gun violence must stop.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted that he was “at the hospital meeting with victims of a mass shooting when I get pulled away to be briefed about another shooting. This time in Half Moon Bay. Tragedy upon tragedy.”

This includes reporting from The Associated Press and KQED's Matthew Green.

