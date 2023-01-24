7 Killed in Monday Shooting Massacre in Half Moon Bay

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Seven people were killed and another was critically injured in a related pair of shootings Monday afternoon in two different locations in Half Moon Bay, officials said.

San Mateo County Board of Supervisors President Dave Pine said four people were killed at a mushroom farm and three at the trucking business on the outskirts of the small coastal community 30 miles south of San Francisco.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the locations were connected.

The police have arrested 67-year-old Chunli Zhao in connection with the shooting, Pine said.

Pine said the suspect worked for one of the businesses, and referred to him as a “disgruntled worker.