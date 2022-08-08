Like COVID-19, Monkeypox is Heavily Affecting Bay Area Latinos. Are We Prepared?

The disproportionate nature of these numbers has alarmed both public health officials and Latino community organizers — some of whom say it's reminding them of COVID-19 , and the asymmetrical impact that virus had on this population in the Bay Area.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw many community-led public health initiatives in predominantly-Latino neighborhoods across the region, including San Jose's Eastside, Fruitvale in Oakland and San Francisco's Mission District. In the Mission, the Latino Task Force, a coalition of nonprofits and organizers, partnered up with UC San Francisco and the city to bring testing and vaccination services to public transport hubs and food banks. These efforts helped make the COVID-19 vaccine easily accessible to essential workers, uninsured residents and immigrant families. So what lessons can be learned for this new public health challenge: monkeypox?

On Wednesday, KQED's Brian Watt spoke with Dr. Carina Marquez, professor of medicine at UCSF and one of the founders of Unidos en Salud — a partnership between the Latino Task Force (LTF), UCSF, UC Berkeley and CZ Biohub — to understand what lessons from the coronavirus pandemic can be applied to the way care providers respond to the monkeypox outbreak, and to hear more about monkeypox's disproportionate impact on Latino and immigrant communities.

The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Brian Watt: What do you make of these early signs of monkeypox spread among Latinos in parts of the Bay?

Dr. Carina Marquez: This isn’t anything new. I think we saw early disparities by race, ethnicity emerged with the COVID-19 pandemic. We see them in other health conditions.

And so I wasn't surprised to see these disparities emerge early on. Of course, I was saddened by it.

What are groups like the Latino Task Force doing to help address this?

We're in a unique situation with monkeypox in that we have a vaccine, but it's very limited. When we were in COVID-19, we started the COVID-19 pandemic without a vaccine.

So with the monkeypox vaccine, we have to do everything we can to partner with community to get the word out on how to access the vaccine … communities want to know what [the vaccine] is and whether they should trust it.