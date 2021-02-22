Trusted Leaders Are Fighting COVID-19 Vaccine Fears in Black and Latino Communities

On the other hand, it’s been among second-generation immigrants and younger residents where he’s noticed a cooler reception towards the COVID-19 vaccine.

“For folks who were born here and grew up here, a lot of misinformation is present on social media," said Jacobo.

However, he points out that overall, these feeelings are a lot less common than expected. While the results have not been released yet, the Latino Task Force managed to poll over 6,000 people at its testing site on the corner of Mission and 24th Street last month. Jacobo estimates that over 80% of those surveyed had a very favorable opinion of the vaccine.

He hopes his team can publish all the data from the survey in the coming months but according to Jacobo, the initial findings signal that those surveyed trust local and state governments a lot less than physicians and community initiatives like the Task Force.

“I think the City needs to learn that it’s okay to not have all the answers at the moment,” he said. “Sometimes we just don’t have an answer at the moment. And we need to be comfortable with saying, ‘we are working on it and we will get it’.”

Confusion about where vaccinations are offered and lack of accessibility to these places can end up sowing distrust for the vaccine when there wasn’t distrust before, he added.

The first neighborhood vaccination site in San Francisco opened up in the Mission District on February 2, thanks in part to the advocacy of the Latino Task Force, who sought to bring a vaccination center into the heart of the Mission and a block away from the 24th Street BART station, where COVID-19 tests are offered every week.

Community organizers need care providers and public health authorities as much as the latter needs the former to provide trust and credibility to vaccination efforts, Jacobo said. This coalition is effective when community members lead and shape the outreach while the other two partners actively follow and fund this work.

“As an academic physician, it’s really helped me to work more closely with community-based organizations,” said Dr. Fernández of UCSF. She thinks that the model built to combat the pandemic and provide access to the vaccine can be replicated to confront other health crises that disproportionately affect communities of color, like diabetes or obesity.

“We’re going to need a lot of structural change, a lot of changing the social determinants of health, and that’s going to require all of us to work together.”

As for the coalition, that shouldn’t fall apart after the pandemic ends, Jacobo says. “I know that from here on out, we are going to be working in this city towards a new normal.”

He adds, “I don’t think that any of us want to go back to ignoring the inequities and the painful, glaring realities lived by the have-nots in the City.”

Back in January, Jacobo, along with a few other members of the Task Force involved in testing efforts, were vaccinated. Some volunteers got to see the moment firsthand. Among those present was Esteban Torres, a freshman at City College.

Torres had felt unsure about taking the vaccine for a few weeks. But when he saw some of his friends and older relatives take the chance, he felt a flood of relief. But also a sense of responsibility.

“When I saw that, I told myself I want to be part of that. I want to be one of those people taking the vaccine, doing it for everyone in my family and doing the most I can for anyone in my community,” he said.