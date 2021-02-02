KQED is a proud member of
San Francisco Opens Mission District Vaccine Site

San Francisco launched its first neighborhood COVID-19 vaccine site Monday in one of the city areas hit hardest by the pandemic, the Mission District.

The new, small-scale site is located at 24th and Capp streets,  administering vaccines currently by appointment only, to health care workers and people over 65. The site is able to vaccinate 120 people per day, but in the future the city hopes to ramp up to 200 to 400 doses daily, when more supply becomes available.

The location became operational a month after the city opened its first mass vaccination site at City College of San Francisco.

San Francisco hopes to ultimately vaccinate up to 10,000 residents a day between all of its planned vaccination sites.

"COVID-19 has disproportionately impacted our Latino community, which is why it's so important that we're bringing these vaccines directly to the neighborhoods that have been hit so hard," Mayor London Breed said in a statement.

The new site is run by UCSF,  the Latino Task Force, and Unidos en Salud/United in Health.

Latino residents in the city, as well as across the state, have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus, accounting for 42 percent of all San Francisco cases while representing just 15 percent of its population.

As more vaccine becomes available, the city is seeking to add neighborhood sites in the Bayview, Chinatown, Western Addition, Outer Sunset and Potrero Hill neighborhoods. Officials said they expects to receive about 11,000 more doses this week.

The city is encouraging people who live or work in San Francisco to sign up to receive notifications when they become eligible to receive the vaccine at www.sf.gov/vaccinenotify.

—Bay City News

California's Vaccine Priority Switch Leaves Disabled People Behind, Say Advocates

When Alice Wong found out last week that younger people with disabilities in California may have to wait many more months to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, her heart sank.

"This really took my breath away," said Wong, a San Francisco-based disability rights activist and host of the "Disability Visibility" podcast.

Wong has a rare neuromuscular disease that requires her to use an electric wheelchair and ventilator.

"I'm so angry, so sad and so scared. Not just for myself, but for the many people in my community that I care about," Wong said. "I think a lot about very young, disabled, critically ill and immunocompromised people who could die before it's their turn to be vaccinated."

Last week, the state shifted its vaccine allocation plan to prioritize recipients based on age, instead of occupation or underlying medical condition. That change, set to begin in mid-February, will prioritize residents 65 and older, potentially pushing back millions of younger people who thought they were getting close to the front of the line.

The new system, Gov. Gavin Newsom said last week in a somewhat discreet announcement of the shift, "will allow us to scale up much more quickly to get vaccines to impacted communities much more expeditiously."

But that comes as cold comfort to Wong and many other people with disabilities, who say they are at particularly high risk of contracting and potentially dying from the virus because of chronic underlying medical conditions and frequent exposure to multiple outside caregivers.

For months, advocates have been pushing hard at meetings of the state’s Community Vaccine Advisory Committee for people with disabilities to be moved up in line to receive the vaccine.

But state health officials have consistently pushed back, arguing that there's little reliable data showing people with disabilities are at significantly higher risk for hospitalization or death from COVID-19. Conversely, the data showing risk for people over 65 is unequivocal.

Read the full story.

Matthew Green and April Dembosky

State Sen. Pan Says Vaccine Protesters Must Be Held Accountable After Dodger Stadium Disruption

In response to anti-vaccine protesters briefly shutting down a mass COVID-19 vaccination site at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles this weekend, State Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento, says those seeking to prevent the distribution of vaccines must be held accountable.

Pan, a long-time vaccine proponent, says the protesters' behavior is part of an escalating pattern.

“Even before COVID, anti-vaccine extremists issued death threats, tried to bully legislators, finally ending up with an assault on the streets upon myself, and blood being thrown in the Senate chambers," Pan said Monday.

Californians should be able to safely access vaccination sites, and new laws may have to be drafted if enough legal protection isn't  currently offered, Pan says.

The protesters in Los Angeles stalled hundreds of motorists who had already spent hours waiting in line for vaccinations.

The Los Angeles Fire Department shut the entrance to the stadium as a precaution at about 2 p.m. Saturday after it was blocked by a few dozen demonstrators, officials told the Los Angeles Times.

The protest included members of anti-vaccine and far-right groups, the Times reported. Some of the marchers carried signs denouncing the COVID-19 vaccine and shouted for people not to get the shots.

“These extremists tried to deny other people their choice to get the vaccine and they want to take away our freedom from this terrible pandemic,” Pan, who's also a pediatrician, said in a statement Sunday. "The fact that over 430,000 Americans have died of COVID is not enough for them as they oppose every effort to slow the disease: masks, testing, physical distancing and vaccines."

The vaccination center, one of the nation's largest, reopened shortly before 3 p.m. Saturday, the Times reported. The site is usually open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Saturday. It was closed as usual on Sunday.

Despite the 55-minute interruption, no appointments were canceled, said Andrea Garcia, a spokeswoman for Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

“We remain committed to vaccinating Angelenos as quickly and safely as possible,” Garcia said.

No arrests were made, police said.

“This is completely wrong,” said German Jaquez, who had been waiting for an hour for his vaccination when the stadium’s gates were closed Saturday. He said some of the protesters were telling people in line that the coronavirus is not real and that the vaccine is dangerous.

“Unbelievable,” Los Angeles City Council President Nury Martinez said on Twitter. “If you don’t want the vaccine fine, but there are millions of Angelenos that do. 16,000 of your neighbors have died, so get out of the way.”

After the site reopened, Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted: “We will not be deterred or threatened. Dodger Stadium is back up and running.”

A post on social media described the demonstration as the “SCAMDEMIC PROTEST/MARCH.” It advised participants to “please refrain from wearing Trump/MAGA attire as we want our statement to resonate with the sheeple. No flags but informational signs only."

Katie Orr and Associated Press

California Retailers Don't Want to Have to Pay for Employee COVID Testing

Some California businesses are challenging COVID-related workplace safety protections.

At a hearing in San Francisco Superior Court Thursday, a lawyer for the National Retail Federation claimed the state's workplace safety regulator, CalOSHA, exceeded its authority by enacting certain emergency regulations late last year.

At issue are requirements by the state that employers provide COVID-19 testing at no cost to employees and paid time off when there is an outbreak or exposure in the workplace.

Businesses say the rules are burdensome and expensive, and that employers had already made adjustments – like plexiglass shields in stores, and improved ventilation systems. The complaint also states that, "Defendants relied on unsupported speculation that there was a nexus between reopening workplaces and the increase in COVID-19 cases to claim that it was necessary to adapt the COVID-19 (standards) without prior public notice or a full public hearing," as required by California regulations."

The retailers are requesting a preliminary injunction and a temporary restraining order to put a halt to the requirements.

Cal-OSHA responded that the agency is putting the safety of workers first during a pandemic.

In a tentative ruling, the judge indicated he may deny the preliminary injunction requested by plaintiffs. A final decision won't come for at least a couple of weeks.

Polly Stryker

Covered California Extends Health Insurance Enrollment Through May 15

Covered California says it will give people more time to purchase health insurance this year.

Open enrollment for the state’s health insurance marketplace was set to end Sunday. But on Thursday, the agency that runs the marketplace said it would launch a special enrollment period Feb. 1 that will run through May 15.

The federal Affordable Care Act created health insurance marketplaces for some people to purchase individual insurance plans with the help of federal subsidies. Most states let the federal government run their marketplaces for them but California runs its own through Covered California.

More here.

Associated Press

Bay Area Coaches, Players Call for Resumption of Youth Sports

Coaches and student athletes in the Bay Area are joining a growing chorus around the state calling for the governor to loosen COVID-19 regulations around youth sports.

Over 50,000 people have joined a Facebook group, “Let Them Play CA,” asking the governor’s office to provide guidelines allowing students to get back on the field.

Coaches in Oakland and Richmond say the absence of sports has allowed some of their most vulnerable students to slip through the cracks.

“We’ve had systems in place to keep people engaged, build relationships," said Joe Bates, head coach for Skyline High School football. “All of that's gone, so now we’re seeing more guns on social media. Now we're seeing them join other brotherhoods, which we call gangs. I’m losing my boys.”

The pandemic has had a devastating impact on players, according to Bates. Just last year, Aaron Pryor, a 16-year-old star running back for Skyline, was shot dead just outside of his home in East Oakland.

“... (I)f he was playing sports, he wouldn’t be in the streets ...,” Bates said.

State health agencies have allowed some sport programs to resume, based on the color-coded, four-tier system that California uses to assess transmission risk.

“The guidance is based on a county's level of virus spread, the level of contact associated with each sport, and whether competition occurs outdoors or indoors where transmission risk is higher,” said Kate Folmar, a spokeswoman for the California Health and Human Services Agency.

Almost all of California, including every Bay Area county, has been designated as Tier 1, or purple, indicating widespread transmission. Limited-contact sports like tennis, track and field, and swimming are allowed under the purple tier. A high-contact sport like football is only permitted when a county jumps up two levels to the orange tier, when the virus’ spread is considered moderate.

The governor's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Marco Siler-Gonzales

UC Berkeley Warns Students of COVID-19 Surge, Including in Campus Housing

UC Berkeley officials on Sunday morning issued an advisory confirming a surge in student COVID-19 cases, "including students who live in campus housing."

The university posted the advisory at 9 a.m. and updated it at 11 a.m. to note that "all residential students were sent a message about how to help reduce virus transmission in the community."

The university's coronavirus dashboard shows that 44 people tested positive on Saturday, representing 3.2% of the 1,362 tests analyzed.

For the period from Aug. 30 through Jan. 30, the university has seen 544 confirmed cases, with a positivity rate of 0.4%.

"We are now seeing a need to quarantine more students because they were exposed to the virus," the university said in the advisory.
"It is critical and required by current public health orders, that you do not attend indoor gatherings — large or small — with people outside your household. Even if you think it is safe, it probably is not."

Contact tracing and quarantine/isolation management are being done by University Health Services, which is reaching out to students who have been exposed.

—Bay City News

